(Some Florida Guy)   Florida Man kicks off 2020 by being, well, Florida Man   (theonlyfloridaman.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That dude knows how to party!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Betty...
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fabled "Man Bites Dog" story.

Nice.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping it real.  Nice.

represent
 
rjakobi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I trust that he will be neutered humanely in the course of his rehabilitation.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: The fabled "Man Bites Dog" story.

Nice.


There have been a few Florida Man Bites Dog stories recently I think.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How the hell did we hit peak Florida Man in the first week of the year?
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only missing face tattoo.
 
Bslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"mud covered, naked Florida Man shakes off two tazers, bites K-9 and fist fights officer then spits on another"
TA DA!

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dungeons & Dragons: Florida Edition
Youtube UW8kYzDNw1I
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where I used to work in Florida, we had an internal running thing we called Felon Babe of the Week. She would win this week (drugs)
Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gotta start early in the year if you're going to dominate the annual family holiday newsletter.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: thatguyoverthere70: The fabled "Man Bites Dog" story.

Nice.

There have been a few Florida Man Bites Dog stories recently I think.


Nope, just the same one getting the green light, and it had a better headline.

If you've ever been high on meth and bitten a police dog, you just might be Florida Man
 
msinquefield
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuffy: Only missing face tattoo.


I'm sure it will be there for his next mugshot...
 
msinquefield
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Majin_Buu: thatguyoverthere70: The fabled "Man Bites Dog" story.

Nice.

There have been a few Florida Man Bites Dog stories recently I think.

Nope, just the same one getting the green light, and it had a better headline.

If you've ever been high on meth and bitten a police dog, you just might be Florida Man


Repeat tag feels left out
 
