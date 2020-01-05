 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Remember that $3 billion in taxpayer bribery New York was offering Amazon? Add another $800 million dump truck of cash to their initial offer   (thehill.com) divider line
    New York City, New York state officials, New Jersey, Wall Street Journal, Manhattan  
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if there is any company that needs socialism handouts tax breaks it's Amazon. I mean, have you seen how large their tax burden is??
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"in incentives to Amazon and was also prepared to pay part of some employees' salaries.'

Ah, must be that capitalism everyone keeps telling me about.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh how terrible to have lost out on that wonderful opportunity. I think we'll survive somehow.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of all the corporate funding the public school missed out on!
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tax credit is not cash you idiot subby.

No tax credit = no taxes = no cash for NYC, not Amazon

Should cities offer big tax credits? Legitimate question. But dont count your truckloads of cash from taxpayers you dont have.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Throughout the negotiating process, we sharpened our incentive package and ultimately secured a better return on investment for the state and the biggest economic development opportunity in New York's history,"
I heard that in this voice:
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Haha, good ole NY!  The best government money can buy!  And the best buys government can money!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait a darn minute!
Economic regions giving incentives to simulate the economy, create jobs and help bolster local business?!
When did this type of witchery start?!!
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private corporations do not need tax breaks, do not need subsidies, and need to pay their own way in taxes.
Considering that corporation paid no federal income tax in 2018, I'm sure they could have scraped together some change from the couch cushions without New York's help.
If I were going to open a bakery or store or other business in NYC I would have to get a business loan or other borrowed money and come out of my own pocket to get it started. I don't get tax break worth billions or even thousands of dollars. So it should be for any business, no exceptions. Pay your own way.

Remember Foxconn in Wisconsin? Fark corporate welfare. Fark "tax credit" bribery. And fark Amazon and any corporate whore who supports them.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This. Amazon needs to be seriously regulated, if not outright broken up Same for Google, Facebook, and a shiatload of other, non-digital megacorporations. They have far more power than any individual companies should have, and they use that power to harvest data, crush competition, and offer increasingly-stagnant services because of the aforementioned crushed competition.

Trust busting needs to come back, in a big farking way.
 
xerge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: "in incentives to Amazon and was also prepared to pay part of some employees' salaries.'

Ah, must be that capitalism everyone keeps telling me about.


One day the USA will become a normal, successful capitalist nation like the social-democratic countries in Europe. It'll be a rough ride to get there but I'm sure you Americans will eventually manage. It's worth the struggle. You just can't continue to live like this.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man I hope my little East coast city gets that Amazon HQ instead of NY so I can take a job there. I LOVE showing up weak, whiny, lazy workers who do nothing but piss and moan that their jobs are "too hard!" when they should just be getting down on their knees every night and thanking FSM that they even have a job at all.
 
FarkingStan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live in Bellevue, WA, so I'm really getting a kick out of this thread!
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I've been an Amazon customer for 20 years now and their service has not stagnated, it has only improved with every passing year. Google is a necessary evil, knowing they harvest my data is the trade-off I am free to choose in exchange for using their excellent products and my delightfully cheap Android phone.  As for Facebook, I don't care what happens to it because I have never in my life been stupid enough to touch it.

ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"fark you pay me" takes on many forms.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

*raises hand
Corporate whore here. You can't afford to fark me, baby!
 
Report