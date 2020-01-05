 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Stupid Human Tricks - share a story about a time you attempted to pull off a *physical* stunt, whether you succeeded or failed, and how people reacted   (fark.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've done bicycle jousting with a steel buckler. I still have teeth somehow.
 
vegas_greaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I attempted a scene from a movie called gleaming the cube. The person in the movie is on a skateboard holding on to the back of a semi truck. I attempted to hold on to the back of a pickup truck while on a bicycle. We got up to around 30 mph, then I let go, got speed wobble, and ate pavement, breaking my arm in the process. I'm sure it was amusing to watch.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vegas_greaser: I attempted a scene from a movie called gleaming the cube. The person in the movie is on a skateboard holding on to the back of a semi truck. I attempted to hold on to the back of a pickup truck while on a bicycle. We got up to around 30 mph, then I let go, got speed wobble, and ate pavement, breaking my arm in the process. I'm sure it was amusing to watch.


I wonder how many broken bones Tony Hawk is responsible for.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rosekolodny: vegas_greaser: I attempted a scene from a movie called gleaming the cube. The person in the movie is on a skateboard holding on to the back of a semi truck. I attempted to hold on to the back of a pickup truck while on a bicycle. We got up to around 30 mph, then I let go, got speed wobble, and ate pavement, breaking my arm in the process. I'm sure it was amusing to watch.

I wonder how many broken bones Tony Hawk is responsible for.


None.

The punks who think they can skate like Tony Hawk OTOH...
 
vegas_greaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rosekolodny: vegas_greaser: I attempted a scene from a movie called gleaming the cube. The person in the movie is on a skateboard holding on to the back of a semi truck. I attempted to hold on to the back of a pickup truck while on a bicycle. We got up to around 30 mph, then I let go, got speed wobble, and ate pavement, breaking my arm in the process. I'm sure it was amusing to watch.

I wonder how many broken bones Tony Hawk is responsible for.


I know my old Tony hawk board was responsible for at least 3 personally.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
None, I tend not to attempt "stunts" since I'm not stupid.

Then again, now that I have katanas, I'll probably end up chopping my own head off while trying to twirl one of them around.  :(
 
vegas_greaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh wonderful. My dumbass stunt went green.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MIAppologia: None, I tend not to attempt "stunts" since I'm not stupid.

Then again, now that I have katanas, I'll probably end up chopping my own head off while trying to twirl one of them around.  :(


Katanas cut good, but hard to chop off one's own noodle.

Them fingers tho
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Katanas cut good, but hard to chop off one's own noodle.


If there's anything I'd be successful at, it'd be that.  I'm extraordinarily talented at hurting myself in unexpected ways.

That reminds me, I need to get my kitchen knives sharpened.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MIAppologia: leeksfromchichis: Katanas cut good, but hard to chop off one's own noodle.

If there's anything I'd be successful at, it'd be that.  I'm extraordinarily talented at hurting myself in unexpected ways.

That reminds me, I need to get my kitchen knives sharpened.


I bought the SO a new knife fo xmas.  It's one piece of steel, but the handle is hollow so it sings every time it touches anything. I'm afeared it'sgona hit my foot
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was an actor in a commercial a couple of years ago. It was a lot of quick shots of people dancing. Everyone in the commercial was a professional dancer, except me. I was the dorky dad type that couldn't dance. The day before the shoot there was a rehearsal, and all of the pro dancers before me were doing flips and stuff. When it was my turn at the end, I tried to be funny and do a lame version of the professional dancers moves. The director loved it and laughed his head off.

The next day, they set us up in front of a green screen that hung from the ceiling and curved down to the floor, where it lay unsecured on padded floor mats. I was also given new shoes that were a size too big for me. After I did some dorky dancing, I tried to do some funny lame jumps like the professional dancers were doing. The combination of loose green screen flooring and loose shoes quickly made me twist the living hell out of my left knee. I was embarrassed and declined medical attention, but I really should have at least asked for a bag of ice to ice that knee on my drive home after the shoot ended. I didn't, and it felt like it took half a year to heal.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was six years old when I met Amanda, who lived at the bottom of the steep ass hill we lived at the top of. Amanda was a daredevil who wanted to see if we could launch the Radio Flyer at the top of the hill and make it all the way to the bottom of the street. I was game. She got in the wagon and grabbed the handle super tight and my job was to get the wagon going. I get my left leg in for balance and kickef us off with my right.

Except 6 year olds are kind of stupid. I didn't pull that right leg up in time and proceeded to drag it all the way down the freshly paved road until we reached the bottom of the hill, crashing in great fashion.

I was waering shorts. It took a mere 5 seconds to assess my leg wounds and realize my mother was going to kick my ass. I had scraped off all of the layers of skin on my shin and what was visible was bona fide meat. And blood. Oh so much blood.

