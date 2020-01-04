 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Hazmat centipede   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Strange, Manchester, social media show officers, hazardous material suits, Images, stable condition, man, Officers, spokesman  
•       •       •

829 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2020 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doo doo doo doo doo doo
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These movie reboots are getting out of hand.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just kill me instead
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 grams of a Soviet WMD that can kill 50,000 on a foggy day, no doubt.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeds?

I don't think so.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I warned you about that disgusting trail mix.  Puh-uke!
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: Yep

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 320x180]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manchester?  What's The Story, Morning Glory Seeds?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death just in front of me
Poison right behind
Here I am
Stuck in a hazmat centipede with you
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

my god, what the hell did he eat?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinyarena: [Fark user image 341x269]
my god, what the hell did he eat?


It's Manchester. My guess is "the food."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In my vagina?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tinyarena: [Fark user image 341x269]
my god, what the hell did he eat?


Curry vindaloo. Poor bloke never stood a chance
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eating an unknown substance then having these come after me
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

seems like a terrible prank.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

morg: Eating an unknown substance then having these come after me
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 660x371]
seems like a terrible prank.


or perhaps a scene out of Doctor Who
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Doo doo doo doo doo doo


Probably just doodoo, in this case.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm thinking unknown really means kind-of-known
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jsnbase: I'm thinking unknown really means kind-of-known


Which is filled with tender loving love. And molecules.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report