(CNN)   Walmart is enough of a blood-sucking company without the help of the entomology underworld   (cnn.com) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That is farking evil. Having said that, it's hilarious. I fought those bastards before. I never thought of doing something like this. I should have though. Share the fun.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: That is farking evil. Having said that, it's hilarious. I fought those bastards before. I never thought of doing something like this. I should have though. Share the fun.


I've fought them too (bedbugs).  Had to call in professionals, run every piece of fabric I own through a dryer to kill bug/eggs, and stay out of the apartment for 12 hours.

I'm no Wal-Mart fan, but anyone intentionally trying to spread those little farking evil vampires is a total asshole that deserves to burn in hell.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone who thinks there's no such thing as a hate crime has not been assaulted with an intentional bedbug infestation.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Anyone who thinks there's no such thing as a hate crime has not been assaulted with an intentional bedbug infestation.


We always get those 3-4 stories per year on Fark of someone burning down their house trying to get rid of bedbugs.

All I can say is "I understand".

/The stories of rednecks lighting a mouse on fire who then runs under their house, setting it abaze, are still good reading though.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crackhead/methhead/junkie goes to WalMart at 3am, because that's their home, finds a comfy looking couch on display, takes a quick nap before staff notices him and tells him to go be WalMarty someplace else, leaves behind a sample of his personal clothing fauna for the rest of the bottom end of society to stumble upon.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

