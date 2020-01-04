 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Dodge)   How much Chuck would a Woodchuck chomp if a woodchuck could chomp Chuck?   (dailydodge.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, Dodge County Sheriff's deputies, Town of Beaver Dam, Coroner, American films, Sheriff, Town of Beaver Dam man, sheriff's briefing, animal  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2020 at 8:06 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The animal was not located but deputies assisted the caller in fixing a hole in the floor.

i'm fixing a hole where the chucks get in and keeps my mind from wandering...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: The animal was not located


He said "Chuck it" and left.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Possible suspects

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only in America
 
Fursecution
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Only in America

Wisconsin.

FTFY.

From a linked article:  Dodge County Authorities Deal With NYE Drunk Driving Chase, Barn Fire, Loud Polka Complaints
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fursecution: bobobolinskii: Only in AmericaWisconsin.

FTFY.

From a linked article:  Dodge County Authorities Deal With NYE Drunk Driving Chase, Barn Fire, Loud Polka Complaints


Always with the damn polka
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fursecution: bobobolinskii: Only in AmericaWisconsin.

FTFY.

From a linked article:  Dodge County Authorities Deal With NYE Drunk Driving Chase, Barn Fire, Loud Polka Packers Complaints

Always with the damn polka Packers


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report