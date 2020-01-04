 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Sacramento McDonald's has weaponized anti-homeless bagpipes. Be afraid, be very afraid   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, Bagpipes, 7-Eleven, Ear, West Hollywood, Convenience store, nonstop bagpipe music, CBS13, Sound  
•       •       •

966 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2020 at 9:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Do what you will to annoy the homeless, but keeping neighbors happy isn't that easy."

Do what you will to annoy the homeless?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

433: "Do what you will to annoy the homeless, but keeping neighbors happy isn't that easy."

Do what you will to annoy the homeless?


You know the Poors aren't real people.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Requests for comment from CBS13 fell on deaf ears..."

Which one of you Farkers is writing for CBS13 Sacramento now?
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the seedy McDonald's in the tourist district in my city, they use opera music. Bagpipes would be a nice change, honestly.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people wonder why we Scots are so farkin' sweary. Stick ya bagpipes up ya arse, wanker poofs.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should install electronic shock chips in everyone. That way if you are somewhere you're not supposed to be the AI can trigger an electrical shock in your body when it detects your presence via wireless sensors. If you don't leave the exclusion zone, the shocks increase in intensity. The AI should have the ability to control robots, so that when an intruder dies the robot can be sent out to clean up the area.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: They should install electronic shock chips in everyone. That way if you are somewhere you're not supposed to be the AI can trigger an electrical shock in your body when it detects your presence via wireless sensors. If you don't leave the exclusion zone, the shocks increase in intensity. The AI should have the ability to control robots, so that when an intruder dies the robot can be sent out to clean up the area.


Here is a starter kit for inspiration
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stopped reading at Left Coast.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah but it attracted hordes of homeless Scots
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Like many cities, Sacramento  has a noise ordinance. I wonder if anybody thought of calling to have it enforced before complaining to the media.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Sugarpuss O'Shea
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MrBallou: "Requests for comment from CBS13 fell on deaf ears..."

Which one of you Farkers is writing for CBS13 Sacramento now?


When I was a young lass, my Highland Dancing teacher's husband was a professional bagpipe player. He wore hearing aids and he couldn't have been more than 40.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All those conservative areas should take a lesson on how to treat the homeless from this wonderful Progressive city.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bagpipe music is definitely something worse than a Big Mac.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
this is more something I would expect from McDowells
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Yeah but it attracted hordes of homeless Scots


I blame the blancmanges of Skyron.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling
From fryer to fryer, and down the drive through side.
The summer's gone, and all the cones falling,
It's you, it's you must go and I must bide.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
McDonalds, bagpipes and the House of Stuart are the three worst abominations unleashed on the world by scots.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: At the seedy McDonald's in the tourist district in my city, they use opera music. Bagpipes would be a nice change, honestly.


They tried opera music at the downtown bus station, but they used such crappy speakers that not even the opera lovers were happy.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know, I turn off the leaf blower and I could still hear the bagpipes coming and it's just constant," Dewitt said.

Surely this quote was inserted as a joke.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's next, haggis nuggets?
 
thepresence
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: All those conservative areas should take a lesson on how to treat the homeless from this wonderful Progressive city.


Because corporate management decisions are exactly the same thing as local political beliefs.
 
hogans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: What's next, haggis nuggets?


Sounds offal.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The definition of a gentleman in Scotland. A man who knows how to play the bagpipes, but won't.
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Years ago I was bank fishing at a reservoir near me when a woman pulled up, got out of her car and started practicing her bagpipes about 30 feet away from me. It was near sunset and she was actually pretty good. We were right next to the noisy boat ramp, so I couldn't really complain about the noise. I ended up catching (and releasing) a nice bass while she was playing. Definitely one of my weirdest fishing trips. I'm ok with bagpipes in small doses. They're good luck for fishing, apparently.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So now they'll just have a bunch of homeless Scots hanging out, which could be a problem since they're McDonald's; Not MacDonald's.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Bagpipes : the missing link between sound and noise"

- Danny Bhoi
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report