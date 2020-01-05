 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Bay Area)   Things are getting so expensive in San Jose that people are now stealing their neighbors' water   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Lori Kamal, Hoses, Hose, Electricity, Home, San Jose couple, half mile, Kamal  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2020 at 11:34 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water and electrical. Interesting combination, perhaps.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sharks suck.  That is all.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Lori Kamal and her husband discovered was a series of connected hoses running from their backyard for about a half mile, in the direction of an encampment.

Lori -- I mean, some anonymous person because the police there don't investigate without a suspect to target -- could pour nasty chemicals in the hose and reconnect it.

This also happens in the wet East. A friend bought a new house and while her old house was empty its water use went way, way up. I figure it was the guy with the backyard garden next door. But no way to prove that.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Approves...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kamal called police, but she said they told her that without a suspect there wasn't much they could do. Kamal said they did not take a report.


Maybe the police should hire a detective. Sounds like they could use one.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the future liberals want.
 
skinink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Elaborate Hose System is the name of my penis.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The Sharks suck.  That is all.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He was creating a Wi-Fi using the inner-tubes...

/It's all just s series of tubes ya know..
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess they got....

Hosed.
 
jumac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Kamal called police, but she said they told her that without a suspect there wasn't much they could do. Kamal said they did not take a report.


Maybe the police should hire a detective. Sounds like they could use one.


wouldn't take much detective work.  head to where the hose leads.  and watch who come to the end of it get water.  arrest said person(s).  end of story.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Kamal called police, but she said they told her that without a suspect there wasn't much they could do. Kamal said they did not take a report.


Maybe the police should hire a detective. Sounds like they could use one.


I love it.

"Oh, you haven't solved the crime for us? Nothing we can do really"

THIN BLUE LINE
(*some assemble required)
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Kamal called police, but she said they told her that without a suspect there wasn't much they could do. Kamal said they did not take a report.
Maybe the police should hire a detective. Sounds like they could use one.


I had the same thought. Why not try to find a "suspect" if you don't have one. Worst case scenario is people just choose someone randomly to be a "suspect" to get the cops to do their jobs.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She doesn't know how long it's been going on? How do you not notice that?
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So they screwed some hose together and ran it down the block.

That isn't elaborate. Raising a raven from a chick, training it to fly in circles around powerlines while tethered to a 18gauge single strand copper wire in order to capture electricity via inductance is elaborate.

Especially when you're out looking for raven eggs all day.
 
tom247365
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could just be the internet hook up.
 
williesleg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why so many homeless in CA?
Well, the census is starting up soon, they need to keep their numbers up. Homeless are freebies, heck they can inflate the numbers 10x the homeless epidemic and nobody would question it.
Yay CA! Keep diluting the rest of America's votes!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report