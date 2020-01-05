 Skip to content
(CNN)   Florida cops race to save someone screaming for help. Turns out to be a parrot. So, what's happening in that home?   (cnn.com) divider line
6
sunsawed
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Electric Company PBS It's the Plumber
Youtube pIZGHvUR-bw
 
crinz83
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i'll bet the parrot's heart sank when the cops left
 
ComaToast
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The parrot saw a Caturday thread and freaked out.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Should have sent a couple of those siren birds from Australia, and I don't mean Elle Macpherson,  or do I.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was pining for the fjords
 
King Something
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
