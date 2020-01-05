 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Maryland police seek man who intentionally drove over flock of seagulls, then ran, he ran so far away   (wjla.com) divider line
23
    More: Sick, Cops, Synthpop, Laurel, Ray Walston, seagulls, popcorn, car  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way to be presumptuous, subby.  How do you know it was a man?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Way to be presumptuous, subby.  How do you know it was a man?


SWAG method? It's a pretty dude thing to do. Women tend to be a whole 'nother kind of psycho.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld - George and the Pigeons
Youtube xPCZtrac-Ss
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds should learn that some people will run them over.  Crows know.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Birds should learn that some people will run them over.  Crows know.


Michael Chiklis knows & doesn't approve of this message...

Probably even has PTSD from it.

/Just finished watching SoA again yesterday
 
Kirzania
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I suddenly remembered my Charlemagne.

thebrotherhoodofevilgeeks.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What are his fark troll account handles?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anybody who has lived near the coast has thought of doing this.

Dont lie.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guy Wrecks His Car While Trying to Run Over Birds
Youtube okXKqKiznQg
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought you were supposed to throw alkaseltzer pills at them.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Heh. Is it too early for headline of the year?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn.  If they find the guy, that could be very expensive.  Seagulls are a protected species.  The fines can be very  high.  Per bird.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, on the one hand, that's horrible. But on the other hand, fark seagulls. Doing it in your car is nuts though. Just do it like an American and throw empty 6 pack holders on the beach.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow I figured he would have just shot them with it being Laurel.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thunderstruck by Steve'n'Seagulls (LIVE)
Youtube e4Ao-iNPPUc
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Damn.  If they find the guy, that could be very expensive.  Seagulls are a protected species.  The fines can be very  high.  Per bird.


It's weird that being migratory birds gets them protected status when there are so many of them.

Meh, better to have too many protected species than too few, I guess. But seagulls are dicks.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Flying rats
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anyone else thinking the spring term can't start soon enough?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe it is the same guy from Maryland that attacked that pelican in Florida last year and posted it online.
 
Gratch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stop it now.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kirzania: I suddenly remembered my Charlemagne.

[thebrotherhoodofevilgeeks.files.wordp​ress.com image 500x360]


"Let my armies be the trees and the rocks and the birds in the sky."
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Way to be presumptuous, subby.  How do you know it was a man?


Because he didn't drown them
 
