(Vox)   So, for no particular reason or anything, here's what would happen if, again for no particular reason, the U.S. and Iran were to go to war. Bottom line: "hell on earth"   (vox.com) divider line
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was A LOT of victim porn.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.


The nuclear deal still exists, it's just the U.S. that withdrew from it. We weren't the only ones involved in it, you know.

Also, I'm really glad I'm officially too old to be recalled to active duty. This shiat scares the bejeezus out of me.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.


This will clear it up for you.


https://apnews.com/452a336123d7427180​2​7f219f6dd256f
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.


The USA is the one that violated the deal.  If I were Iran, I'd be convinced of the value of nuclear weapons now more than ever.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, thanks you two.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.

This will clear it up for you.


https://apnews.com/452a336123d74271802​7f219f6dd256f


Iran is restarting their program.  Everyone knows that.  The US violated the deal.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.


Just wait. The defense will consist of, "but they're violating it now!"

Because, you know, we should assassinate their leaders when we've pulled out of the agreement, because they're violating the agreement we pulled out of.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.

This will clear it up for you.


https://apnews.com/452a336123d74271802​7f219f6dd256f


There it is! I just didn't scroll far enough. Brilliant.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: AlwaysRightBoy: Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.

This will clear it up for you.


https://apnews.com/452a336123d74271802​7f219f6dd256f

There it is! I just didn't scroll far enough. Brilliant.


Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Because, you know, we should assassinate their leaders when we've pulled out of the agreement, because they're violating the agreement we pulled out of.


I believe the White House line is that he was involved in a highly nefarious plot.

Highly.  Nefarious.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: question_dj: AlwaysRightBoy: Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.

This will clear it up for you.


https://apnews.com/452a336123d74271802​7f219f6dd256f

There it is! I just didn't scroll far enough. Brilliant.

Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.


It's always so cute when adult humans are unable to process information and pick up context clues. So adorbs.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: question_dj: Because, you know, we should assassinate their leaders when we've pulled out of the agreement, because they're violating the agreement we pulled out of.

I believe the White House line is that he was involved in a highly nefarious plot.

Highly.  Nefarious.


Oh highly nefarious, you say? Well then, we should obviously nuke the Iranians from orbit. It's the only way to Keep America Safe.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Marcus Aurelius: question_dj: Because, you know, we should assassinate their leaders when we've pulled out of the agreement, because they're violating the agreement we pulled out of.

I believe the White House line is that he was involved in a highly nefarious plot.

Highly.  Nefarious.

Oh highly nefarious, you say? Well then, we should obviously nuke the Iranians from orbit. It's the only way to Keep America Safe.


"Why can't I use nukes?"

"Mr. President, you must consider the consequences. Why, you'd be the first President since World War 2 to launch a nuclear atta-"

"I'd make history? Do it."
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.


"Secret nuke program"? You mean, like the one our client state Israel has, and obtained with our help and tutelage?
Do you think the rest of the world is ignorant of this fact?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ladies and Gentlemen, Take my advice...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: AlwaysRightBoy: Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.

"Secret nuke program"? You mean, like the one our client state Israel has, and obtained with our help and tutelage?
Do you think the rest of the world is ignorant of this fact?


We are unable to even posit that both sides are bad in this case.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares if people die?
Will my tax rate be slightly better? Can we stick it to the libs?
They made a female Ghosbusters so I have to vote Republican.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: AlwaysRightBoy: Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.

"Secret nuke program"? You mean, like the one our client state Israel has, and obtained with our help and tutelage?
Do you think the rest of the world is ignorant of this fact?


But but but jews were killed during ww2 dude, Israel can do whatever the hell they want because HOLOCAUST!! Or are you an anti-semite?

I mean, Iran has existed for 4000 years but but but they are totally evil muslims who totally were not helping us catch Talibans after 9/11 and totally not fighting ISIS.

