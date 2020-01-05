 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Delta Flight 49 now arriving at Gate 10... Gate 11... Gate 12... Gate 13... Gate 14... Gate 15... Gate 16   (usatoday.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why pretend? We both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA : Maxwell said he believes the pilot was "going too fast for the conditions"

Obviously, in icy conditions, pilots should fly very slowly.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wahooooo!!
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, that makes my birthday complete. Thanks Delta!!

Lets see, watched Star Trek (Discovery), Back to the Future III, caught up on my fave soaps and this...
I love a good Airplane! thread :-D
 
wonkable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important part; Did the pilots look good in the double breasted suits? Were they wearing their hats?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Any landing you walk away from...
 
Rootus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Between the fark headline and the comments, this thread is a train wreck.

It was getting ready to take off.
 
covfefe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Snausages75
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jim never vomits at home.
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok who was that in the back of the plane going weeeeeeeeeeee?????

Fark user imageView Full Size


Musta been Maxwell again!!!!
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Any landing you walk away from...


Well, it was taxing to takeoff. So uh...pilot was, uh, distracted.

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
sambronko
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I picked the wrong week to quit amphetamines!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a different kind of flying altogether!
 
Bowen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Delta promptly hit passengers with the "at least we didn't burn you up" fee?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They love to slide, and it shows.
 
Slappy McCynical
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Has anyone called Joe Patroni? He'll get it out.

Cockpit qualified young man : Mr. Patroni, she won't take much more.
Joe Patroni : Well anyway, she's gonna get it.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alright give me Ham on five and hold the Mayo.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's the news from Ashwaubegon. Where the women are strong, the men are good-looking, and the pilots are below average.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's an entirely different kind of flying.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been on that flight before. I despise flights before 9am.

Green Bay is a good town to drink in, and I've done my share there. I'll be back there in a few months.
 
