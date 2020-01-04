 Skip to content
(Fox News)   You've successfully escaped prison four decades ago and have a new identity. All you have to do to avoid going back is to not fark up and get arrested for things like public intoxication. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO?   (foxnews.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After 40 years I'd probably get sloppy, too.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he has been free for 40 years, just let the dude go. But of course, cops are assholes, so...
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO?

Buy a better fake SIN.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fusillade762: After 40 years I'd probably get sloppy, too.


This
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Some crimes have no statutes of limitations."..  oops
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it was pretty easy to get new ID back in those days. good luck now, you need serious connections and serious cash to toss. whole different world.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
SHOOT THE HOSTAGE!
 
zez
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"He definitely would've been out by now and hopefully would've gone on to a productive life and take advantage of some of the programs we have at SCDC,"

But he was out
 
rjakobi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They called him...Tater Salad.
 
mdarius
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.comView Full Size
 
gazelam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was thinking of Delmar, Pete, and Everett busting off the honor farm. Maybe if this guy had a hit record ...?
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How much income tax did he pay in those years of his unserved sentence, and what's the cost of incarceration?

'Course we're not looking for rehabilitation, just feeding the industry.

/merica!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess they do put up road blocks for old crooks like him.
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fix the cable?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He wasn't trying to be drunk in public, he was trying to be drunk in the bar!
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Free health care!
 
cSquids
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zez: "He definitely would've been out by now and hopefully would've gone on to a productive life and take advantage of some of the programs we have at SCDC,"

But he was out


Yeah, they make it sound like he wasn't living a productive life, I mean they caught him being drunk not robbing a bank he seemed to be keeping his head down at least.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: He wasn't trying to be drunk in public, he was trying to be drunk in the bar!


He needs to find a better bar or tip better I guess
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zez: "He definitely would've been out by now and hopefully would've gone on to a productive life and take advantage of some of the programs we have at SCDC,"

But he was out


And was probably a productive member of society.
Self rehabilted , and generally functional.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: If he has been free for 40 years, just let the dude go. But of course, cops are assholes, so...


Stupid asshole cops following a court order.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He gave the best years of his life back to society, it's too late to take that away from him.
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will the IRS and SSA refund any money they took in from "Arnaldo Figueroa"? That's what gets me, you know that both those orgs were receiving deductions for two people the whole time.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: it was pretty easy to get new ID back in those days. good luck now, you need serious connections and serious cash to toss. whole different world.


thewrap.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess he's got his retirement all set up now.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What was he in for?

[reads article]

That's not very helpful. Was it "armed robbery" as in hiding his hand under his coat and pretending it was a gun, or "armed robbery" six guys, five shotguns, and four bank tellers went to the hospital?

It kind of makes a difference.
 
