(News.com.au) Boobies I hear you donated to Australian bushfire relief, ya perv   (news.com.au) divider line
23
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess her heart is in the right place, but not much of the rest of her looks like original equipment.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alphax: I guess her heart is in the right place, but not much of the rest of her looks like original equipment.


I forgot what I came here to say. It was nowhere near that funny.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alphax: I guess her heart is in the right place, but not much of the rest of her looks like original equipment.


You donated??
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Last time I saw that much plastic in one place was at the recycling center.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, looks like not all plastic is bad for the environment.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is this an ad?
 
jasroc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
r/KayW Just sayin'
 
orbister
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a very, very rough looking 20.

cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size


The cold, dead eyes. The plastic lips and breasts. Poor woman.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alphax: I guess her heart is in the right place, but not much of the rest of her looks like original equipment.


I've seen RealDolls less plastic and more lifelike than her, but good on her for getting the girls out for the cause.
 
Cheron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In a time of need, we each do what we can. Some with money gave money, some with skills donated their time and some with huge tracts of land charged $10 a photo. Kind of the definition of community.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't need to send proof of a donation to her... don't even need to send a donation anywhere.
There is a certain reddit stub with plenty of nude pics of her that is easily accessible.
/but she has certainly managed to raise her public profile
//AW gonna AW
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Alphax: I guess her heart is in the right place, but not much of the rest of her looks like original equipment.

You donated??


Heh.  I did donate to an animal rescue group the other day.  But I wasn't planning on contacting her about it.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

orbister: That's a very, very rough looking 20.

[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 650x650]

The cold, dead eyes. The plastic lips and breasts. Poor woman.


She is not attractive imho.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well I expected her to be a natural red head for some reason.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

orbister: That's a very, very rough looking 20.

[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 650x650]

The cold, dead eyes. The plastic lips and breasts. Poor woman.


Close camera positions tend to exaggerate the size of that which is in the foreground while quickly diminishing that which is further away.

So that pose with her head tilted down would exaggerate her forehead and nose, and a couple of other characteristics.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

orbister: That's a very, very rough looking 20.

[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 650x650]

The cold, dead eyes. The plastic lips and breasts. Poor woman.


She's got a story behind that image and it is probably very sad.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: orbister: That's a very, very rough looking 20.

[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 650x650]

The cold, dead eyes. The plastic lips and breasts. Poor woman.

She's got a story behind that image and it is probably very sad.


Lifeless eyes, like a dolls eyes...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkVader
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 608x480]


She's Drumpf's type.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The sad thing is she was probably really cute before the surgery.

Good on her for helping anyway.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkVader: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 608x480]

She's Drumpf's type.


He likes them younger.
 
DGS [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't care what she looks like or what work she did. She did something kind and is treated like this for it.
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't know why I'm surprised at the comments in here, but I am. First off, you call her an attention whore. She is volunteering the one thing she uniquely has, pictures of her body, as incentive for people to send money to a needed immediate cause. Her actions singlehandedly raised 500,000. Attention whore? What if she was a singer and offered free access to a song if someone donated. Would you still look down your noses and call her an attention whore?

And then there's the comments suggesting to not donate but go find nudes of her online. Wow. You're special.

And oh yes, the comments about her appearance is the cherry on top.
 
Report