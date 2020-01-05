 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   All human beings ordered to leave Eden. This is not a repeat from the Book of Genesis
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Adam and Eve are banished from the garden of Eden after eating the forbidden fruit [6000 B.C.]"
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 480x480]
"Adam and Eve are banished from the garden of Eden after eating the forbidden fruit [6000 B.C.]"


Didn't the Angel Gabriel drive out Adam and Eve in a Flaming Ford?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Worst original series episode ever.
 
englaja
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Australian (Adelaide) Farker checking in.

A good rain overnight and cooler weather has cleared the air around our city. Most of the mainland fires in our state have been controlled or extinguished but Kangaroo Island is still an apocalypse zone and there are isolated grass fires in the South East.

Two prize dickheads were arrested here today accused of starting fires, a 79 year old and a 31 year old. The 79 year old is accused of starting FOUR fires in country SA since last week; the 31 year old of doing so in the scrub near the southern suburbs. Luckily nothing came of those attacks.

News not so good in NSW with hundreds of fires out of control, towns evacuating, and the place still infested with the PM Scott Morrison making a nuisance of himself.

Have a look at this map. The shaded areas are the burn out zones. The blue markers are current fires.

https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/

In related news, Prime Dickhead Scummo has been farking up proper.

He made a huge Facebook ad about how much he is doing with a "donate now" button. Which linked not to donations for the fire but to the donation site for HIS OWN FARKING PARTY.

He also released a techno-music backed 50 second video version of this ad highlighting what a good guy he is and how he's called up reservists and spent soooooo much money on his response to the fires.

Back later with more.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am sorry for the fact that your elected officials are the same kind of sleazebags as ours, and grateful that you are safe and the situation, bad as it is, could be worse.
 
LewDux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Should just cut the trees near the road
 
petuniapup
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There have been a number of Australian Farkers (or, well, Farkers in Australia) in recent threads.  Hope everyone gets through safely, albeit with perhaps less faith in politicians.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

petuniapup: There have been a number of Australian Farkers (or, well, Farkers in Australia) in recent threads.  Hope everyone gets through safely, albeit with perhaps less faith in politicians.


Thanks. We live near Ballarat, which is not currently affected by fires, but currently in London on our first *no call-out or pager messages* for 25 years.

Fires are wide-spread, but not universal.

The political aftermath will be *interesting* ...
 
MegaLib
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]

Worst original series episode ever.


Thank you, this is actually the first thing i thought of.  While it wasn't the best, all of ST / TOS was excellent
 
LewDux
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
: People often say to me "how's Hospital Records? Get out of my garden"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

englaja: He made a huge Facebook ad about how much he is doing with a "donate now" button. Which linked not to donations for the fire but to the donation site for HIS OWN FARKING PARTY.


I didn't hear about that little nugget. But if true and I don't doubt it, all i can say is "YOU'VE GOTTA BE FARKING KIDDING ME."
 
eiger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LewDux: Should just cut the trees near the road


If only the Green Party would allow it! Why did Australia elect the Green Party to dominate their local governments?
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Noisex - Escape From Paradise (only audio)
Youtube a-5ER8gjkik


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ku​Ztrp​e_kh0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O​HHs_​rAgHM
 
calufrax
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was raining in Canberra last night, apparently.

Raining ashes and soot, but still...
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 480x480]
"Adam and Eve are banished from the garden of Eden after eating the forbidden fruit [6000 B.C.]"

Didn't the Angel Gabriel drive out Adam and Eve in a Flaming Ford?

[Fark user image 500x375]


Dunno, but Joshua was biker...you could hear his Triumph roar.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

englaja: , Prime Dickhead Scummo has been farking up proper.

He made a huge Facebook ad about how much he is doing with a "donate now" button. Which linked not to donations for the fire but to the donation site for HIS OWN FARKING PARTY.


Arrest him, and hold him for a fair trial.

In a wooden prison.

Somewhere downwind of a major fire.

It's only just.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

calufrax: It was raining in Canberra last night, apparently.

Raining ashes and soot, but still...


Better that, than
Fark user imageView Full Size


/We need Flash Gordon, and were lumbered with Crash Gordon instead.
 
The Bandit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

There's more than one of us lol...
 
