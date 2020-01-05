 Skip to content
Compassionate Cities (tm) are starting to ban dollar stores to encourage more places like Whole Foods to move in, because that's what teh poors need
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These NIMBY types are horrible. Where are we supposed to shop if we don't want to get all dressed up to shop at a lah-Dee-dah place like Wal-Mart?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ralphjr: These NIMBY types are horrible. Where are we supposed to shop if we don't want to get all dressed up to shop at a lah-Dee-dah place like Wal-Mart?


Lubby, please. Just have Instacart do the shopping and stay home. What are you, poor?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where else am I supposed to find expired medicine, obsolete motor oil and blocked emergency exits?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
South Park did it
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: Where else am I supposed to find expired medicine, obsolete motor oil and blocked emergency exits?


I can't tell which store your speaking of.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dollar stores concentrating in lower-income areas?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did those "pay what you can" restaurants work out? It doesn't seem all that long ago that those were trying to attract as much social media attention as they could get.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the long run, or even few weeks timeframe, dollar stores don't save money for the consumer. Ever been in Skeeter Holler for work and the airline lost your bag, so you gotta get some clothes for work tomorrow?

Hey, look at these deals. Tomorrow you lose your car keys because the pocket rips. That night you realize you're starting to get athlete's foot because whatever material those socks were made of isn't anything you've heard of and certainly isn't wool like the label claims. You barely start brushing your teeth before about 3 bristles come off the brush and lodge painfully into your gums and another in your throat like a walleye bone, making you gag. At least the shirt worked out and you now pick up your bag from the airline. Back home next week you throw the shirt in the wash and it dyes everything green and three inches of seam in the shoulder comes apart. You spend a half hour with scissors cutting thread that's binding your clothes into a tight soggy compressed mess.

But hey, only $6 for all that! Score!
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Where else am I supposed to find expired medicine, obsolete motor oil and blocked emergency exits?


Costco
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News Flash!  The Dollar Store does not sell dollars!!!!

/got nothin
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll pass judgement when I go into one.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: In the long run, or even few weeks timeframe, dollar stores don't save money for the consumer. Ever been in Skeeter Holler for work and the airline lost your bag, so you gotta get some clothes for work tomorrow?

Hey, look at these deals. Tomorrow you lose your car keys because the pocket rips. That night you realize you're starting to get athlete's foot because whatever material those socks were made of isn't anything you've heard of and certainly isn't wool like the label claims. You barely start brushing your teeth before about 3 bristles come off the brush and lodge painfully into your gums and another in your throat like a walleye bone, making you gag. At least the shirt worked out and you now pick up your bag from the airline. Back home next week you throw the shirt in the wash and it dyes everything green and three inches of seam in the shoulder comes apart. You spend a half hour with scissors cutting thread that's binding your clothes into a tight soggy compressed mess.

But hey, only $6 for all that! Score!


Poverty is expensive
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just need a dollar store!  I mean where else are you going to find 11¢ ramen noodles?

/ Naruto has to Naruto after all!
 
AVDev
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: In the long run, or even few weeks timeframe, dollar stores don't save money for the consumer. Ever been in Skeeter Holler for work and the airline lost your bag, so you gotta get some clothes for work tomorrow?

Hey, look at these deals. Tomorrow you lose your car keys because the pocket rips. That night you realize you're starting to get athlete's foot because whatever material those socks were made of isn't anything you've heard of and certainly isn't wool like the label claims. You barely start brushing your teeth before about 3 bristles come off the brush and lodge painfully into your gums and another in your throat like a walleye bone, making you gag. At least the shirt worked out and you now pick up your bag from the airline. Back home next week you throw the shirt in the wash and it dyes everything green and three inches of seam in the shoulder comes apart. You spend a half hour with scissors cutting thread that's binding your clothes into a tight soggy compressed mess.

But hey, only $6 for all that! Score!