I came hobbling into the house at which point my mother started laughing hysterically as she ran around the house gathering supplies to mend my leg. Her laughter terrified me more than any amount of crying ever would have and when I asked her what she thought was so damn funny, she laughed harder and said, "baby, it's an infantile response, I'm laughing so I don't pass out."

That is the day I learned humans have coping mechanisms and that they often look hysterical.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Id listen wistfully to the sweet lilting chorus of chirping robotic lullabys and fare thee wells that are cheerfully sung by monitors in hospitals.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was quite the Daredevil in my late teens (as are many young men). The craziest thing I ever did was one so audacious that it got written into my wedding vows a few years later. I was in the Julian Alps, it was summer so skis were quite cheap. I bought a pair of former rental skis  and climbed a mountain with a friend. We climbed up above the tree line to where there was permanent ice. We skied down the small glacier, down a skree field, and over the side of a 4,300' cliff. After a few glorious moments of pure bliss and adrenaline rush we pulled the cord on our parafoils and glided down to the river valley below.

Since my vows included no jumping out of airplanes or off of mountains until the kids are grown I've had to give up such foolishness, but I hope one day to emulate my grandmother and go parasailing, skydiving, or street luging with my grandchildren =)
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At midnight on a dry, cold November evening, I decided to slide down the side of the steep stairway at the Lincoln Memorial, which was deserted except for a handful of people. I was wearing a coat with a silk and wool blend fabric, and didn't take into consideration the coefficient of friction.

I accelerated during the slide and shot maybe 20 feet off the bottom at probably 30mph, to the hilarity of myself, my date and a few spectators. I bruised my tailbone. It was worth it.
 
XSV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to travel and play national circuits in paintball. There's a lot of down time between games and after the end of the day.  For several years the circuit my team played (PSP) would have the final tournament of the year in Orlando around October.  We'd always rent a condo for the week since it was cheaper and make sure it had a heated pool to relax in.

One of the days we don't have any games and we're just sitting around we start looking at the pool cover. This isn't a heavy duty cover that you sandbag down around the sides. Has a little "spool" you unwind over the middle of the pool and it splays the cover out over, and the cover had a bunch of air pockets in it almost like bubble wrap.

Drinks had been had, and discussions end up being around if you could run or walk across the cover like a "ninja" me being one of the fastest guys on the team (and consequently the only one NOT drinking) I volunteer to try it.

I line up, and launch off in a sprint. First two steps go wonderfully, however on the third, my foot just sinks faster than if it had been quick sand. Except it's not like I just fell in the water. Instead the pool cover slows my sink just enough for it to constrict around my whole body and I'm held there floating (since I was "smart" and did this in the deep end). The floating doesn't last for long of course because water starts coming over the top of the cover and filling up my little cavity I've created.

It took a number of panicked yells at my teammates who were all dying laughing to actually get someone to help me out.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked at a subway back in the 90s when it was good.  I liked chatting with my female workers and while pre-cutting the bread I told my co-worker that I didn't think the knives we were using were that sharp.  They were small 1/2 in serrated blades.

Cut my finger, and barely felt a thing.

She rightfully laughed at my stupidity.
 
Grebuloner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a bit of a reverse unintentional one:

High school, 16, one of the few kids that drove a pickup truck.  Quasi-friend, Eric, needed to take his physics project (a big Rube Goldberg device) over to his partner's house and somehow convinced me to put it in the back of the truck and take it and him over after school, might have had something to do with him being good friends with the girl I was obsessed with. I had a real friend with me, Paul, that I would always drop off on my way home and we were having a grand old time.

Got to the partner's house and he got out and climbed into the back of the truck (which had a canopy). Well, I wasn't paying attention because it was taking a bit longer for Eric to get the project out and I interpreted the bang I heard as him closing the gate and window, and being rather inattentive to things that weren't me and Paul laughing it up, I didn't bother with checking the mirror and started pulling away.

Eric was still in the back, and with his big project (moving it around being the sounds I heard).  He jumped out at about 10-15 mph and since I looked back at the extra noise and suddenly stopped in my own horror, he did in fact tuck and roll.  No broken bones, but there was road rash and some choice words yelled at us.

Never got the girl, either.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast forward about six months. I'm at school in gym class. Hooray! It's tumbling time! Coach spends a good ten minutes going over the different rolls, handsprings, backsprings and proper landing techniques. He stays at the top of the mats and tells everyone to start tumbling.

I was instructed to do forward rolls. First one? F*cking nailed it. Second one? Meh. A little wobbly. Third attempt? *crrrrrrracccckkkk* *stomach comes up to my throat and I gag* Then without any sense of self awareness whatsoever, I start screaming and crying. I can't move my head without wanting to vomit. Coach thinks I'm over-reacting and proceeds to put his thumb under my chin and violently pushed my head up. I scream more. He sends another kid to the school nurse to call my mom.

