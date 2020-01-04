 Skip to content
(The Laugh Club)   So you want to be a hipster? Want to be a trendsetter? Want to be first in the coming fashion what is? There you go, Spanky. Enjoy [Graphic picture]   (thelaughclub.net) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well alrighty then.  0_o
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is a link that doesn't want to spam you?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Follow-up: he's already been run over by a bus he didn't hear coming.
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Enjoy your handles, jughead.
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WHAT?
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: WHAT?


Danger zone.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Follow-up: he's already been run over by a bus he didn't hear coming.


I'm more thinking sooner or later something that would normally brush past his head like a branch is gonna catch and give him an even more daring modification.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As Seen On TV
Youtube d0EuVC2AyBM

Third verse:

Each new hot generation has a statement they want to call their own. Tattoos? Piercings? That's for moms and dads. What you want to do is spend your allowance on: Devil- horn implants! Elephant-man heads! Designer tails! Third leg, forth leg, everyone a hermaphrodite!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jug (handled) ears
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did he change his name to Mort Orecchio?
 
Report