Yea - this 100%. They also do contribute to the food issues as the article states - low quality, ultra processed dreck that doesn't nourish, sometimes has questionable origins, and might even be counterfeit if it's a "real" brand.

These stores, it could be argued, prey on the less fortunate, cost them more in the long run, and create a pattern of dependence over time, much like Walmart.

But hey, I can get a loose bundle of "steel" wool, a travel toothpaste, a spodermen in a transmorpher's blister pack, and a can of sardines was packaged during the Reagan administration for $4 and some change so there's that.
 
p89tech
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they ban dollar stores, where will all the whole foods employees shop?
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Where else am I supposed to find expired medicine, obsolete motor oil and blocked emergency exits?


The Tom Cruise movie Born on the Fourth of July covered that in '89.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Sometimes you just need a dollar store!  I mean where else are you going to find 11¢ ramen noodles?


At the local Asian supermarket?

One of the many complaints about dollar stores is that they're not always the cheapest place in town to buy stuff.  But they are convenient for people with limited transportation options.  So if it takes 45 minutes round-trip to get over to the international district, you might instead opt for the dollar store just down the street, even if their ramen costs twice the price.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So they're not going to do anything about the conditions that lead to a proliferation of dollar stores, just ban the results?

Sounds about right.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: MaelstromFL: Sometimes you just need a dollar store!  I mean where else are you going to find 11¢ ramen noodles?

At the local Asian supermarket?

One of the many complaints about dollar stores is that they're not always the cheapest place in town to buy stuff.  But they are convenient for people with limited transportation options.  So if it takes 45 minutes round-trip to get over to the international district, you might instead opt for the dollar store just down the street, even if their ramen costs twice the price.


Guess they are just gonna have to do their shopping at the 711 like Krishna intended
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: MaelstromFL: Sometimes you just need a dollar store!  I mean where else are you going to find 11¢ ramen noodles?

At the local Asian supermarket?

One of the many complaints about dollar stores is that they're not always the cheapest place in town to buy stuff.  But they are convenient for people with limited transportation options.  So if it takes 45 minutes round-trip to get over to the international district, you might instead opt for the dollar store just down the street, even if their ramen costs twice the price.


First job out of college my splurge for the week was to eat out.  I went to the Chinese restaurant and had 2 egg rolls for 75¢ each and two boxes of rice, entire meal was $1.35 with tax.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
franklycurious.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Dinjiin: MaelstromFL: Sometimes you just need a dollar store!  I mean where else are you going to find 11¢ ramen noodles?

At the local Asian supermarket?

One of the many complaints about dollar stores is that they're not always the cheapest place in town to buy stuff.  But they are convenient for people with limited transportation options.  So if it takes 45 minutes round-trip to get over to the international district, you might instead opt for the dollar store just down the street, even if their ramen costs twice the price.

First job out of college my splurge for the week was to eat out.  I went to the Chinese restaurant and had 2 egg rolls for 75¢ each and two boxes of rice, entire meal was $1.35 with tax.


Oops, that was $2.35...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We've got a Dollar Tree here.   There is a lot of crap, but it's where I can find a few things that work just fine for what I need.   Sandwich bags, parchment paper, plastic "Tupperware" that I know I'll never see again when I send food out on the boat, garbage bags that I don't use all that much...and the occasional  really cool items like scented candles.   When the grandkids were little and being all "I'm boorrreeddd!!!"  I'd drag them there, hand them 5 bucks and they'd go nuts.   The "Awesome" brand of cleaning products works great, especially the grout cleaner.  That grout cleaner farking rocks.

Then I go to the good stores for food and toiletries.   Pet food.  Clothes.

Never even seen a Whole Foods in my life.
 
GDubDub
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dollar stores move in to poor areas because there are no mainstream supermarkets.  Supermarkets avoid poor areas because the operate on shoestring margins, around 1.5%, and they can't survive in poor areas due to shoplifting losses.