Mom shows up and rushes me to the ER. The rest of it is kind of a blur, what with x-rays and waiting and what not. Turns out I broke my neck. No, it was not a sprain, a strain, a twist  or a pinched nerve. I actually broke my neck. Had the coach snapped my head to either side instead of straight back I would have died instantly according to the ER doc.

I spent the next 8 weeks on my back with a neck brace on until it healed. Six year old me was miserable and I have never dared to tumble since. You couldn't talk me into doing a cartwheel if all the money in all the lands were on the table.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in the 5th grade and was riding my bmx bike down a steep hill.  I had heard on the playground that I could do a cool stunt if I only applied the front brakes.
I did do a cool stunt.  I flipped entirely over.
Around the same time period.  There's another steep hill the kids would go sledding on.  Some enterprising kids had used buckets of ice to make a jump towards the bottom.
I went off the jump, fell back off the sled, hitting my head and knocking myself out.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being in a car with a bunch of your mildly intoxicated friends, driving down the street, and the vehicle sputters out of gas. "Hey, it would be smart to jump out of the car and start pushing before this thing rolls to a complete stop.", you say. "Yeah, you do that." your friends respond.

That was a bad idea, as it turned out. Lots of laughter from my friends as I luckily rolled away from the back tires.
 
There are some who call me Tim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was on a friend's boat and we were going down the river docking at different bars and restaurants for the day.  This was later in our trip so I had a few in me by now and I thought I would take a leap out of the boat right onto the dock of one of our last stops.   Well I'm not sure where my foot hit but let's just say I didn't make it.  I fell back into the boat and landed right on my head.   I don't remember it but my friends told me there was an audible gasp from then people on the patio who saw the whole thing go down.
 
PunGent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: vegas_greaser: I attempted a scene from a movie called gleaming the cube. The person in the movie is on a skateboard holding on to the back of a semi truck. I attempted to hold on to the back of a pickup truck while on a bicycle. We got up to around 30 mph, then I let go, got speed wobble, and ate pavement, breaking my arm in the process. I'm sure it was amusing to watch.

I wonder how many broken bones Tony Hawk is responsible for.


Hah!  I fell off a skateboard WAY before he was a thing.

/didn't break any bones, but never got any good at that damn thing either
 
colimar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When i was young i really liked playing soccer and would have a ball on the floor at all times. If it crossed my path i would dribble and maybe try to hit some spot on the wall or something. I missed some kicks and my foot went straight into the wall or rocks or big stones, sometimes i even knew i was going to kick those things and went for it. Bad decisions with soccer really farked up my legs.
 
PunGent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Imagine being in a car with a bunch of your mildly intoxicated friends, driving down the street, and the vehicle sputters out of gas. "Hey, it would be smart to jump out of the car and start pushing before this thing rolls to a complete stop.", you say. "Yeah, you do that." your friends respond.

That was a bad idea, as it turned out. Lots of laughter from my friends as I luckily rolled away from the back tires.


Imagine that, but not with your friends, and not in a car, but on a commuter train :)
 
toejam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My older brother convinced me that I could get on the show "That's Incredible" (for those of you old enough to remember that) if I jumped my bike into a bunch of leaves that were in bags and boxes. Surprisingly I came out completely unscathed. A few months later I broke a vertebra jumping my bike. Didn't get on the show.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I refuse to go into detail, so I'll put it in the form of advice...
If you are body surfing while drunk, do not attempt to stand up on the wave.

/unless you enjoy the taste of sand.
 
devilskware
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Decided to jump on a slow moving train. Lost my grip, slipped a little and had just enough time to see my
leg about a foot away from going under the wheels before I miraculously recovered.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bumper surfing behind school buses in the winter. Good fun in jr. high on a snowy day. Bus pulls up, we sneak behind, crouch down, grab the bumper. Bus goes, we go. Until we reach the speed when friction takes over and our feet fly out from under us. Kid who hangs on the longest "wins."

