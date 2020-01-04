 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 766: "Teh Funnay 5". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
29
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

83 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Teh Funnay 5"

Description: Photos that make you laugh. Difficulty: No titles or descriptions. If you have to explain the joke, it's just not funny.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Stats can be found here.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hermeneutics
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Envotinated:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report