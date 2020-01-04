 Skip to content
(NBC News) The future of Australia after Pyrogeddon: so which Mad Max movie are we talking here?
41
•       •       •

Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mad max fiery road
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No love for Tank Girl?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the future of Australia involves not electing asshats who reject climate science and think Jeebus wants us to dig up all that oil
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: No love for Tank Girl?


Other than co-starring Naomi Watts before she broke out, it's pretty bad
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
um, i wouldn't tempt a drop bear like that.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: um, i wouldn't tempt a drop bear like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Incoming...

"People live near trees, so this is okay. What exactly is so notable about continent-wide wildfires? Guys guys... get this... WE'RE responsible for this."
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Next time don't slack on the raking
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Honest Government Ad | Renewable Energy (NEG)
Youtube sitPeRlTdNs
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
(NSFW language in this one)
Honest Government Advert | Koalas & Trees
Youtube 9DBf40a3tLc



Link to the channel these came from, loads more there:
https://www.youtube.com/user/thejuice​m​edia/videos
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Climate change is an exacerbating factor, but poor (or non-existent) fire management is the historic and more immediate cause. And it's not just Australia; the US has about a hundred years of forest/fire mismanagement that has been steadily biting us in the ass more and more every year since the 1990s. Many ecosystems are fire-dependent, and when you take away fire as a natural course of events for a century, you end up with a fuel load and density that results in fires that are completely destructive and unstoppable.
 
scanman61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seeing the videos from this made me think of the 2011 Tri County Fire north of Houston.

It burned so hot that in some areas it cooked all of the organic material out of the soil and changed it into regolith.  There's still areas that were burned where nothing grows.
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Honest question: how would this situation be different if Australia had a leader that actually did stuff to fight climate change? I imagine much more funding for firefighters to create preventative measures, but there'd be no way to deter fires entirely. Would the ultimate goal be to limit their spread?
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Hopefully the future of Australia involves not electing asshats who reject climate science and think Jeebus wants us to dig up all that oil


In Aus it is all that coal.  Coal income for the government is the same as 14% of the average household income.  Without coal exports, the average Aussie household would need to come up with an extra $10k to cover existing gov't expenses.  The gov't loves to spend money as bureaucrats know how to keep the trough full.  The average govt worker is on $81k vs $50k for other workers.  The higher end ones are on over $800k a year.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IwasKloot: Honest question: how would this situation be different if Australia had a leader that actually did stuff to fight climate change? I imagine much more funding for firefighters to create preventative measures, but there'd be no way to deter fires entirely. Would the ultimate goal be to limit their spread?


You'd have people willing to accept that leader's hand shake because at least they're trying to do something, for one.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's so weird to be a member of the human race as we slouch toward destruction.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They can comfort themselves with the knowledge that this is just an elaborate Chinese hoax.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Climate change is an exacerbating factor, but poor (or non-existent) fire management is the historic and more immediate cause. And it's not just Australia; the US has about a hundred years of forest/fire mismanagement that has been steadily biting us in the ass more and more every year since the 1990s.


Notice on the video of the roads that are closed that the trees are very close to the roads.  The offset between the road and the forest is much smaller in Australia than California.  That resulted in at least 10 deaths in the last major Victoria fires and massive evacuation problems with the current fires.  My local council is full of green party members that have no idea about fire management or risk but want to save the wild life.  To cut down a tree can require an arborist report, planning permit (like a building permit),  and a $200 application fee.  They fined one of the other council members $47,000 for cutting down 5 trees on her rural property.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IwasKloot: Honest question: how would this situation be different if Australia had a leader that actually did stuff to fight climate change? I imagine much more funding for firefighters to create preventative measures, but there'd be no way to deter fires entirely. Would the ultimate goal be to limit their spread?


Agreed.  This would be happening no matter what government was elected. Coal exportation and use in power generation locally has nothing to do with the fires.  Even is Australia had zero CO2 emissions since their settlement their 24 million people contribute so little to climate change that it wouldn't matter in the slightest in the face of emissions from the US, China, India, etc.  Until the entire world is on board to reduce emissions for decades to come, we have to live with the present climate and unfortunately that means large uncontrollable fires in certain areas such as the east coast of Australia.

Even the best fire prevention strategies can do little in the face of a firestorm.  Dry lightning, tinder dry and dead forests, and strong winds make any spark something you can only try and get out of the way of. It is easy to blame the government, but really, what could they have done? Politicians certainly will get blamed in the face of disaster because that is what happens, but that is mostly based on emotion.
 
Psylence
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 480x474]


Coming soon everywhere, climate refugee camps!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IwasKloot: Honest question: how would this situation be different if Australia had a leader that actually did stuff to fight climate change? I imagine much more funding for firefighters to create preventative measures, but there'd be no way to deter fires entirely. Would the ultimate goal be to limit their spread?


