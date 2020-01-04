 Skip to content
(CNN)   Woman who texted "I feel in trouble" found to have been proven correct   (cnn.com) divider line
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she texted she felt in trouble, but left with the strangers she was with anyway.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: So she texted she felt in trouble, but left with the strangers she was with anyway.


Dumb thing to do, but hear me out for a second - maybe people shouldn't go around killing other people. Blaming the victim isn't going to be of much help here, to anybody.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the train derailed?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: So she texted she felt in trouble, but left with the strangers she was with anyway.


She wants to get banged by some black dudes   Yes, I know a few of my friends done it and live to tell about it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: So she texted she felt in trouble, but left with the strangers she was with anyway.


She texted it after she left with them
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slantsix: Weatherkiss: So she texted she felt in trouble, but left with the strangers she was with anyway.

Dumb thing to do, but hear me out for a second - maybe people shouldn't go around killing other people. Blaming the victim isn't going to be of much help here, to anybody.


No disagreement there. But I also think people shouldn't hit each other with cars, doesn't mean I'm not going to wear a seatbelt when I drive.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lindsey - Buckingham Trouble
Youtube OyONfX5bpyQ
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Weatherkiss: So she texted she felt in trouble, but left with the strangers she was with anyway.

She texted it after she left with them


Oh, I misread TFA. I thought she texted when she was still in the bar.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA says she seemed to leave willing- but who's going to say otherwise?  or who would even notice?  I know horrible things happen every day but somehow this especially makes my stomach hurt.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qui cum canibus concumbunt cum pulicibus surgent
 
phrawgh
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: slantsix: Weatherkiss: So she texted she felt in trouble, but left with the strangers she was with anyway.

Dumb thing to do, but hear me out for a second - maybe people shouldn't go around killing other people. Blaming the victim isn't going to be of much help here, to anybody.

No disagreement there. But I also think people shouldn't hit each other with cars, doesn't mean I'm not going to wear a seatbelt when I drive.


Good thing you have a legit opinion and haven't made a name for yourself by straddling a fence or anything.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Near me. The stories are numerous. Her friend has given more than one story about what happened. Some have said the friend was already gone and didnt witness her leave. Etc. The deceased also has a history of drug addiction but had been clean for awhile. The common thought is she was partying with the aforementioned friend and maybe others somewhere other than the bar. They were all doing drugs and she overdosed. Fearing trouble they dumped her and made up the lie.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: They were all doing drugs and she overdosed. Fearing trouble they dumped her and made up the lie.


Have to wait for the autopsy, I guess. That will help.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Arthur Jumbles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why text her friends, what are they going to be able to do? Call 911 or even try texting 911 if you can't risk making a voice call.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There used to be a bar in Chicago, I forget the name of it, but it was somewhere up on the North Side, that had an "escape hatch." The ladies room had an emergency door that opened onto the alley behind the bar. I only knew about it because I was friends with one of the bartenders and she told me about it after the bar and closed down. There was even a sign on the door saying it was a secret and not to tell anyone. Over the years I had been there with three different woman, all of whom at one point or another had used the restroom, and none of them ever told me about it. So I guess it was actually a fairly well kept secret.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Near me. The stories are numerous. Her friend has given more than one story about what happened. Some have said the friend was already gone and didnt witness her leave. Etc. The deceased also has a history of drug addiction but had been clean for awhile. The common thought is she was partying with the aforementioned friend and maybe others somewhere other than the bar. They were all doing drugs and she overdosed. Fearing trouble they dumped her and made up the lie.


least awful scenario so I hope it's true.
and not to start shiat, but why does the article need to mention that the men were black?  it's not like it went on with descriptions people in the area could use to identify them, so it just comes off kind of baiting.
 
