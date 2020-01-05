 Skip to content
(AL.com)   The 12th day of Christmas is here. Take down your damn Christmas tree   (al.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dec 25th was the 12th day of Xmas
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We contrarians like to put ours up in July.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

toddalmighty: Dec 25th was the 12th day of Xmas


No, that is the first day, it runs from Christmas to Epiphany, which is tomorrow, the 6th.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took the day after New Year's off and took it all down. Even my wife, who turns on the Christmas music before the Halloween costumes are put away and who was lamenting how a late Thanksgiving meant less decorated time this year, was all "Let's get this shiat out of here."

I'd like to think this means even SHE has had the shiats of spending the holiday with her extended family.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

This About That: We contrarians like to put ours up in July.


You and the Hallmark Channel...
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Took the day after New Year's off and took it all down. Even my wife


Niiiiice
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There are some traditions in which Christmas lasts 40 days, running all the way through to Candlemas (which is the same day as Groundhog Day - that's not a coincidence, but the reasons behind it are rather complicated).
 
frostus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Per my wife's orders, the tree comes down on the 6th - Little Christmas.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I got the tubs out but the cat prevented me from doing it yesterday. I will really try today.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would just like to say that I find it sad and depressing when all the lights come down.  Not just because I like the holiday season.  But because it heralds in a clear 2 months of cold darkness.

We need to find more holidays for which to put up lights.  Because that dark time sucks.
 
Report