Hopefully he wouldn't be too tone deaf to go on vacation to Hawaii when his own country is burning up.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: brantgoose: No love for Tank Girl?

Other than co-starring Naomi Watts before she broke out, it's pretty bad


Umm... the movie didn't materialize out of nowhere. It was a whole comic series before that. Very Robocop-like in its mixture of comedy and violence, only extra-absurd 'cause, you know, it's a comic.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the natives learned millennia ago to use controlled burns to control wildfire.

https://www.creativespirits.info/abor​i​ginalculture/land/aboriginal-fire-mana​gement
 
Nidiot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IwasKloot: Honest question: how would this situation be different if Australia had a leader that actually did stuff to fight climate change? I imagine much more funding for firefighters to create preventative measures, but there'd be no way to deter fires entirely. Would the ultimate goal be to limit their spread?


It's not just about climate change, there were plenty of things Scomo, as PM, could have done back in September but Scomo sat on his hands, or on a beach in Hawaii, through much of this. Here's a comment from a story on news.com.au :


Fires started in September.
Morrison only just acted, and still ignored many of the fire chiefs requests.

Imagine if our fireys had 4 more water bombers back in September? How many more times and live should have been saved?
Instead, Morrison only did too little  too late and then spent more money on a self congratulatory advert.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: And the natives learned millennia ago to use controlled burns to control wildfire.

https://www.creativespirits.info/abori​ginalculture/land/aboriginal-fire-mana​gement


Well yeah, but if you call them natives they stop being recognised as savages and that means people might want to start listening to them and that's just a can of worms no blue-blooded Australian's heart could bear.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: BretMavrik: Climate change is an exacerbating factor, but poor (or non-existent) fire management is the historic and more immediate cause. And it's not just Australia; the US has about a hundred years of forest/fire mismanagement that has been steadily biting us in the ass more and more every year since the 1990s.

Notice on the video of the roads that are closed that the trees are very close to the roads.  The offset between the road and the forest is much smaller in Australia than California.  That resulted in at least 10 deaths in the last major Victoria fires and massive evacuation problems with the current fires.  My local council is full of green party members that have no idea about fire management or risk but want to save the wild life.  To cut down a tree can require an arborist report, planning permit (like a building permit),  and a $200 application fee.  They fined one of the other council members $47,000 for cutting down 5 trees on her rural property.


I'm often in southern QLD (Yarrabilba/Tamborine) and when we drive past rural properties my first thought is how many minutes it would take for the entire place to go up in flames. "Ten minutes... three minutes... gone in sixty seconds." Once you see it, it's hard to unsee it.

Good luck to you all. I'm doing what I can to support my friends and colleagues down there, but there's only so much I can do from here.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: jake_lex: Hopefully the future of Australia involves not electing asshats who reject climate science and think Jeebus wants us to dig up all that oil

In Aus it is all that coal.  Coal income for the government is the same as 14% of the average household income.  Without coal exports, the average Aussie household would need to come up with an extra $10k to cover existing gov't expenses.  The gov't loves to spend money as bureaucrats know how to keep the trough full.  The average govt worker is on $81k vs $50k for other workers.  The higher end ones are on over $800k a year.


So, how many coaches do you have for your university teams? In the US, the highest paid government employees are usually college coaches.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Psylence: duppy: [Fark user image 480x474]

Coming soon everywhere, climate refugee camps!


Where refugees can work off their "rent" earning pennies on the dollar, conveniently using the current private prison model! Which will probably be run by the exact same profiteering sacks of shiat.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nidiot: IwasKloot: Honest question: how would this situation be different if Australia had a leader that actually did stuff to fight climate change? I imagine much more funding for firefighters to create preventative measures, but there'd be no way to deter fires entirely. Would the ultimate goal be to limit their spread?

It's not just about climate change, there were plenty of things Scomo, as PM, could have done back in September but Scomo sat on his hands, or on a beach in Hawaii, through much of this. Here's a comment from a story on news.com.au :


Fires started in September.
Morrison only just acted, and still ignored many of the fire chiefs requests.

Imagine if our fireys had 4 more water bombers back in September? How many more times and live should have been saved?
Instead, Morrison only did too little  too late and then spent more money on a self congratulatory advert.


Four tanker aircraft likely would do little to nothing in the face of so many fires across multiple states. Given the amount of area in danger of burning it would take hundreds of helicopters and aircraft as well as dozens and dozens of hand crews and tanker companies to have any chance of snuffing out fires in the early stages before they grow too big to control.Then if conditions didn't materialize, people would be ripping the government apart for spending tens and hundreds of millions for resources that were unnecessary wasting taxpayer money.
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: BretMavrik: Climate change is an exacerbating factor, baut poor (or non-existent) fire management is the historic and more immediate cause. And it's not just Australia; the US has about a hundred years of forest/fire mismanagement that has been steadily biting us in the ass more and more every year since the 1990s.