Unlike our BFFs Saudi Arabia who were totally not funding and arming and brainwashing millions of muslims to fight us, wage eternal war on western civilization, create ISIS and help commit 9/11. No sir, they never did that. It was all Iran, just like our end times savior Pence told us last week!

BELIEVE IN ISRAEL, SAUDI ARABIA AND TRUMP AND JEBUUUUUS WILL COME BACK AND WE'LL ALL BE RAPTURED!!!

/this is what evangelical trumpers believe
//and they should all be put in mental asylums
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.

The nuclear deal still exists, it's just the U.S. that withdrew from it. We weren't the only ones involved in it, you know.

Also, I'm really glad I'm officially too old to be recalled to active duty. This shiat scares the bejeezus out of me.


First Gulf War, they were pulling in elderly water purification specialists who thought they'd retired.

Sleep tight :)
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of Americans will die.
 
jso2897
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Or are you an anti-semite?


As a person who is critical of America's relationship with Israel, by some people's definitions, yes, I am.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stopped reading at Vox.
 
PunGent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: question_dj: AlwaysRightBoy: Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.

This will clear it up for you.


https://apnews.com/452a336123d74271802​7f219f6dd256f

There it is! I just didn't scroll far enough. Brilliant.

Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.


Uh, they did.  Now, per your link, they're restarting a NON-secret nuke program, closing the weapons-grade reaction window.

Thanks to Donnie, our options are 1) do nothing, 2) go to war, or 3) re-sign the original treaty, with worse terms than Obama got.

/it's not called The Art Of The GOOD Deal
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.


Maybe he should say that.
And tap himself in the head.
Twice.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: jso2897: AlwaysRightBoy: Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.

"Secret nuke program"? You mean, like the one our client state Israel has, and obtained with our help and tutelage?
Do you think the rest of the world is ignorant of this fact?

But but but jews were killed during ww2 dude, Israel can do whatever the hell they want because HOLOCAUST!! Or are you an anti-semite?

I mean, Iran has existed for 4000 years but but but they are totally evil muslims who totally were not helping us catch Talibans after 9/11 and totally not fighting ISIS.

Unlike our BFFs Saudi Arabia who were totally not funding and arming and brainwashing millions of muslims to fight us, wage eternal war on western civilization, create ISIS and help commit 9/11. No sir, they never did that. It was all Iran, just like our end times savior Pence told us last week!

BELIEVE IN ISRAEL, SAUDI ARABIA AND TRUMP AND JEBUUUUUS WILL COME BACK AND WE'LL ALL BE RAPTURED!!!

/this is what evangelical trumpers believe
//and they should all be put in mental asylums


Spot on.

Could not have said it better
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://www.economist.com/eastern-app​r​oaches/2010/11/20/if-wwi-was-a-bar-fig​ht
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At minimum, Iran attacks Iraqi oilfields and American bases.
Middle case, they shut down the Strait of Hormuz and gas jumps to $5-$7 a gallon.
Worst case is attacks on American citizens in Europe.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Russia is laughing cause once again, the US is the bad guy, Trump is on the verge of starting a war that will :
- fark up the economy
- divide the US even more
- make the trumpers even more insane in their support for Trump
- weaken the US military a lot
- raise oil prices that will give putin billions
- divide nato even more

This whole thing can only be good for russia and bad for the US... which is exactly why Trump is doing it
 
DayBreakBoys
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: AlwaysRightBoy: Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.

"Secret nuke program"? You mean, like the one our client state Israel has, and obtained with our help and tutelage?
Do you think the rest of the world is ignorant of this fact?


Unless I'm mistaken, Israel never signed the international treaty promising not to develop nukes?

Iran did.

I may be misremembering
 
DayBreakBoys
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: A lot of Americans will die.


Depending on how we're looking at this, a lot already did.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DayBreakBoys: jso2897: AlwaysRightBoy: Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.

"Secret nuke program"? You mean, like the one our client state Israel has, and obtained with our help and tutelage?
Do you think the rest of the world is ignorant of this fact?

Unless I'm mistaken, Israel never signed the international treaty promising not to develop nukes?

