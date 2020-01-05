 Skip to content
(AP News)   The "good" news:. The US' Immediate Response Force works exactly as advertised. The bad news: 3,500 American Soldiers are now headed into harm's way, and didn't even have time to say goodbye to their families   (apnews.com) divider line
stir22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The reality: not one of them was forced to enlist, the majority of them most likely enlisted after 9/11 so they really knew what they were getting into, and a great majority of them most likely voted for Trump.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

stir22: The reality: not one of them was forced to enlist, the majority of them most likely enlisted after 9/11 so they really knew what they were getting into, and a great majority of them most likely voted for Trump.


Perhaps, but there is no reason for them to be in harm's way except the President's rash actions.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stir22: The reality: not one of them was forced to enlist, the majority of them most likely enlisted after 9/11 so they really knew what they were getting into, and a great majority of them most likely voted for Trump.


That's real neighborly of you. I mean... f*ck 'em, right?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"and didn't even have time to say goodbye to their families"

They would be on lock down and no unofficial communications  allowed in or out.
As part of  protocol they would be told to write a letter "home". They would be told what the letter can and can't say. That letter would then be reviewed for content.

There are very specific procedures for unplanned deployments.

It's always comforting when they ask if anybody wants to change the beneficiary on their life insurance policy. :)

All my little buddies at HAAF. and Benning got a very rude wake up call (again) 4 days ago.  If you come under SOC, you know the deal.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

stir22: The reality: not one of them was forced to enlist, the majority of them most likely enlisted after 9/11 so they really knew what they were getting into, and a great majority of them most likely voted for Trump.


How do you get "a great majority of them most likely"? Never mind.  You put whatever or pull whatever. It's your's. You do you. Literally. NTTIAWWT.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stir22: The reality: not one of them was forced to enlist, the majority of them most likely enlisted after 9/11 so they really knew what they were getting into, and a great majority of them most likely voted for Trump.


That would generally be Trump's attitude, certainly.

It's exhausting and slightly terrifying to realize Trump's critics certainly care more about their lives than Trump or his "support our vets!" mantra-spewing fans.

Because we don't believe their lives are any more disposable simply because they signed up to be war-fighters. Or because they are conservatives.

Sadly, I know Trump doesn't genuinely care for them any more than he genuinely cares for his children or wife. He is so stunted emotionally he only care for himself. These men are an abstraction to him, nothing more.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The corporations have been threatened. Troops unknowingly are on the way to protect their interests.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: stir22: The reality: not one of them was forced to enlist, the majority of them most likely enlisted after 9/11 so they really knew what they were getting into, and a great majority of them most likely voted for Trump.

How do you get "a great majority of them most likely"? Never mind.  You put whatever or pull whatever. It's your's. You do you. Literally. NTTIAWWT.


67% of military times respondents in October of 2016 said they were going to vote for Trump. Since we have a secret ballot we can't be sure that's what actually happened but based on county returns for areas with large bases we can reasonably assume it did. They're like the rest of the Republican party, consistently voting against their own self interest. I mean if course they like the macho B.S. but if they were worried about being deployed voting for the unstable guy with a hawk for a military advisor certainly wasn't the wise choice.

P.S. while military budgets go up under Republicans soldier pay (not counting combat bonus) actually goes up under Democrats
 
tbhouston
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whose the trump supporter looking people on the side? Seems odd only three people?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wejash: stir22: The reality: not one of them was forced to enlist, the majority of them most likely enlisted after 9/11 so they really knew what they were getting into, and a great majority of them most likely voted for Trump.

That would generally be Trump's attitude, certainly.

It's exhausting and slightly terrifying to realize Trump's critics certainly care more about their lives than Trump or his "support our vets!" mantra-spewing fans.

Because we don't believe their lives are any more disposable simply because they signed up to be war-fighters. Or because they are conservatives.

Sadly, I know Trump doesn't genuinely care for them any more than he genuinely cares for his children or wife. He is so stunted emotionally he only care for himself. These men are an abstraction to him, nothing more.


And not just to him. Mike Pompeo's tweet about how American deaths due to Iranian retaliation would be "a bit of noise" makes it abundantly clear that your losses are trivial to them. You're there to die for them, and as we've seen with Trump & Friends, when it comes to the military your dead friends, family, or selves are useful only as propaganda props, and only if you or your friends & family agree with them. Dare to disagree, and your corpse will be mocked in front of your family.

Make no mistake - the only thing Trump & Friends care about is Trump & Friends, and they will happily commit sedition, lie, extort, cheat, swindle, even throw you under tank treads, if it means getting what they want. The fact that you voted for them, or supported them, or even died for them, means nothing to them. Nothing at all.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Every. Single. Democrat. ...would have done the same thing to the asshat general.  Every current candidate, every past one.

Trump just had the best opportunity.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Every. Single. Democrat. ...would have done the same thing to the asshat general.  Every current candidate, every past one.

Trump just had the best opportunity.


...yeah. Must've missed that whole "Obama and Dubya both refused to do that because of the long-term harm it would've caused to our policies & progress against ISIL" bit, I see.

You can take that BSAB stupidity elsewhere. There have been plenty of opportunities to do so - no one else was, quite frankly, stupid enough to do it.

Now, the Iraqi parliament want us - the entire coalition, actually - out of Iraq due to Trump's stupidity. The assassination has set back the fight against ISIL, and may very well cost us Iraq.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Every. Single. Democrat. ...would have done the same thing to the asshat general.  Every current candidate, every past one.


Order an illegal assassination of a foreign country's military leader?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My Marine vet co-worker and her boyfriend (also vet) are both getting called in for the reserve. She has more surgical steel in her than RoboCop, but they want her "because she still can still pull a trigger." As she puts it.

This shiat just might be the beginning of the end.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What can these troops accomplish, besides presenting a nice juicy target for snipers, EOD's  Katyushas and mortars?
 
LordJiro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Creidiki: What can these troops accomplish, besides presenting a nice juicy target for snipers, EOD's  Katyushas and mortars?


They don't need to do anything else. Trump just wants some good ol' fashioned mangled American corpses to help sell his dog-wagging.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nitropissering: The corporations have been threatened. Troops unknowingly are on the way to protect their interests.


Oh, I bet they'll figure that out
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stir22: The reality: not one of them was forced to enlist, the majority of them most likely enlisted after 9/11 so they really knew what they were getting into, and a great majority of them most likely voted for Trump.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"POTUS has a brilliant new plan to defeat the vile hadj, and bring lasting peace to middle east"
"And would this plan be: Drive around in lightly armoured vehicles until someone detonates a half ton roadside bomb under us."
"How could you know, thats top secret?"
"It is what we have been doing for the last 19 years."
"Exactly, The hadj will never expect us to do it again, thereby catching him completely by surprise. There is just one problems."
"We get blown to pieces."
"Right and POTUS fears this is effecting the morale of the troops."
"Well his resignation and suicide would be the obvious solution."
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Creidiki: What can these troops accomplish, besides presenting a nice juicy target for snipers, EOD's  Katyushas and mortars?


They can make Cadet Bone Spurs puff up to his full turgid three inches and strut around pretending to be tough.
 
