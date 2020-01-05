 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Not to alarm you or anything, but that "mystery flu" in China keeps spreading and now has Hong Kong on alert   (nypost.com)
    Pneumonia, Influenza, Hong Kong authorities, Pandemic, People's Republic of China, common symptom, Infectious disease, Hong Kong  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put some tussin on it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Spreading as in, more people who visited the market where they sold beef and ducks and chickens and fruit bats and civet cats as food have come down with it, but no known human-to-human transmission.
 
gregario
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And so it begins.......

A real epidemic that we can't get a handle on would kill millions and there is a lot of nasty stuff just waiting to break out. Especially in China.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Spreading as in, more people who visited the market where they sold beef and ducks and chickens and fruit bats and civet cats as food have come down with it, but no known human-to-human transmission.


Oh it's just affecting a large portion of the things we eat.  No concern there!
 
gregario
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Spreading as in, more people who visited the market where they sold beef and ducks and chickens and fruit bats and civet cats as food have come down with it, but no known human-to-human transmission.


But if it makes that jump we're farked.
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gregario: SwiftFox: Spreading as in, more people who visited the market where they sold beef and ducks and chickens and fruit bats and civet cats as food have come down with it, but no known human-to-human transmission.

But if it makes that jump we're farked.


No, we're safe. Thankfully China had the foresight centuries ago, and built a wall around their country

/sarcasm
//Madagascar has already closed all their ports
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Could be worse.  Could have alerted King Kong.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Capt. Trips
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
lol. "Mystery illnesses". "Superbugs".
God people are farking stupid.

The illnesses are the same as they've ever been. All that's changed is that peoples' ability to fight them is diminished. Why?

I'm not telling. I'm just glad I figured it out before one of these "mystery illnesses" killed me. I no longer give a shiat whether any of the rest of you ever figure it out. Decreased population = more resources available for me, me, me, wonderful Me!
 
cabbyman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, don't worry, Farkers are totally level-headed people, not easily frightened or driven to hysterics by what the media tells them. So calm, so stoic in the face of perceived threats, they never exaggerate or overreact to perceived threats. They always gather all the facts first, analyze them carefully and objectively, and then take common sense actions to protect themselves. Only after thoughtful contemplation, will they then share their thoughts with their fellow Farkers, to ensure a harmonious dialog.

Namaste.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: me, me, me, wonderful Me!


I hate to break it to you, Dick, but you don't sound all that wonderful, to tell you the truth.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everything is going to be okay
Peace in our time
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gregario: And so it begins.......

A real epidemic that we can't get a handle on would kill millions and there is a lot of nasty stuff just waiting to break out. Especially in China.


China has a much better chance of beating this shiat than the US does because they do not suffer from the deadly disease of American Exceptionalism convincing them that they're too special and wonderful to get "icky, yucky" diseases.
 
AVDev
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: gregario: And so it begins.......

A real epidemic that we can't get a handle on would kill millions and there is a lot of nasty stuff just waiting to break out. Especially in China.

China has a much better chance of beating this shiat than the US does because they do not suffer from the deadly disease of American Exceptionalism convincing them that they're too special and wonderful to get "icky, yucky" diseases.


Lol wut
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well maybe the nuclear fire blooming in the middle east will eradicate the virus in the far East.

Silver lining people...silver lining
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Eh at least if it wipes out all the anti-vaxxers why not
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gregario: SwiftFox: Spreading as in, more people who visited the market where they sold beef and ducks and chickens and fruit bats and civet cats as food have come down with it, but no known human-to-human transmission.

But if it makes that jump we're farked.


It's more likely we'll be farked by canine distemper jumping back to humans, it developed from measles, apparently from the epidemics on the American continent after the Spanish arrived.  Now it's a lot deadlier than measles in all the wild things that can eat meat except opossums and is about everywhere. It would just be a small shift back.

Measles vaccine shots are used to protect young puppies from distemper, but unreliably. No way to know if measles vaccine would protect against or is preventing such a strain of distemper developing already.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gregario: And so it begins.......

