(ABC News) Civilian deaths in police shootouts make Florida question their "Shoot everything and figure it out later" policy
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually, it sounds like the cops have no intention on changing anything.


"These [incidents] are almost impossible to craft policy on," Robert Boyce, an ABC News contributor and retired NYPD chief of detectives, told ABC News in a recent telephone interview.

"I understand why the families are upset because they lost loved ones ... but I don't think at the end of this they're gonna be able to craft a pursuit policy that crafts everything into it," Boyce said. "It's very difficult to do."
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One police office killed is too many.

One bystander killed is just another meh.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But beyond that, "what do you do in that particular situation? Do you not return fire because of a hostage in there?"

Yes, you back off and put a bullet in the back of any fellow officer who aims his gun towards a place with civilians or from a place with civilians. Then you call professional hostage negotiators and ask for advice.

One of Alistair MacLean's repeating scenes has our hero knock down the gun of a fellow good guy who is about to do something brave and stupid and get them all killed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The legislature will express the appropriate amount of concern, and then send their thoughts and prayers as per the usual.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The legislature will express the appropriate amount of concern, and then send their thoughts and prayers as per the usual.


No one wants to go on record against the cops. It's too dangerous to cross a mafia that has that much access to so much of one's personal information.

And guns. They have guns.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: "I understand why the families are upset because they lost loved ones ... but I don't think at the end of this they're gonna be able to craft a pursuit policy that crafts everything into it," Boyce said. "It's very difficult to do."



Fark user imageView Full Size


Defuse the whole situation, defuse him. Provide a little gap and let him slip through it, Then put out a nationwide APB. In a couple of weeks you're pick him up in Seattle or some place working in a car wash. There'll be no fight and no one else will get hurt
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Suspects?
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size


Are they actually endangering people? No? Then wait til they're out of a crowded area.

Stopping a "heist" is never worth endangering innocent bystanders.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It has not yet been made public whether it was police bullets from the several agencies that responded or the suspects' that struck innocent victims UPS driver Frank Ordonez and Richard Cutshaw in his sedan.

If it was the suspect's bullets, we absolutely would have heard about it by now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, it's a new year. I have a new allocation of thoughts and prayer.

Hmm.

Nah. They can suck it.
 
emtwo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Devil's Advocate:

Florida's SYG laws give carte blanche for any civillian* to kill another civillian at any time, so why should cops be treated differently?

*Offer only valid for white residents. Restrictions and limitations based on ethnicity may apply. See terms and conditions for more information.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Actually, it sounds like the cops have no intention on changing anything.


"These [incidents] are almost impossible to craft policy on," Robert Boyce, an ABC News contributor and retired NYPD chief of detectives, told ABC News in a recent telephone interview.

"I understand why the families are upset because they lost loved ones ... but I don't think at the end of this they're gonna be able to craft a pursuit policy that crafts everything into it," Boyce said. "It's very difficult to do."


It's it's difficult to place civilian lives over the property of corporations?
What? WTAF????

Frozen.gif
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Sin_City_Superhero: "I understand why the families are upset because they lost loved ones ... but I don't think at the end of this they're gonna be able to craft a pursuit policy that crafts everything into it," Boyce said. "It's very difficult to do."


[Fark user image image 513x218]

Defuse the whole situation, defuse him. Provide a little gap and let him slip through it, Then put out a nationwide APB. In a couple of weeks you're pick him up in Seattle or some place working in a car wash. There'll be no fight and no one else will get hurt


It's interesting that in reality Rambo is what it is like to be Black in America. But, no one brings that up.
 
oldfool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah that whole figure it out part is just a waste of time it's over, move on!
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"...not yet been made public whether it was police bullets from the several agencies that responded or the suspects' that struck innocent..." Ha! Nor it will it ever be! I'm 100% sure it was the cops'. They use the "spray and pray" method.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you have a problem, and call the police? You now have two problems. Possibly bullet holes, as well.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here comes the Fark Cop Hate. A few innocent Americans killed by police evrry couple days and you all collapse and backpedal against out Law Enforcement Warriors who are just trying to survive their shift and get back home to their families.
 
TDBoedy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The legislature will express the appropriate amount of concern, and then send their thoughts and prayers as per the usual.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Actually, it sounds like the cops have no intention on changing anything.


"These [incidents] are almost impossible to craft policy on," Robert Boyce, an ABC News contributor and retired NYPD chief of detectives, told ABC News in a recent telephone interview.

"I understand why the families are upset because they lost loved ones ... but I don't think at the end of this they're gonna be able to craft a pursuit policy that crafts everything into it," Boyce said. "It's very difficult to do."


Well, to be fair, it's obvious that can isn't going to pick itself up.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So mass shooting policy applies to robbery, carjacking, or any hostage situations?   That'll teach the perps if we always go in guns blazing. Yeah we killed the hostage, an innocent bystander, & put hundreds of motorists at risk, but we all will get gold stars, commendations, & got away with legal murder.

The cops don't care about the safety of the public, they just want to do as little work as possible while engaging in their power trips, put in their 20 & retire to lives paid for by the public they disdain.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Actually, it sounds like the cops have no intention on changing anything.


"These [incidents] are almost impossible to craft policy on," Robert Boyce, an ABC News contributor and retired NYPD chief of detectives, told ABC News in a recent telephone interview.

"I understand why the families are upset because they lost loved ones ... but I don't think at the end of this they're gonna be able to craft a pursuit policy that crafts everything into it," Boyce said. "It's very difficult to do."


Yet somehow the British police have a policy of never performing a hard stop against armed suspects in areas with bystanders unless there is exceptional circumstances (like suicide belts).

I know our police are shiatty but holy hell the comparative level of professionlism makes them look like angels.

/Cue dog whistles about "monoculture"
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In a hostage situation that's obviously been caused by a robbery I would think that they would at least try to negotiate. If it's a situation where the perpetrators are there to kill just for the sake killing then it's time to make it rain.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just had a thought. How long will it be before a big corporation, Amazon for example, sues a police precinct for damage to company property when a particularly good employee is injures or killed by crossfire? I mean, that would be Peak 'Murika right there.
 
