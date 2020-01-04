 Skip to content
(YouTube)   11Foot8+8 claims a truck that's 12foot5   (youtube.com)
722 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2020 at 12:20 AM



31 Comments
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They really need to install a row of strobe lights on the yellow crash bar. Obviously the blinking over height sign doesn't appear to work for complete idiots.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People are so farking stupid.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: They really need to install a row of strobe lights on the yellow crash bar. Obviously the blinking over height sign doesn't appear to work for complete idiots.


I think that the fact that the traffic light is green isn't helping. The traffic light should immediately go to red.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: markie_farkie: They really need to install a row of strobe lights on the yellow crash bar. Obviously the blinking over height sign doesn't appear to work for complete idiots.

I think that the fact that the traffic light is green isn't helping. The traffic light should immediately go to red.


Australia has liquid stop signs

weburbanist.comView Full Size


As for this one, honestly not that bad. Definitely some damage, but compared to other photos of this happening, the truck got off lucky.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think adding a physical "If you hit this sign, you will hit the bridge" with matching flashing lights and other obvious indicators to go with the flashing sign between the traffic lights would be a huge help.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kellner21: I think adding a physical "If you hit this sign, you will hit the bridge" with matching flashing lights and other obvious indicators to go with the flashing sign between the traffic lights would be a huge help.


Unless they took it down when they raised the bridge, they have that already.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kellner21: I think adding a physical "If you hit this sign, you will hit the bridge" with matching flashing lights and other obvious indicators to go with the flashing sign between the traffic lights would be a huge help.


Kind of like those PVC pipes on a chain you see in a parking garage. You might hear the "Doink!" 15 or 20 feet out and just hit the brakes by instinct.

I don't see any of that in the video, just the steel guard that protects the bridge from harm. But there really seems to be no room for that, as the intersection is right up on the bridge.

My suggestion would be to move the intersection back, then all kinds of warnings on the approach, including those floating PVC pipes. Don't know if it is possible to move the intersection based on what's around it.

Or build a bridge over it for the straight approach, with off lanes for those going left and right.

Honestly, whoever hits this bridge is a moran, but there is a way around it.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
maybe they shouldn't rent trucks to morans.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I imagine a top down view of that would be like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it impossible to lower the road by 2'? Seems easier than raising the rails.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
C.W. McCall - Wolf Creek Pass
Youtube X6LzWZYWpOU
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

morg: Is it impossible to lower the road by 2'? Seems easier than raising the rails.


You are morg.

You are not imorg.

BRAIN AND BRAIN, WHAT IS BRAIN?!
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

morg: Is it impossible to lower the road by 2'? Seems easier than raising the rails.


Legacy sewage lines are too close to the road, that they got 8 inches at all was a bonus (by rebuilding the bridge, evening the rail grade). There are signs posted on the routes leading up to it, and the sign DOES turn red when it senses an over height truck before turning green to let traffic flow. Iirc the driver has a good 5 seconds to rethink his options. Zero sympathy for these idiots.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

italie: People are so farking stupid.


True.  Curious what age you figured this out..
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: dj_bigbird: markie_farkie: They really need to install a row of strobe lights on the yellow crash bar. Obviously the blinking over height sign doesn't appear to work for complete idiots.

I think that the fact that the traffic light is green isn't helping. The traffic light should immediately go to red.

Australia has liquid stop signs


Australia has liquid stop signs?  Well then why don't they use them against the crazy ass farking fire then?

Hey, fire! How about you stop? No? Well fark you then, here's a stop sign..... liiiiiiiqqqquuuuuid stop sign!!! fark you fire!!!!
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I seem to recall seeing as a child, chains hanging prior to these types of overhangs, set to the height, to let you know you're gonna get scraped *before* the actual overhang ...

That sentence sucks.  Oh well.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
this headline gave me cancer
 
Sgt. Expendable
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kellner21: I think adding a physical "If you hit this sign, you will hit the bridge" with matching flashing lights and other obvious indicators to go with the flashing sign between the traffic lights would be a huge help.


There at least used to be one. People would hit it and then continue right through the intersection to hit the bridge.
 
dywed88
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: morg: Is it impossible to lower the road by 2'? Seems easier than raising the rails.

Legacy sewage lines are too close to the road, that they got 8 inches at all was a bonus (by rebuilding the bridge, evening the rail grade). There are signs posted on the routes leading up to it, and the sign DOES turn red when it senses an over height truck before turning green to let traffic flow. Iirc the driver has a good 5 seconds to rethink his options. Zero sympathy for these idiots.


In the case of rental trucks like this one, a person not used to driving a truck probably wouldn't even think about it. They will see the flashing sign saying "overheight must turn" and automatically disregard it because those types of signs are ones they filter out on a daily basis.

Yeah, they should know better, but I can easily see why it is happening.

To me, ideal would be a hanging bar that you can safely bump into, but they don't exactly have a lot of space for that leaving room to stop after.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dywed88: Zeroth Law: morg: Is it impossible to lower the road by 2'? Seems easier than raising the rails.

Legacy sewage lines are too close to the road, that they got 8 inches at all was a bonus (by rebuilding the bridge, evening the rail grade). There are signs posted on the routes leading up to it, and the sign DOES turn red when it senses an over height truck before turning green to let traffic flow. Iirc the driver has a good 5 seconds to rethink his options. Zero sympathy for these idiots.

In the case of rental trucks like this one, a person not used to driving a truck probably wouldn't even think about it. They will see the flashing sign saying "overheight must turn" and automatically disregard it because those types of signs are ones they filter out on a daily basis.

Yeah, they should know better, but I can easily see why it is happening.

To me, ideal would be a hanging bar that you can safely bump into, but they don't exactly have a lot of space for that leaving room to stop after.


If they don't pay attention to the height sticker on the A pillar next to their head when they get in, disregard the multiple warnings in the rental paperwork that void roof damage as not covered under insurance AND don't worry about the size of the truck while driving, they 100% deserve it. This isn't a low-hanging tree limb on a residential street with an unknown height, this is a clearly demarcated bridge with adequate signage.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can Opener
 
maxwellton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why is that "cool"? Is that what passes for "cool" these days?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only it were an inch shorter....


/....that's NOT what she said!
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's wild that even with the added 8 inches, it still gets to chomp on trucks.....Been watching this bridge for years.....
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlueBox: italie: People are so farking stupid.

True.  Curious what age you figured this out..


Speaking as a person who was born stupid, I had it figured out from the get go.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shiat happens. When I was doing water purification and filtration from water coolers to Autoclaves, a lot of Austin's hospital parking garages freaked me the fark out.

When I finally turned the pro master in and quit (the boss in MA decided his nephew in Austin took priority over those of us who did any work... was really funny to learn after I left said nephew never even turned up for work..) I was questioned about the scrapes on top of the big farking van. "Musta been trees!" A 10 foot tall van is not friendly in a place like Austin downtown.
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  

morg: Is it impossible to lower the road by 2'? Seems easier than raising the rails.


Yes.
 
