(The Atlantic)   World War III might be looming overhead, but at least we have the memes   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brass Against - War Pigs (Black Sabbath Cover) ft. Maya Azucena
Youtube KQOTXbty0FU
 
...to dream of world war is also to indulge the nostalgia of the mid-century, that great refuge between two gilded ages, when ordinary people thrived.

In other words, with a world where they can reap where they never sowed and feel superior to the sowers a real possibility, supporters of the 45th president of the United States (and others of his ilk) find a Third World War immensely tempting by comparison.

Now that they're old enough to rest assured that the young people coming home in coffins, wheelchairs and straitjackets will be someone else's "snowflakes," not them. even bringing back the draft looks pretty good.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KQOTXbty​0FU]


Chicks 'N Cars (And The Third World War)
Youtube x_thvx2p0pk
 
But the 18-to-24 set might have no idea what they are thinking or feeling when they create or share these posts. "Nobody is aware of what's going on," my Gen Z son texted me from his group of friends. (He's 20 years old.) "It's not coping because there's nothing to cope over," he theorized, adding that his crew wouldn't be surprised if a lot of the people posting these memes don't have the faintest idea about the geopolitical circumstances to which they are supposedly responding.

That's ok, Gen Z will learn quickly, when Boomers send them to die in the sandbox.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Time for a "distracted boyfriend" one where the girlfriend is covered in radiation sores, but the new girl mutated a useful third boob on the back for slow dancing.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Making memes is our only way of opening our mouths without screaming.

Or something to that effect.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Funny. Men At Work is singing it's a mistake on my stereo right now.
 
This ought to do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jwookie: Men At Work


lemme know when meme@wrk weighs in
 
So is it real are we really going into world war 3?
 
Commander Lysdexic: But the 18-to-24 set might have no idea what they are thinking or feeling when they create or share these posts. "Nobody is aware of what's going on," my Gen Z son texted me from his group of friends. (He's 20 years old.) "It's not coping because there's nothing to cope over," he theorized, adding that his crew wouldn't be surprised if a lot of the people posting these memes don't have the faintest idea about the geopolitical circumstances to which they are supposedly responding.

That's ok, Gen Z will learn quickly, when Boomers send them to die in the sandbox.


keep telling yourself grandparents across murica will be dispensing rifles to their grandchildren. it will have nothing to do with your government saying join the military or rot in prison.
 
alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?


Probably not, no.  But innocent people are going to die that didn't have to.  It was also such a sloppy and disrespectful act that we're likely to not have many friends internationally for quite some time.
 
21-7-b: jwookie: Men At Work

lemme know when meme@wrk weighs in


I'm guessing it'll be January 24th when the doomsday clock hits midnight.
 
alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?


Maybe. Ask anyone with a red hat.
 
alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?


No, we are not.  One thing the cold war taught me is thst those in power on both sides want to keep their status and perks.  If society ends there  are no more "recreational therapist's" and cocaine, so society wont end
 
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo: Commander Lysdexic: But the 18-to-24 set might have no idea what they are thinking or feeling when they create or share these posts. "Nobody is aware of what's going on," my Gen Z son texted me from his group of friends. (He's 20 years old.) "It's not coping because there's nothing to cope over," he theorized, adding that his crew wouldn't be surprised if a lot of the people posting these memes don't have the faintest idea about the geopolitical circumstances to which they are supposedly responding.

That's ok, Gen Z will learn quickly, when Boomers send them to die in the sandbox.

keep telling yourself grandparents across murica will be dispensing rifles to their grandchildren. it will have nothing to do with your government saying join the military or rot in prison.


They supported this regime. This would just be reaping what they sow.
 
born_yesterday: alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?

Probably not, no.  But innocent people are going to die that didn't have to.  It was also such a sloppy and disrespectful act that we're likely to not have many friends internationally for quite some time.


shiat man we've basically been the annoying drunk guy pissing on everybody's stuff for awhile now. We don't have any friends.
 
memes?  I like old showtunes!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image

Over Here!  Over Here!
We'll be back,
In the rear,
Drinking beeer!

Because drones are coming!
The drones are coming!
The robots humming everywhere!

So prepare.
Say a prayer.
Simply put,
You'll be soot,
And some hair.

We won't be over!
We're sending Rovers!
And they Will.Not.Stop
Till it's over, over there!
 
ftfa: these memes fulfill the internet's ability to fashion endless turtles of content about anything.

What? Trinkets. Baubles. Nuggets. There are a number of nouns better suited for that sentence. Looks like the author's autocorrect went rogue.

/ Little Mitch's Everywhere!
 
MegaLib: alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?

No, we are not.  One thing the cold war taught me is thst those in power on both sides want to keep their status and perks.  If society ends there  are no more "recreational therapist's" and cocaine, so society wont end


Supposedly trump doesn't do the drugs and alcohol. We're boned.
 
alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?


My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with a girl who saw Qasem Soleimani get assassinated in Iraq  last week. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?


No.
 
alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?


No. America is about to get itself involved with simultaneous wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Iran and probably Yemen as well and the rest of the world will look on as a decade long shiatshow of arse-kicking by angry men in sandals ensure. Mr Putin will do nothing because he won't have to. Nobody will start fighting in Europe, Asia or the Far East, or at least not any more than at present.

