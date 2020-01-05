 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   6,500-square-foot home in the Boston suburbs with five bedrooms and five bathrooms needs more running water   (wjactv.com) divider line
20
    Sad, Flames, mansion, crews, water  
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The home was built in 1897, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is was valued at nearly $3 million, town records show.

FTFT
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pool?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marshmallows toasted on burning mansions are extra-tasty.
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elsewhere in Massachusetts, firefighters also responded to a fire at a four-unit home in Hull, south of Boston, around 4 a.m. Friday.
Four people were hospitalized and about 16 residents were affected, officials said.

Poor people can't even get their own articles nowadays.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously.

Where are all the peons who aren't worthy of being in one of the bedrooms supposed to use the toilet during parties?
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: The home was built in 1897, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is was valued at nearly $3 million, town records show.

FTFT


Anyway, it'll take considerably more than 3 million to rebuild it to today's standards.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess the parents were wrong.  It really doesn't take all that much money to heat a place that size.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Much news. So timely.

Over a week ago and reported on an out-of-state site.
 
Helmut Glanze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people take the Patriot's loss a little too seriously. Tom Brady unavailable for comment.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirgrim: Elsewhere in Massachusetts, firefighters also responded to a fire at a four-unit home in Hull, south of Boston, around 4 a.m. Friday.
Four people were hospitalized and about 16 residents were affected, officials said.

Poor people can't even get their own articles nowadays.


Right? Only part of this article that's actually SAD is the bit about that fire. Some rich dick's mansion burned down? No one was hurt? That's NOT sad tag worthy.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: The pool?


Came here to suggest just that.  Fire that size though would probably use most of an olympic size pool.  2-3000 gallons a minute, and the pool holds about 660,000 gallons.   Depending on how many fire engines are pulling from the pool it could be gone in under an hour or 2.
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh, that is so last year.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

suid: Unobtanium: The home was built in 1897, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is was valued at nearly $3 million, town records show.

FTFT

Anyway, it'll take considerably more than 3 million to rebuild it to today's standards.


Seriously!  My house is a pretty typical 2000 sq ft 4/3 in the suburbs, and the rebuild estimate for my insurance is close to a quarter mil.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Zeb Hesselgresser: The pool?

Came here to suggest just that.  Fire that size though would probably use most of an olympic size pool.  2-3000 gallons a minute, and the pool holds about 660,000 gallons.   Depending on how many fire engines are pulling from the pool it could be gone in under an hour or 2.


what about all of chlorine used in an olympic-size swimming pool?  Wouldn't that mixed with fire be bad?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Roflmao. All that money and no halcyon fire suppression system?
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: suid: Unobtanium: The home was built in 1897, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is was valued at nearly $3 million, town records show.

FTFT

Anyway, it'll take considerably more than 3 million to rebuild it to today's standards.

Seriously!  My house is a pretty typical 2000 sq ft 4/3 in the suburbs, and the rebuild estimate for my insurance is close to a quarter mil.


A good rough estimate is about $200 sq/ft.
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
GloomCookie613:

Right? Only part of this article that's actually SAD is the bit about that fire. Some rich dick's mansion burned down? No one was hurt? That's NOT sad tag worthy.

VogonPoet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Roflmao. All that money and no halcyon fire suppression system?


You mean Halon? Unless you're thinking of the mental health of the owners...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: So I guess the parents were wrong.  It really doesn't take all that much money to heat a place that size.


Actually it does. Takes about 3 million.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The home was built in 1897, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is valued at nearly $3 million, town records show."

"Not any more."
 