Yes, losses from shoplifting is 3-5 times llhigher in poor areas.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Perhaps if communities did more to encourage actual grocery retailers into the areas where these dollar stores flourish, the dollar stores wouldn't be on every corner.

I live in a small city of about 100,000.  It has terrible public transportation and not a single supermarket on the side of town east of the interstate, where about a quarter of the population lives - mostly lower income.  There's a Dollar General, a couple of small Hispanic meat markets and a couple of mini-marts.  On the west side of the interstate, where the more affluent neighborhoods are, there's four supermarkets in a single two mile stretch.  In addition to those four supermarkets, there's another three large grocers on that side of town.  There's also four dollar stores and a half a dozen mini marts.

The mini marts and dollar stores are, in many cases, the only places a person can purchase food if they lack personal transportation.  Yes, there's grocery delivery services in the area, but if a person is on SNAP/EBT, these services do not accept that as payment.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AVDev: These stores, it could be argued, prey on the less fortunate, cost them more in the long run, and create a pattern of dependence over time, much like Walmart.


This is exactly the mindset subby is making fun of in the headline.

// Not subby
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
According to a statement in the article, they are claiming the median income per Household is $46k a year. This supposedly makes them middle class and able to afford to shop at Whole Foods or Sprouts?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: MaelstromFL: Sometimes you just need a dollar store!  I mean where else are you going to find 11¢ ramen noodles?

At the local Asian supermarket?

One of the many complaints about dollar stores is that they're not always the cheapest place in town to buy stuff.  But they are convenient for people with limited transportation options.  So if it takes 45 minutes round-trip to get over to the international district, you might instead opt for the dollar store just down the street, even if their ramen costs twice the price.


In Texas the local Mexican shops were amazing. Like I wouldnt buy steaks there. But for a budget and needing the basics? Eggs, beans, rice, etc... cheap as heck.

Ohio, Kroger's did a pretty good job offering lower cost products vs the high cost stuff.

Montana? Well heck... you're gonna overpay for everything. Meal prep is important and buy bulk. Learned eggs are cheap, beef and stuff I can get away with for a week at the company house.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"the Poor's" pay the same amount at a Dollar Store or Whole Foods.  At the dollar store, it's garbage beans made of antibiotics, failure, and beans.  And they charge gas station prices for it.  At Whole Foods, it's the same, except the only ingredient is beans.

Go ahead and do your shopping at the dollar store, subby.  But you won't, and nobody does.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If only there were choices between the bottom tier and the "top" tier.
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: In Texas the local Mexican shops were amazing. Like I wouldnt buy steaks there. But for a budget and needing the basics? Eggs, beans, rice, etc... cheap as heck.


H-E-B is a cult in Texas.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dollar stores aren't immune to the decay of retail, and when a chain goes belly up they are going to leave behind a bunch of dilapidated buildings that cities are going to have to figure out what to do with. An area doesn't need a Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and 99 Cent store all on the same block.

That said legislating the result of the problem instead of the systematic cause is very NIMBY of them.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whole Foods has good prices for bulk items and OK prices on their 365 house brand products. Since Amazon bought them I've seen produce at not-insane markups.

But most of the store is for people with more money than sense.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The poor man can't afford to buy cheap
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What is it with idiots on city councils who imagine they understand the free market better than capitalists do?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The classy poor will work and shop at WalMart.

For everybody else, there are botegas run by Syrians and dollar store knock-offs.

But don't blame the discounters. They are not the problem. The problems are institutional, political, economic. They are symptoms. You can't cure the Plague by popping Bubboes, Bubba.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: "the Poor's" pay the same amount at a Dollar Store or Whole Foods.  At the dollar store, it's garbage beans made of antibiotics, failure, and beans.  And they charge gas station prices for it.  At Whole Foods, it's the same, except the only ingredient is beans.

