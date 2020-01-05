 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   We were told that all the money from the lotteries goes towards education   (thestar.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, High school, rural school district, per cent of her middle-school students, Education, 31st year, classroom supplies, teachers, public school districts  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2020 at 4:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trust no one.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We were also told trump wasn't a Bush Neocon, surprise everyone from Iran Contra is back in power.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We were also told that all that phat tax money from the casinos was going to lower property taxes.

/ didn't believe that bullsh*t either
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And yet some of the same districts where teachers have to spend their own $ on crayons and construction paper, the H.S. football teams are fully equipped with nice fields and facilities.  Go figure.

One would think education would come before playing-games, but maybe I dont have a firm grasp of things.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well it does but then all the other money that was going to education is directed to pet projects and contracts for friends of politicians and Grant's for companies owned by friends of politicians.  Just keep paying your taxes and stfu citizen.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can confirm.  My wife was a middle school math and science teacher in a well-off suburb of Boston.  She regularly bought supplies for her class and her desk chair was a discard from my work. PTO donations filled some of the gaps, but the budget is tight and not anything like it was when I was in school in the 60s.
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Brought to you by THE GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!

OoH Oh say can you see...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report