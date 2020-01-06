 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Man shoots fiancee days after New Year's Eve proposal. In his defense, pretty much nobody can stick to their New Year's resolutions for long   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I observed a NYE proposal at Universal Studios this year.

I was really hoping she was going to yell at him, saying, "NOW WE MISSED THE FIREWORKS, YOU MORON!"
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Proposed after dating her for three months.  Then shoots her after 4 days.  Seems like he has poor impulse control.  How many face tattoos does he have?
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If you don't have fireworks after the proposal you are doing it wrong.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm going out on a limb here and guess she said NO.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But was the gun hurt?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've heard of a shotgun wedding but this is ridiculous
 
patrick767
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait til he finds out how little the pawn shop will give him for the ring. He'll want to kill someone!
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
GOP/NRA let the Violence Against Women Act reauthorization die in the Senate last year.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
witnesses say they engaged in an argument

You know you lost an argument when you come out of it engaged.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: witnesses say they engaged in an argument

You know you lost an argument when you come out of it engaged

shot dead
 
