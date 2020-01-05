 Skip to content
(Radio.com)   The Snake Plissken Game will now cost more, thanks to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey   (1010wins.radio.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sixteen bucks to use the Lincoln Tunnel. I am so glad I don't live in NYS any longer.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's the escape from new jersey that's expensive.   escape from new york is free
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Sixteen bucks to use the Lincoln Tunnel. I am so glad I don't live in NYS any longer.


It costs 30 bucks to get into DC.  So...
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a big fan of Escape From New York and I have no goddamn idea what that headline is referencing.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took me awhile but I discovered that John Carpenter is a very punny man.

Escape from New York is all about a One-Eyed Snake getting in and out of someplace filthy before his head explodes.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Sixteen bucks to use the Lincoln Tunnel. I am so glad I don't live in NYS any longer.


Use the Holland tunnel and bring a friend.  You can go Dutch.
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Time to empty NYC out, mine the buildings for metals, glass other materials, bring it all down and let the whole area go fallow for a couple hundred years.

Maybe the stench of human urine will be gone by then.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh, the less cars the better from a pedestrian stand point. Too bad it ends up being such a regressive form of taxation.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: it's the escape from new jersey that's expensive.   escape from new york is free


As long as you're not escaping into NYC, leaving NJ is cheap and easy.

Old, incorrect George Carlin jokes are old and incorrect.
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: it's the escape from new jersey that's expensive.   escape from new york is free


Came here to say this.  You can leave New York anytime you want for free.   To leave New Jersey youse guys gotta pay.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fissile: Dead for Tax Reasons: it's the escape from new jersey that's expensive.   escape from new york is free

Came here to say this.  You can leave New York anytime you want for free.   To leave New Jersey youse guys gotta pay.


You lived in NJ. You should know better. 287 and 80, just as simple examples.
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Fissile: Dead for Tax Reasons: it's the escape from new jersey that's expensive.   escape from new york is free

Came here to say this.  You can leave New York anytime you want for free.   To leave New Jersey youse guys gotta pay.

You lived in NJ. You should know better. 287 and 80, just as simple examples.


To cross over the Delaware into Pennsylvania on I80 you gotta pay, on the Jersey side, but Pennsylvania into Jersey is 'free'.   "Welcome to da Garden State!   Come on in.  What?  You wanna go home?   Empty ya pockets furst."
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fissile: grumpfuff: Fissile: Dead for Tax Reasons: it's the escape from new jersey that's expensive.   escape from new york is free

Came here to say this.  You can leave New York anytime you want for free.   To leave New Jersey youse guys gotta pay.

You lived in NJ. You should know better. 287 and 80, just as simple examples.

To cross over the Delaware into Pennsylvania on I80 you gotta pay, on the Jersey side, but Pennsylvania into Jersey is 'free'.   "Welcome to da Garden State!   Come on in.  What?  You wanna go home?   Empty ya pockets furst."


Oh, right, my bad. I haven't taken that way in awhile. I forgot about the..what, $1 toll?

But still, 287. All the other roads into NY that aren't 287. All the other roads into PA that aren't 80.

There are plenty of roads out of NJ that don't have a toll. I'm all for mocking my state. But mock it based on reality, not an old Carlin joke.
 