Some arsehole in a car tailgated us once. Made the exit a little tricky.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In my 20s my best friend and I did many long road trips all over the western states. One of the ways we passed the time was talking through, and then pulling off switching drivers. Difficulty: without stopping or slowing down. We got very good at it.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I was just a wee lad, my buddies and I found an old, but functional bike in the river. We decided it would be fun to use in a game of chicken, the idea was to ride straight into a wall, jumping off at the last second before impact, whomever was jumped off closest to the wall was the winner. After 3 or so rounds of this, I decided that I was going to win the game, I gathered my courage, and peddled with all I had towards the wall, as I jumped off the back of the bike, the bike impacted the wall, rebounded with tremendous force, right into the head of my dick. After what seemed like an eternity of writhing in pain on the concrete, I managed to get myself up and back home. Later that night I realized my dick head had swollen to the point where I couldn't pee. I had to tell my mom what happened, she took me to emergency, where I had to tell the story several more times to strangers. The catheter going in felt like a million needles stabbing the inside of my poor mangled appendage, followed by immense relief as my bladder emptied. It took 6 weeks before my little (at the time, I was young) pecker went back to normal.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One time, I was drinking with some guys at the lake (at the lake it was a given that you were drinking). Somebody had the brilliant idea to go jump off 76 Falls. So, we jumped in a boat for the half hour trip to the falls. Nobody else was there. We all climbed to the top, which was abou 50 or so feet at that time (lake levels go up and down).

There were little crosses littering the banks of the waterfall on top, representing the multiple folks who died attempting to  survive the jump. Without any thought or reflection, we all ran and jumped. You fall for a long time.

A little water up the nose was the only side effect. We climbed up and did it again.

Just one of many stupid things I did while young.
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Bumper surfing behind school buses in the winter. Good fun in jr. high on a snowy day. Bus pulls up, we sneak behind, crouch down, grab the bumper. Bus goes, we go. Until we reach the speed when friction takes over and our feet fly out from under us. Kid who hangs on the longest "wins."

Some arsehole in a car tailgated us once. Made the exit a little tricky.


We called that skeeching in my neighborhood, I've no idea why. It drove the school bus drivers and middle school deans nuts that there were many meetings and rounds of punishment waiting when we got to school. It was best with young drivers that would fishtail their cars for us--be it to add to the fun or try to throw us into a curb or something. Dry spots or raised manhole covers were usually our disasters.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
YEARS ago I worked in a deli.
They had a mixer about 3 feet long with two giant metal "spinners" like a whisk on either side.
We would mix 4 chubs of burger in there.
On my 5th day, I unwrapped the chubs as usual but some of the paper fell into the mixer.

Yep.
I thought, "I bet I can grab that paper and avoid the spinning metal mixers.
Needless to say, I reached down and immediately got caught in the spinner, hacking a piece of my knuckle off.
I ....uh......didn't need to go to work there anymore after that.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB time:

When I was in high school, I wanted to learn magic card tricks, so I took a deck of cards to start practicing slight of hand sorta stuff. Well, first day with the deck, my science teacher saw me take out the deck and promptly hauled me in front of the class to perform tricks.

I had zero.

She kept me at the front of the class for 5 minutes making an example of me, ensuring no one did anything other than class assignments in her room.

I never attempted that again.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: EBN-OZN: Bumper surfing behind school buses in the winter. Good fun in jr. high on a snowy day. Bus pulls up, we sneak behind, crouch down, grab the bumper. Bus goes, we go. Until we reach the speed when friction takes over and our feet fly out from under us. Kid who hangs on the longest "wins."

Some arsehole in a car tailgated us once. Made the exit a little tricky.

We called that skeeching in my neighborhood, I've no idea why. It drove the school bus drivers and middle school deans nuts that there were many meetings and rounds of punishment waiting when we got to school. It was best with young drivers that would fishtail their cars for us--be it to add to the fun or try to throw us into a curb or something. Dry spots or raised manhole covers were usually our disasters.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skitchi​n​g
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I once visited a gravel pit that had ceased operations and opened it up to dirt bikes and such for recreation.  One cliff-like wall of the pit became a challenge for people to climb.  After a couple of hours of failed attempts by dirt bikes, ATVs, dune buggies, etc., the best of which was a Myers Manx that could get one front wheel over the top edge but always slid back down, I decided that I could do it with my 350 cc two-stroke street bike.  My friends positioned themselves to rescue me as I slid back down, and indeed my strategy of maintaining good traction without full throttle did begin to fail, so I cranked it back a bit and the bike did dig in -- and I jumped the lip, landing solidly on both wheels at once, and rode away from the rim in triumph, my feet never having left the foot pegs.

My friends:  "Meh."
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jimjays: EBN-OZN: Bumper surfing behind school buses in the winter. Good fun in jr. high on a snowy day. Bus pulls up, we sneak behind, crouch down, grab the bumper. Bus goes, we go. Until we reach the speed when friction takes over and our feet fly out from under us. Kid who hangs on the longest "wins."

Some arsehole in a car tailgated us once. Made the exit a little tricky.

We called that skeeching in my neighborhood, I've no idea why. It drove the school bus drivers and middle school deans nuts that there were many meetings and rounds of punishment waiting when we got to school. It was best with young drivers that would fishtail their cars for us--be it to add to the fun or try to throw us into a curb or something. Dry spots or raised manhole covers were usually our disasters.


Skitching is a portmanteau for skate hitching.
 
