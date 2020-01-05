 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   Twenty cars discover Russian sea-ice is not all it's cracked up to be   (rte.ie) divider line
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aquarela includes a scene of Russians in cars breaking through the ice and their recovery

Aquarela | Official Trailer HD (2019)
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Global warming be damned, the ice fishermen will be out there until the last trace of ice is gone.

Here in Michigan, there are plenty of submerged vehicles, as people take their brand new, extra heavy duty, rolling coal GMCs or RAM trucks out on the ice - because you need the heavy lift capacity to get your ice shanty and fishing gear out and back. When they go under, if the coast guard catches it, they make you pay to get your car recovered and also pay for the environmental spill. Insurance won't pay for any of it, either, not even to replace the vehicle that is likely totaled thanks to being submerged.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Russky Island;

I'm calling Shenanigans.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wonder if parking a hot engine over ice had anything to do with it.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Their World Juniors Hockey team had to settle for a silver medal today as well.  This means something!

/Mostly that I am in the wrong tab and will quietly see myself out.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Somewhere I saw a visual guide for ice thickness and it included the requisite minimum ice thickness for tanks. Sadly I cannot find that image anywhere.

Also, a similar thing happened in Wisconsin a couple of years ago at some winter festival:
https://fox6now.com/2016/02/06/breaki​n​g-several-cars-fall-through-ice-at-lak​e-genevas-winterfest/
 
Report