Iran did.

I may be misremembering


You are misremembering.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PunGent: Man On A Mission: Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.

The nuclear deal still exists, it's just the U.S. that withdrew from it. We weren't the only ones involved in it, you know.

Also, I'm really glad I'm officially too old to be recalled to active duty. This shiat scares the bejeezus out of me.

First Gulf War, they were pulling in elderly water purification specialists who thought they'd retired.

Sleep tight :)


I thought I was clear of the draft, then I remembered the doctors draft act. Medical professionals (MD, DO, RN, NP, PA and so on) can be drafted to age 45, just like MASH.

I'm 37, granted with a bad hip, two herniated discs, and some other medical weirdness.

Fark.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Stopped reading at Vox.


Your loss. Vox has some very good content.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: lenfromak: Stopped reading at Vox.

Your loss. Vox has some very good content.


Just not THIS content.
 
otherideas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: jso2897: AlwaysRightBoy: Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.

"Secret nuke program"? You mean, like the one our client state Israel has, and obtained with our help and tutelage?
Do you think the rest of the world is ignorant of this fact?

But but but jews were killed during ww2 dude, Israel can do whatever the hell they want because HOLOCAUST!! Or are you an anti-semite?

I mean, Iran has existed for 4000 years but but but they are totally evil muslims who totally were not helping us catch Talibans after 9/11 and totally not fighting ISIS.

Unlike our BFFs Saudi Arabia who were totally not funding and arming and brainwashing millions of muslims to fight us, wage eternal war on western civilization, create ISIS and help commit 9/11. No sir, they never did that. It was all Iran, just like our end times savior Pence told us last week!

BELIEVE IN ISRAEL, SAUDI ARABIA AND TRUMP AND JEBUUUUUS WILL COME BACK AND WE'LL ALL BE RAPTURED!!!

/this is what evangelical trumpers believe
//and they should all be put in mental asylums


Sane people believe that Iran having the bomb would be absolutely catastrophic for the world.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: https://www.economist.com/eastern-app​r​oaches/2010/11/20/if-wwi-was-a-bar-fig​ht


They're not wrong.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DayBreakBoys: jso2897: AlwaysRightBoy: Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.

"Secret nuke program"? You mean, like the one our client state Israel has, and obtained with our help and tutelage?
Do you think the rest of the world is ignorant of this fact?

Unless I'm mistaken, Israel never signed the international treaty promising not to develop nukes?

Iran did.

I may be misremembering


Israel has not even allowed IAEA inspectors to go on site.  They are what is termed a "rogue nuclear power with a history of illicit proliferation".
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: PunGent: Man On A Mission: Alphax: Pretty good article.. though I saw one error early on.

Iran violated the nuclear deal... the one Donnie already tore up and threw in the trash?  Can't violate what no longer exists.

The nuclear deal still exists, it's just the U.S. that withdrew from it. We weren't the only ones involved in it, you know.

Also, I'm really glad I'm officially too old to be recalled to active duty. This shiat scares the bejeezus out of me.

First Gulf War, they were pulling in elderly water purification specialists who thought they'd retired.

Sleep tight :)

I thought I was clear of the draft, then I remembered the doctors draft act. Medical professionals (MD, DO, RN, NP, PA and so on) can be drafted to age 45, just like MASH.

I'm 37, granted with a bad hip, two herniated discs, and some other medical weirdness.

Fark.


He was drafted.
Youtube 7DaVjAmWEDw
 
kendelrio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now hear me out....


If (when) we go to war, there'll be a lot of young virile dudes going away and not coming back.

Know what that does? Creates demand.

Coffins. Grave diggers. Preachers. Professional mourners. Replacements at jobs of people deployed.

Demand increases, jobs open up, the economy starts booming. Win/win.

Socially: these Chads are gone. There's a lot of lonely Stacies out there. They need comforting.  We nice guys who have been ignored for too long FINALLY get the respect and recognition we deserve. We start getting some booty, mass shootings go down.

