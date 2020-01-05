 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   How bad to things have to be when a Coast Guard boat capsizes and the crew needs to be rescued?   (koin.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh man I was worried for a minute that this was one of the boats that cross bar involved in a rescue or something.  Those guys are brave bastards.  The Columbia bar has killed Coasties.

For some reason, a small boat (so small a trailer can haul it) capsized inside the bar on the Columbia.  Glad all the Coasties are okay.  Curious to see what caused it.
 
Seacop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Oh man I was worried for a minute that this was one of the boats that cross bar involved in a rescue or something.  Those guys are brave bastards.  The Columbia bar has killed Coasties.

For some reason, a small boat (so small a trailer can haul it) capsized inside the bar on the Columbia.  Glad all the Coasties are okay.  Curious to see what caused it.


Those TANBs are terrible. If they were actively pulling up a ATON, hell even a gust of wind could flip 'em. Center channel in Astoria can pull heavy winds.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Seacop: Dewey Fidalgo: Oh man I was worried for a minute that this was one of the boats that cross bar involved in a rescue or something.  Those guys are brave bastards.  The Columbia bar has killed Coasties.

For some reason, a small boat (so small a trailer can haul it) capsized inside the bar on the Columbia.  Glad all the Coasties are okay.  Curious to see what caused it.

Those TANBs are terrible. If they were actively pulling up a ATON, hell even a gust of wind could flip 'em. Center channel in Astoria can pull heavy winds.


Thanks.  I was thinking it was something like that.   Didn't want to say anything negative, but they look a bit wonky.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Seacop: Dewey Fidalgo: Oh man I was worried for a minute that this was one of the boats that cross bar involved in a rescue or something.  Those guys are brave bastards.  The Columbia bar has killed Coasties.

For some reason, a small boat (so small a trailer can haul it) capsized inside the bar on the Columbia.  Glad all the Coasties are okay.  Curious to see what caused it.

Those TANBs are terrible. If they were actively pulling up a ATON, hell even a gust of wind could flip 'em. Center channel in Astoria can pull heavy winds.


OMGWTFBBQFIA?
 
Seacop [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TANB = Trailer-able Aid to Navigation Boat
ATON = Aids to Navigation

Sorry, it's everyday terms for us.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Things have do be pretty darn bad, failmitter.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't get it, why didn't they all just stand on the centerboard and right the ship? Who trained these landlubbers?
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bigger boat "Mcboaty Boat Face"!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quadlok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Article says it was hit by a heavy wake. There's enough cameras pointed at that area of the river that there is a decent chance whatever drunk asshole going too fast in his compensatorcraft is gonna be in trouble.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Clever that the immediately-adjacent mainpage item is "Photoshop these canoeists".
 
