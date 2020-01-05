 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Good news: you should resolve to drink more in 2020. Lame news: water   (seattletimes.com)
24
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, eight glasses a day is a myth, got it.  Let's see what a little light googling says:

The National Academies of Science's Health and Medicine Division has established a Daily Reference Intake (DRI) for water. The guidelines state that adequate hydration is a daily intake of 2.7 liters (91 ounces) of water for women over the age of 19, and 3.7 liters (125 ounces) for men. Those who are active or live in hot climates may need to consume more. About 80 percent of this total would come from drinking water and other beverages, including caffeinated beverages.

100 oz/day for men.  Let's say 12 ounces is a 'glass'.  8*12=96 ounces per day is the Daily Reference Intake established by the National Academies of Science's Health and Medicine Division.

Shut up, mommy blogger.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yall should try Sparkling Ice

Tastes just like juice and it does not have the calories that go along with it
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I drink my water with barley and hops.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Yall should try Sparkling Ice

Tastes just like juice and it does not have the calories that go along with it


So you would ruin perfectly fine normal water by making it sweet and adding carbonation.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CipollinaFan: cman: Yall should try Sparkling Ice

Tastes just like juice and it does not have the calories that go along with it

So you would ruin perfectly fine normal water by making it sweet and adding carbonation.


I used to drink only soda

Sparkling Ice is a godsend for folks like me
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: CipollinaFan: cman: Yall should try Sparkling Ice

Tastes just like juice and it does not have the calories that go along with it

So you would ruin perfectly fine normal water by making it sweet and adding carbonation.

I used to drink only soda

Sparkling Ice is a godsend for folks like me


I guess to each their own.
I just prefer the pure Bliss of absolute nothing that is a nice bottle of water.

/The less flavor the better.
//40°F Mountain Valley Spring is the best.
///Tastes like absolutely nothing at all.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

syrynxx: So, eight glasses a day is a myth, got it.  Let's see what a little light googling says:

The National Academies of Science's Health and Medicine Division has established a Daily Reference Intake (DRI) for water. The guidelines state that adequate hydration is a daily intake of 2.7 liters (91 ounces) of water for women over the age of 19, and 3.7 liters (125 ounces) for men. Those who are active or live in hot climates may need to consume more. About 80 percent of this total would come from drinking water and other beverages, including caffeinated beverages.

100 oz/day for men.  Let's say 12 ounces is a 'glass'.  8*12=96 ounces per day is the Daily Reference Intake established by the National Academies of Science's Health and Medicine Division.

Shut up, mommy blogger.


What I don't get is, beer is only 8% alcohol ..... isn't the rest more than half water?
 
phrawgh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cman: Yall should try Sparkling Ice

Tastes just like juice and it does not have the calories that go along with it


No it really doesn't it tase like seltzer water where the taste is nonexistent. If you actually want some taste get some bottles of spring water and add those flavor drops.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fake Booze!
 
Professor Science
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No thanks, subby.  Fish fark in it.
 
phedex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Water is fine.  but when I'm really damn thirsty, nothing works as well as slamming half a 32oz, regular (i.e. with the sugar), orange powerade.  Either after a workout, middle of the night waking up thirsty... whatever it is, that just works.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I drink my water with barley and hops.


Beer is mostly water. I am mostly water. Therefore, I am beer.
 
ramblingandpie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This was part of my informal resolution. Guess I'm lame.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Unless you live in Flint, obviously.
 
majestic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: syrynxx: So, eight glasses a day is a myth, got it.  Let's see what a little light googling says:

The National Academies of Science's Health and Medicine Division has established a Daily Reference Intake (DRI) for water. The guidelines state that adequate hydration is a daily intake of 2.7 liters (91 ounces) of water for women over the age of 19, and 3.7 liters (125 ounces) for men. Those who are active or live in hot climates may need to consume more. About 80 percent of this total would come from drinking water and other beverages, including caffeinated beverages.

100 oz/day for men.  Let's say 12 ounces is a 'glass'.  8*12=96 ounces per day is the Daily Reference Intake established by the National Academies of Science's Health and Medicine Division.

Shut up, mommy blogger.

What I don't get is, beer is only 8% alcohol ..... isn't the rest more than half water?


What kind of high falutin beer are you drinking? My Miller Lite is about half of that.
 
zez
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Like from the toilet?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: cman: CipollinaFan: cman: Yall should try Sparkling Ice

Tastes just like juice and it does not have the calories that go along with it

So you would ruin perfectly fine normal water by making it sweet and adding carbonation.

I used to drink only soda

Sparkling Ice is a godsend for folks like me

I guess to each their own.
I just prefer the pure Bliss of absolute nothing that is a nice bottle of water.

/The less flavor the better.
//40°F Mountain Valley Spring is the best.
///Tastes like absolutely nothing at all.


Try it straight from the hose in the front yard.

It will taste better.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: CipollinaFan: cman: CipollinaFan: cman: Yall should try Sparkling Ice

Tastes just like juice and it does not have the calories that go along with it

So you would ruin perfectly fine normal water by making it sweet and adding carbonation.

I used to drink only soda

Sparkling Ice is a godsend for folks like me

I guess to each their own.
I just prefer the pure Bliss of absolute nothing that is a nice bottle of water.

/The less flavor the better.
//40°F Mountain Valley Spring is the best.
///Tastes like absolutely nothing at all.

Try it straight from the hose in the front yard.

It will taste better.


I'm sure it will have a very earthy taste and texture.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: CipollinaFan: cman: CipollinaFan: cman: Yall should try Sparkling Ice

Tastes just like juice and it does not have the calories that go along with it

So you would ruin perfectly fine normal water by making it sweet and adding carbonation.

I used to drink only soda

Sparkling Ice is a godsend for folks like me

I guess to each their own.
I just prefer the pure Bliss of absolute nothing that is a nice bottle of water.

/The less flavor the better.
//40°F Mountain Valley Spring is the best.
///Tastes like absolutely nothing at all.

Try it straight from the hose in the front yard.

It will taste better.


Yep, straight from the faucet, with maybe a lemon squeeze.  I like to live dangerously.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

majestic: waxbeans: syrynxx: So, eight glasses a day is a myth, got it.  Let's see what a little light googling says:

The National Academies of Science's Health and Medicine Division has established a Daily Reference Intake (DRI) for water. The guidelines state that adequate hydration is a daily intake of 2.7 liters (91 ounces) of water for women over the age of 19, and 3.7 liters (125 ounces) for men. Those who are active or live in hot climates may need to consume more. About 80 percent of this total would come from drinking water and other beverages, including caffeinated beverages.

100 oz/day for men.  Let's say 12 ounces is a 'glass'.  8*12=96 ounces per day is the Daily Reference Intake established by the National Academies of Science's Health and Medicine Division.

Shut up, mommy blogger.

What I don't get is, beer is only 8% alcohol ..... isn't the rest more than half water?

What kind of high falutin beer are you drinking? My Miller Lite is about half of that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Autoerotic Defenestration:
[Fark user image 850x850]

Does that say 75% alcohol?
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: cman: CipollinaFan: cman: Yall should try Sparkling Ice

Tastes just like juice and it does not have the calories that go along with it

So you would ruin perfectly fine normal water by making it sweet and adding carbonation.

I used to drink only soda

Sparkling Ice is a godsend for folks like me

I guess to each their own.
I just prefer the pure Bliss of absolute nothing that is a nice bottle of water.

/The less flavor the better.
//40°F Mountain Valley Spring is the best.
///Tastes like absolutely nothing at all.


stupid sexy tastebuds
 