Notice on the video of the roads that are closed that the trees are very close to the roads.  The offset between the road and the forest is much smaller in Australia than California.  That resulted in at least 10 deaths in the last major Victoria fires and massive evacuation problems with the current fires.  My local council is full of green party members that have no idea about fire management or risk but want to save the wild life.  To cut down a tree can require an arborist report, planning permit (like a building permit),  and a $200 application fee.  They fined one of the other council members $47,000 for cutting down 5 trees on her rural property.


Just so everyone knows, this is the latest talking point that is being pushed by the Murdoch-owned media in Australia: that everything is the fault of the (incredibly tiny number of) Green council members in municipalities.  It has already been debunked by actual firefighters and other experts working in Australia.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 850x358]


Witness me!!!!!
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Outback Australia looked suitably post-apocalyptic even in the late Seventies and early Eighties---and the movies were made in a time when the greater fear was that it would be the exhaustion of fossil fuels that would destroy civilization.

Mad Max was the "before" picture.

/Fury Road doesn't quite count, having been shot in Namibia.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Four tanker aircraft likely would do little to nothing in the face of so many fires across multiple states. Given the amount of area in danger of burning it would take hundreds of helicopters and aircraft as well as dozens and dozens of hand crews and tanker companies to have any chance of snuffing out fires in the early stages before they grow too big to control.Then if conditions didn't materialize, people would be ripping the government apart for spending tens and hundreds of millions for resources that were unnecessary wasting taxpayer money.


That's not really true at all, even if it didn't stop the fires they'd still be operating now and making a huge difference.

Saying they'd achieve nothing is no different to saying that the current fire services are doing nothing, and if that's the case they may as well pull everyone out. Send the fire services on a trip to Hawaii.

If the water bombers are so incapable why do they even exist?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: DON.MAC: BretMavrik: Climate change is an exacerbating factor, but poor (or non-existent) fire management is the historic and more immediate cause. And it's not just Australia; the US has about a hundred years of forest/fire mismanagement that has been steadily biting us in the ass more and more every year since the 1990s.

Notice on the video of the roads that are closed that the trees are very close to the roads.  The offset between the road and the forest is much smaller in Australia than California.  That resulted in at least 10 deaths in the last major Victoria fires and massive evacuation problems with the current fires.  My local council is full of green party members that have no idea about fire management or risk but want to save the wild life.  To cut down a tree can require an arborist report, planning permit (like a building permit),  and a $200 application fee.  They fined one of the other council members $47,000 for cutting down 5 trees on her rural property.

I'm often in southern QLD (Yarrabilba/Tamborine) and when we drive past rural properties my first thought is how many minutes it would take for the entire place to go up in flames. "Ten minutes... three minutes... gone in sixty seconds." Once you see it, it's hard to unsee it.

Good luck to you all. I'm doing what I can to support my friends and colleagues down there, but there's only so much I can do from here.


True some places just seems to be charcoal waiting to happen, however, have you seen images of what has been burned? Some places had nothing around the house but paddocks.

One of our neighbours has bulldozed a little single bulldozer width track around his property border and is feeling happy that he has what he thinks is a firebreak. It wont even be a fire hesitation. Clearly he has not seen any ember attack footage on youtube. We're letting him live in ignorant bliss. Uncontrolled bush-fires are not nicely behaved little bbq's taking a stroll. These fires cross multiple lane highways, and won't give a fark if you cleared a few meters around your house.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Hopefully the future of Australia involves not electing asshats who reject climate science and think Jeebus wants us to dig up all that oil


The title Christ mean 'Anointed One.' What do you anoint people with? Oil. Checkmate, libatard!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Road Warrior is easily a top 5 sequel.  Empire is in there too, of course.
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: DON.MAC: jake_lex: Hopefully the future of Australia involves not electing asshats who reject climate science and think Jeebus wants us to dig up all that oil

In Aus it is all that coal.  Coal income for the government is the same as 14% of the average household income.  Without coal exports, the average Aussie household would need to come up with an extra $10k to cover existing gov't expenses.  The gov't loves to spend money as bureaucrats know how to keep the trough full.  The average govt worker is on $81k vs $50k for other workers.  The higher end ones are on over $800k a year.

So, how many coaches do you have for your university teams? In the US, the highest paid government employees are usually college coaches.


Usually it is only the head coaches in Football or Mens Basketball that are making hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars.  The assistant coaches and other staff make substantially less.  Of course you do have to realize that these college sports which these high paied coaches lead brings in hundreds of millions in revenue to the the schools and state offsetting the salary and paying for services that the state would otherwise be paying for.  Here is a chart from 2017-2018 showing total athletic revenue and expenses (all sports not just the revenue generating ones) https://sports.usatoday.com/nca​a/finan​ces/ Not all schools generate revenue especially looking at the smaller schools, but even if schools are only breaking even or losing some, it is covering dozens of other sports that otherwise the state would have to eliminate or provide funding for.
 