This will be America's war, and America is welcome to it. Have fun storming the entire Middle East, boys.
 
jwookie: born_yesterday: alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?

Probably not, no.  But innocent people are going to die that didn't have to.  It was also such a sloppy and disrespectful act that we're likely to not have many friends internationally for quite some time.

shiat man we've basically been the annoying drunk guy pissing on everybody's stuff for awhile now. We don't have any friends.


You know, I am probably more accepting of "real politik" than most people that post here, and this was just a stupid act done stupidly.  We lost far, far more than we might have gained.  But red hats got something almost resembling erections from it, so it's only going get worse.
 
I was planning to ride out the nuclear apocalypse in Australia, but now I hear they have been taken over by right wingers too.
 
Time for me to be the bitter curmudgeon in the room. These aren't funny and it's not because they're potentially offensive, but utterly boring and shallow.
Here, I'll make one. Let's google "clown falling over". Okay, I got it.

Here is a brand new social media meme hot off the presses:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Me when WW3 happens

How is this funny to anyone? How is it a meme? I just googled something and offered no new content. This is stupid.
 
born_yesterday: jwookie: born_yesterday: alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?

Probably not, no.  But innocent people are going to die that didn't have to.  It was also such a sloppy and disrespectful act that we're likely to not have many friends internationally for quite some time.

shiat man we've basically been the annoying drunk guy pissing on everybody's stuff for awhile now. We don't have any friends.

You know, I am probably more accepting of "real politik" than most people that post here, and this was just a stupid act done stupidly.  We lost far, far more than we might have gained.  But red hats got something almost resembling erections from it, so it's only going get worse.


I agree
 
alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?


Unlikely, but a non-zero chance.  Last century's big war was already over at this point, and they were starting to lean into the second one.

More likely some stupid expensive pointless bloody exercise.   Figure out who Halliburton is, and buy accordingly.

If the train's going to Stupidtown, might as well sell the R-ubes tickets.
 
I'm doing my bit, brushing up on old episodes of It Ain't Half Hot Mum in case the army needs my comedic stylings, and Kingswood Country in case it needs my ability to make rissoles under retreat in the Second Field Kitchen.

"During the war...."
"Not the bloody war again!"
"Yes, the bloody war again, god bless it... during the war I was famous for cooking my rissoles. They could shield you from level four fallout AND still taste good a week later. Donald Trump personally requested my rissoles."
"Bull. He doesn't eat rissoles, he eats hamberders."
"They were to feed to his hairpiece. Bloody hungry thing, that hairpiece. Mind of it's own."
"That's because it ate through to his brain."

And so forth.

Gotta laugh or you'll cry.
 
CrazyCurt: ftfa: these memes fulfill the internet's ability to fashion endless turtles of content about anything.

What? Trinkets. Baubles. Nuggets. There are a number of nouns better suited for that sentence. Looks like the author's autocorrect went rogue.

/ Little Mitch's Everywhere!


Because it is turtles all the way down. You know, endlessly.
 
jwookie: MegaLib: alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?

No, we are not.  One thing the cold war taught me is thst those in power on both sides want to keep their status and perks.  If society ends there  are no more "recreational therapist's" and cocaine, so society wont end

Supposedly trump doesn't do the drugs and alcohol. We're boned.


Except the Sudafed, that he takes by the ton (See photo of his office as evidence)..And the rumor
of his Adderall snorting..
 
fusillade762: [media.tenor.com image 640x252]


fark you you filthy ignorant lying sack of shiat. That blood thirsty biatch wanted to expand the war into Syria. If you voted you Hillary and you have a problem with what Trump is doing with Iran you are a dishonest hypocrite.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Me when WW3 happens
 
Mr. Shabooboo: jwookie: MegaLib: alice_600: So is it real are we really going into world war 3?

No, we are not.  One thing the cold war taught me is thst those in power on both sides want to keep their status and perks.  If society ends there  are no more "recreational therapist's" and cocaine, so society wont end

Supposedly trump doesn't do the drugs and alcohol. We're boned.

Except the Sudafed, that he takes by the ton (See photo of his office as evidence)..And the rumor
of his Adderall snorting..


I've done a lot of drugs. Never snorted the adderall though
 
CrazyCurt: ftfa: these memes fulfill the internet's ability to fashion endless turtles of content about anything.

What? Trinkets. Baubles. Nuggets. There are a number of nouns better suited for that sentence. Looks like the author's autocorrect went rogue.

/ Little Mitch's Everywhere!


Looke like the author is trying to be clever: "it's turtles all the way down," is itself a meme. Someone read too much Derrida.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight: I was planning to ride out the nuclear apocalypse in Australia, but now I hear they have been taken over by right wingers too.


...and fire.
 
tinyarena: [Fark user image 616x378]Me when WW3 happens


You stole my meme you jerk, now I'm never going to be an influencer.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This has been some of the best days on r/dankmemes.
 
SyphalisPhlaschly: aleister_greynight: I was planning to ride out the nuclear apocalypse in Australia, but now I hear they have been taken over by right wingers too.

...and fire.


New Zealand has become quite popular as a destination spot for preppers, although I think it's mainly for the obscenely wealthy ones at the moment.
 
