(Twitter) Video "Four Days of Fire"   (twitter.com) divider line
19
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just to make the whole thing even more biblical, Eden (NSW) is under an evacuation order.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My cousin is a veterinarian there.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4 Days of Fire [ 8k ]
Youtube burfeN3R_H0
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/burfeN3R​_H0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Whoa. That's incredible.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
nice try libs. the earth is flat.  checkmate!
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How long I waited before going to the doctor and asking about that painful crotch itch?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ummmm, isn't the "fire" just the brown-red Australian continent in the blue-green ocean?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: nice try libs. the earth is flat.  checkmate!


You should probably not tease the libs about that. They have been brainwashed for years, starting with their parents conning them at an early age, and then the teachers. I know it's silly, and that these people just need to go outside and roll a ball down the street to see that the ball stops and doesn't roll back to them, and golly, just maybe that flat looking Earth might be flat. Remember maps? I've never seen a round one. Nope. It lays flat on the table for a reason. Anyways, try to be nice to these people because they are the ones paying our Medicaid.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm guessing global warming people are going to start making others feel guilty for grilling out because it creates smoke.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I'm guessing global warming people are going to start making others feel guilty for grilling out because it creates smoke.


I'll be happy so long as they call grilling 'grilling' and not 'barbecue'.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Five minutes of funk, for comparison.
Whodini - Five Minutes of Funk (Audio)
Youtube kwbtgcAo20k
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Ummmm, isn't the "fire" just the brown-red Australian continent in the blue-green ocean?


No that's iron oxide in the soil.

The fire is the gray stuff flowing south and east away from the continent and out over the southern ocean a quarter way around the globe.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chuck87: global warming people


You mean people who understand basic science?
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can I be the mandatory Butthurt Fark Jerk who berates you all for making jokes about a terrible tragedy in this thread? Me me me! Ahem, Here goes:

This is a terrible tragedy! KOALAS ARE FRYING! How DARE any of you joke at a time like this?
YOU SHOULD ALL BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES

...Did I do it right?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

make me some tea: jaytkay: Ummmm, isn't the "fire" just the brown-red Australian continent in the blue-green ocean?

No that's iron oxide in the soil.

The fire is the gray stuff flowing south and east away from the continent and out over the southern ocean a quarter way around the globe.


But we know what you mean. Fire is the orange stuff producing the gray stuff that is floating out over the blue stuff that would be the perfect enemy of the orange stuff if it wasn't for the white stuff contained within the blue stuff that would cause too much sodium in the roots of the green stuff so that then there would be nothing left on the continents to filter out the bad byproducts of the gray stuff and then the pink stuff, hairy stuff, and furry stuff living on the brown-red would turn into oily stuff millions of years from now so that the next version of our stupid stuff could pump out the oily stuff and burn it to cause sooty stuff that once again leads to increased orange stuff that we need to snuff. Anyways, thatsnuff of that.
 
Al!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: nice try libs. the earth is flat.  checkmate!


They almost got me, but then I was like "wait... Australia doesn't even exist!"
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

make me some tea: jaytkay: Ummmm, isn't the "fire" just the brown-red Australian continent in the blue-green ocean?

No that's iron oxide in the soil.

The fire is the gray stuff flowing south and east away from the continent and out over the southern ocean a quarter way around the globe.


I guess I can see that now that you mention it.

But I would bet real money that most people sharing that video believe the entire continent is orange and red with fire.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Midnight Oil - Beds Are Burning
Youtube ejorQVy3m8E
 
Report