A real epidemic that we can't get a handle on would kill millions and there is a lot of nasty stuff just waiting to break out. Especially in China.


Its It's actually pretty farking amazing it hasn't happened already.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gregario: SwiftFox: Spreading as in, more people who visited the market where they sold beef and ducks and chickens and fruit bats and civet cats as food have come down with it, but no known human-to-human transmission.



You missed the pigs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In the 1820s. There was a massive cholera pandemic.
From 1918 to 1920 there was the Spanish Flu.
We're due for another.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Dick Hammer: me, me, me, wonderful Me!

I hate to break it to you, Dick, but you don't sound all that wonderful, to tell you the truth.


Hate to break it to you too, dick, but your opinion is of absolutely no consequence to me whatsoever, regardless of how important posting on Fark has convinced you you are.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hong Kong Fluey
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not worried about the superflu. World War III will probably wipe us all out long before the flu can spread around the world.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Spreading as in, more people who visited the market where they sold beef and ducks and chickens and fruit bats


Skip ahead a bit, brother...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gregario: And so it begins.......

A real epidemic that we can't get a handle on would kill millions and there is a lot of nasty stuff just waiting to break out. Especially in China.


We have the largest miltary in the world. No worries!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: [Fark user image image 850x560]


That clown's shirt looks like it went through a golf ball dimpler.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Summoner101: SwiftFox: Spreading as in, more people who visited the market where they sold beef and ducks and chickens and fruit bats and civet cats as food have come down with it, but no known human-to-human transmission.

Oh it's just affecting a large portion of the things we eat.  No concern there!


Sorry if you live in Hong Kong.  Otherwise, who knows what it affects. I'll consider it karmic justice if it turns out it came from pangolin meat, like the HIV virus being a harsh rebuke to Homo Sapiens for eating chimpanzees.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's just viral marketing for the upcoming election: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Sgygus: Dick Hammer: me, me, me, wonderful Me!

I hate to break it to you, Dick, but you don't sound all that wonderful, to tell you the truth.

Hate to break it to you too, dick, but your opinion is of absolutely no consequence to me whatsoever, regardless of how important posting on Fark has convinced you you are.


Watch out, we've got a badass over here.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: In the 1820s. There was a massive cholera pandemic.
From 1918 to 1920 there was the Spanish Flu.
We're due for another.


Cholera is unlikely as toilets have improved since the 1820 when most people used something like an outhouse if they were lucky.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AVDev: Dick Hammer: gregario: And so it begins.......

A real epidemic that we can't get a handle on would kill millions and there is a lot of nasty stuff just waiting to break out. Especially in China.

China has a much better chance of beating this shiat than the US does because they do not suffer from the deadly disease of American Exceptionalism convincing them that they're too special and wonderful to get "icky, yucky" diseases.

Lol wut


Don't worry about it.  Most of you will be dead from "mystery illnesses" by the time what I'm referring to becomes relevant to you.
;)
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AVDev: Dick Hammer: gregario: And so it begins.......

A real epidemic that we can't get a handle on would kill millions and there is a lot of nasty stuff just waiting to break out. Especially in China.

China has a much better chance of beating this shiat than the US does because they do not suffer from the deadly disease of American Exceptionalism convincing them that they're too special and wonderful to get "icky, yucky" diseases.

Lol wut


Shhh, it's the brain worms.  Don't tell him though.  He still thinks he's immune to all disease due to his rigorous bone broth regimen.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SwiftFox: Spreading as in, more people who visited the market where they sold beef and ducks and chickens and fruit bats and civet cats as food have come down with it, but no known human-to-human transmission.


Why did I read that in Brother Maynard's voice?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eclecticman666: Capt. Trips


Well, at least Randall Flagg couldn't be worse than the bozos running the planet now.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: SwiftFox: Spreading as in, more people who visited the market where they sold beef and ducks and chickens and fruit bats

Skip ahead a bit, brother...


/shakes tiny fist
 
