(ABC7 Chicago)   January 1st: Weed will be legal in Illinois, EVERYBODY PANIC. January 5th: We're running out of weed in Illinois, EVERYBODY PANIC   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This timeline demands some help.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But be patient. Wait for the cultivators, the license cultivators medical to continue to grow and produce their stocks so they can transfer it to dispensaries for adult-use sales

When I can't parse English anymore, I know it's time for me to stop smoking. Good night ya'll.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Like in Canada, legal prices will be WAY higher than unlicensed dealers. So good luck.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
my guy reports no shortages, tax.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Like in Canada, legal prices will be WAY higher than unlicensed dealers. So good luck.


just under 1/2 the cost for flower (pre tax) as it stands but i only buy ounces
 
bekovich
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sorry then, Illinois.  Weed is illegal to own or smoke here but my neighbours smoke it day and night, I wouldn't care but its started coming through the vents. The walls. The doors. I've had to move all my coats as they all smell of my neighbours stank. It's not fair. It's not fair.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: But be patient. Wait for the cultivators, the license cultivators medical to continue to grow and produce their stocks so they can transfer it to dispensaries for adult-use sales

When I can't parse English anymore, I know it's time for me to stop smoking. Good night ya'll.


I know what that's getting it, but it has a definitely "not created by a person" feel. Don't they have an AI editor to shout at the AI news content creators?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sis in law works at a local dispensary and said the wait has been an hour to just get inside. They are the only dispensary in the county and they don't see an end to that anytime soon. Not the the owners are complaining.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
(Maniacal Laughter) First you give them what they want.  Then, you take it away.  Soon, soon we will have marijuana addicts roaming...   uh, sitting at home, texting to see if we have any more marijuana.  Dang.  Should have thought this one through better.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Friend of mine lives right by the only dispensary in Collinsville. It was amusing to drive by the place new years day and see the 1/4 mile long line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot.

\ The dispensary named itself ISP - Illinois Sales and Provisions. I wonder whether or not that was done deliberately to annoy the other ISP - the Illinois State Police (who have a district headquarters in the same business plaza). :)
 
skinink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cheech and Chong for President!
 
