(AP News)   Tourist in Morocco falls off a camel. So naturally she sues ..... the company that booked her trip (TripAdvisor)   (apnews.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope she wins. I also hope they award her 2 dirhams
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's what she gets for booking on a Wednesday
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Camels are stupid, evil creatures!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Camels are stupid, evil creatures!


Shows how much you know. Camels are brilliant mathematicians.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Camels are stupid, evil creatures!


Unfortunately, they're also penurious.

/lawyers and money tend to be like moths and light
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And some people used to walk a mile for a Camel.

Hope that came has some good personal injury insurance.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lawyers are attracted to money like moths to a light.
 
Report