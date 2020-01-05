 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Mother gives birth to twins in different decades, promising them a lifetime of people arguing about whether the decade starts on a zero or a one   (abc7.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who knew so many people do not know how to count to 10?
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From TFA: "Twins with different birthdays is a rare occurrence. Twins with different birth years even more so. But a woman in Indiana has done something almost unheard of - she has given birth to twins born in different decades."

Almost unheard of... except it happened here too.

https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-​l​ifestyle/twins-born-in-different-decad​es-at-minnesota-hospital
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

snocone: Who knew so many people do not know how to count to 10?


I've been seeing this nonsense all over social media. "There was no Year Zero, blah blah blah." What part of "Year 1 was the end of the first year, not the beginning" do these people not understand?

I ask the more obnoxious ones how old they where at the end of their first decade of life: 10 or 11?  They usually then try to change the subject, throw up a bunch of pseudo-religious mumbo jumbo about calendar retconning, or drop a smokebomb and disappear.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stealing from XKCD.

If a movie came out in 1990, do we say it came out in the 80s?
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
30 minutes between the birth of twins? Huh? Sounds like they engineered the timing for a little fame.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: 30 minutes between the birth of twins? Huh? Sounds like they engineered the timing for a little fame.


Maybe Mommy has a lazy vajayjay.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The twins will be endowed with magical powers, as will the doctors and hospital responsible.  The Griswolds are planning a pilgrimage during Spring vacation and possibly a documentary.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe someone will declare this to be the cutoff between "generations" and then the twins can spend their lives blaming each other for everything.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: snocone: Who knew so many people do not know how to count to 10?

I've been seeing this nonsense all over social media. "There was no Year Zero, blah blah blah." What part of "Year 1 was the end of the first year, not the beginning" do these people not understand?

I ask the more obnoxious ones how old they where at the end of their first decade of life: 10 or 11?  They usually then try to change the subject, throw up a bunch of pseudo-religious mumbo jumbo about calendar retconning, or drop a smokebomb and disappear.


You should have heard the arguments where they switched from BC to AD.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Stealing from XKCD.

If a movie came out in 1990, do we say it came out in the 80s?


Dunno. Did you pop out of your mom already 1 year old? The time you lived in there doesn't count.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Man On A Mission: I ask the more obnoxious ones how old they where at the end of their first decade of life: 10 or 11?


Even simpler. 2020 is not part of "the 2010s". 1960 was not part of "the 1950s".

We aren't counting "decades since 1 AD".
 
Report