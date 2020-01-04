 Skip to content
(CNN)   Oddly, "paying people a living wage" challenge doesn't go viral   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not up to thousands yet but I do tip generously. Wait until I win the lottery.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We should totally rely on the capricious charity of the wealthy as a social safety net.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ahhhhh....charity for the sake of showing just how great you are....truly the most noble kind of charity.
 
geggy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got to apply for a waitressing job asap
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stop supporting companies who dont treat workers the way you want.  Get enough people to follow your lead.  Problem solved.

Do you shop at a store that you complain about?  Stop that.  You are part of the problem.  Stop voting for people unless the vow to cut the throats of your enemies.  Burn the world down if it isn't to your liking.  Then from the ashes make it into a utopia of light and live.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If only our legislators decided to do their latest "hello fellow kids" thing off this meme with a 20.20$ hourly minimum wage law or something.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Ahhhhh....charity for the sake of showing just how great you are....truly the most noble kind of charity.


Tipping is charity now?  Someone is working hard to refill your diet coke 4 times with your unlimited fries dude...
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Stop supporting companies who dont treat workers the way you want.  Get enough people to follow your lead.  Problem solved.

Do you shop at a store that you complain about?  Stop that.  You are part of the problem.  Stop voting for people unless the vow to cut the throats of your enemies.  Burn the world down if it isn't to your liking.  Then from the ashes make it into a utopia of light and live.


Yeah...but that sounds hard, and I've already ordered all this stuff on amazon that is coming tomorrow, and...I mean, can I just put a sticker on my car or something?
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Marky Mark is married to Jenny McCarthy?  I hope all his shots are up to date.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And people said trickle-down economics didn't work!  That'll show 'em.
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Marky Mark is married to Jenny McCarthy?  I hope all his shots are up to date.


Or Donnie...whichever...

/Who's your favorite New Kid?
//Call me Donny
///Don't make me get loose
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His brother still beat a guy half to death in a  racially motivated hate crime.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Marky Mark is married to Jenny McCarthy?  I hope all his shots are up to date.


Marky Mark is Donnie's brother, Donnie's married to Madame Plague.

Let them all be emasculated by the mumps.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What? Nooo!

Meanwhile, I guess people in retail jobs can just go fark themselves, seeing as they get nagged and harassed by customers at least as much as food service workers, and they don't get jack-squat for tips AND have to work holidays AND don't even get free food out of the deal.

Food service workers are the biggest whiners in the service industry. Everyone else who doesn't have tipping as a "tradition" comes home just as tired and far more broke.
 