Win/win.

Economic and social wins

Tell me again why this "war" is a bad thing!
 
uttertosh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: At minimum, Iran attacks Iraqi oilfields and American bases.
Middle case, they shut down the Strait of Hormuz and gas jumps to $5-$7 a gallon.
Worst case is attacks on American citizens in Europe.


I thought that the gas prices here in Europe *were* an attack on US citizens already, no?!?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Serious question...

Is it too late to remove Trump from power and begin the process of backpedaling this situation?

And by that I mean, tell the world that "what Trump did was a mistake, and we will work to fix that mistake.  Because no one wants this to escalate."

Trump seems to be the only one convinced that this is a good idea.
 
Mouser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: That was A LOT of victim porn.


Time for your daily FEAR, citizen?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Now hear me out....


If (when) we go to war, there'll be a lot of young virile dudes going away and not coming back.

Know what that does? Creates demand.

Coffins. Grave diggers. Preachers. Professional mourners. Replacements at jobs of people deployed.

Demand increases, jobs open up, the economy starts booming. Win/win.

Socially: these Chads are gone. There's a lot of lonely Stacies out there. They need comforting.  We nice guys who have been ignored for too long FINALLY get the respect and recognition we deserve. We start getting some booty, mass shootings go down.

Win/win.

Economic and social wins

Tell me again why this "war" is a bad thing!


Chad-like typing detected.....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Now hear me out....


If (when) we go to war, there'll be a lot of young virile dudes going away and not coming back.

Know what that does? Creates demand.

Coffins. Grave diggers. Preachers. Professional mourners. Replacements at jobs of people deployed.

Demand increases, jobs open up, the economy starts booming. Win/win.


They also need someone to fark their wives when they're gone.  And I am willing to do my part.  For the good of the country.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: DayBreakBoys: jso2897: AlwaysRightBoy: Brilliant is knowing that they totally stopped their secret nuke program and you are cheering them on.

"Secret nuke program"? You mean, like the one our client state Israel has, and obtained with our help and tutelage?
Do you think the rest of the world is ignorant of this fact?

Unless I'm mistaken, Israel never signed the international treaty promising not to develop nukes?

Iran did.

I may be misremembering

You are misremembering.


And even so, a country that just wants to exist while minding its own bidness having nukes is of no concern to anybody with a brain. A country that has said repeatedly that it wants to nuke its neighbors having nukes is the opposite.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not sure there is going to be a war.

I believe Iran's objectives are now a) get nukes and b) get America out of Iraq and Syria.  And they don't need a declared war for that, they can just escalate their strategy of arming and working through militia proxies.  And they are smart enough to know that.

Meanwhile, I believe Trump is a) bored of the nuke thing and b) bored of being in Iraq and Syria too, and c) has a habit of making huge messes and then cutting and running while simultaneously declaring success and shifting blame.

So I'm thinking the end result will be a bunch of US saber rattling followed by a sudden haphazard retreat from the region, a nuclear Iran, and Trump's ratings going up because he sounded really tough on Twitter, and wasn't that really so and so's fault anyway?

But it is also certainly possible that Iranian attacks via proxy will make Iraq and Syria interesting again to Trump, and he'll start bombing crap and flinging troops around and having himself a blast as the body count rises.

So Iran's strategy here should be to keep putting annoying, boring briefings on Trump's desk, without any one big splashy event that would get his very limited attention, and then have Putin call Trump and tell him Russia will take care of everything.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Serious question...

Is it too late to remove Trump from power and begin the process of backpedaling this situation?

And by that I mean, tell the world that "what Trump did was a mistake, and we will work to fix that mistake.  Because no one wants this to escalate."

Trump seems to be the only one convinced that this is a good idea.


I think everyone knows that.  Trump just needed a distraction is all.  Remember what he did LAST time he was going to attack Iran?  He chickened out.  Hell, he couldn't even hit THIS guy until he flew into a US controlled air base.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OK Doom & Gloomer
 