Go ahead and do your shopping at the dollar store, subby.  But you won't, and nobody does.


There was a point in time when I lived in one of those areas that didn't have a grocery store, I didn't have a car and the town had yet to adopt the concept of public transportation.  The only place within walking distance was a Dollar Tree with a packaged and refrigerated/frozen foods section.  I was feeding three on about $50 a week. It was a diet heavy on starches and frozen fruits/veg, with little protein.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zerkalo: The poor man can't afford to buy cheap


Now that is something that I realized years and years ago while still a youth or child. Savings are for those with money to spend and SUVs to carry the bulk savings to their giant walk-in closets and store rooms. Everybody else buys there TP by the sheet and their ciggies one at a time.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They aren't in poor areas. It's a Dollar Tree in the same strip mall with Microcenter.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zerkalo: The poor man can't afford to buy cheap


There's a boot story about this.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the issue is far more complicated than "eww, no places where poor people go" or "nanny state killing jobs"
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: Tourney3p0: "the Poor's" pay the same amount at a Dollar Store or Whole Foods.  At the dollar store, it's garbage beans made of antibiotics, failure, and beans.  And they charge gas station prices for it.  At Whole Foods, it's the same, except the only ingredient is beans.

Go ahead and do your shopping at the dollar store, subby.  But you won't, and nobody does.

There was a point in time when I lived in one of those areas that didn't have a grocery store, I didn't have a car and the town had yet to adopt the concept of public transportation.  The only place within walking distance was a Dollar Tree with a packaged and refrigerated/frozen foods section.  I was feeding three on about $50 a week. It was a diet heavy on starches and frozen fruits/veg, with little protein.


Not following.  Seems you were in a place where both competition and demand were low.  Do you think they were more likely to keep quality low or prices?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: "the Poor's" pay the same amount at a Dollar Store or Whole Foods.


The complaint is that they actually end up paying the same amount per unit as the high-end places because the quantities are so small.  One article I read noted that the largest container of milk one dollar store carried was a pint, which comes out to $8/gallon.  I can pick up a half gallon of milk at the local discount supermarket for just over $2.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Tourney3p0: "the Poor's" pay the same amount at a Dollar Store or Whole Foods.

The complaint is that they actually end up paying the same amount per unit as the high-end places because the quantities are so small.  One article I read noted that the largest container of milk one dollar store carried was a pint, which comes out to $8/gallon.  I can pick up a half gallon of milk at the local discount supermarket for just over $2.


Same as I already said.

If the price is the same per unit and you had the choice, would you buy a ribeye from Whole Foods or Dollar General?

Be honest.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

khatores: Axeofjudgement: In Texas the local Mexican shops were amazing. Like I wouldnt buy steaks there. But for a budget and needing the basics? Eggs, beans, rice, etc... cheap as heck.

H-E-B is a cult in Texas.


Man but prices get cheaper at the Mexican marts. HEB wasnt bad, but go to a carcinita or something and man do the prices fall.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Don't Troll Me Bro!: In the long run, or even few weeks timeframe, dollar stores don't save money for the consumer. Ever been in Skeeter Holler for work and the airline lost your bag, so you gotta get some clothes for work tomorrow?

Hey, look at these deals. Tomorrow you lose your car keys because the pocket rips. That night you realize you're starting to get athlete's foot because whatever material those socks were made of isn't anything you've heard of and certainly isn't wool like the label claims. You barely start brushing your teeth before about 3 bristles come off the brush and lodge painfully into your gums and another in your throat like a walleye bone, making you gag. At least the shirt worked out and you now pick up your bag from the airline. Back home next week you throw the shirt in the wash and it dyes everything green and three inches of seam in the shoulder comes apart. You spend a half hour with scissors cutting thread that's binding your clothes into a tight soggy compressed mess.

But hey, only $6 for all that! Score!

Poverty is expensive


The Sam Vimes Boots theory of inherant economic unfairness.
 
