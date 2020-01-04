 Skip to content
(The Drive) Submarines are finally beginning to make the switch away from props, seven decades after their cousins in the sky
33
    Ballistic missile submarine, Submarine, pump-jet propulsors, United States Navy, pump-jets  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would sound like... whales humping or some kind of seismic anomaly. Anything but a submarine.

/so that's how it is in their family.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Andrei, you've got anothersubmarine?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing sonarmen are good at is getting the clap in Subic bay.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll still have propellers, they're just inside a shroud to reduce cavitation.  Some types even have adjustable blade pitch / instant reverse.  It's quite an experience, like the boat hit a rock or something.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Caterpillar drive.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm waiting to see what Vasily has to say about this (after one ping only)
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But do they react well to bullets?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they footlong?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They will tremble again at the sound of our silence
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Without reading, I'm going to guess... impellers?

Wow, have we moved up to Japanese jet ski technology?
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was Paganini.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else wishes for a pump jet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas Dolby - One Of Our Submarines
Youtube 8OsZTJ5vfUs
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We call them Hoagies
 
Bondith
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They'll still have propellers, they're just inside a shroud to reduce cavitation.  Some types even have adjustable blade pitch / instant reverse.  It's quite an experience, like the boat hit a rock or something.


The boat hitting a rock is still a strong possibility.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Munden: We call them Hoagies


Heroes!
 
ar393
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Munden: We call them Hoagies

Heroes!


Wedges (if you are from westchester county)
Grinders (coastal new england)
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Munden: We call them Hoagies


Used to call them grinders but that could cause some awkward confusion these days.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Caterpillar drive.


it only works on the bottom..............
 
Delawhat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Props?  What good is a fake submarine?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What are those doors?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"One pickle only, Vasili."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Caterpillar drive.


You called?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pic courtesy of Wikipedia.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: They will tremble again at the sound of our silence


Sorry, I can't let that misquote stand: "And they will tremble again at the shound of our shilenshe."
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/  Holding out for a... recreational vehicle.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lotsa HFRO, but . . .

Whar Fred Thompson gif, whar?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: What are those doors?


Those are the screen doors for when they're in tropical waters.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They'll still have propellers, they're just inside a shroud to reduce cavitation.  Some types even have adjustable blade pitch / instant reverse.  It's quite an experience, like the boat hit a rock or something.


How can I tell that you did not read TFA?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxx2112: Lotsa HFRO, but . . .

Whar Fred Thompson gif, whar?

[Fark user image 425x239]


Well, we thought it would get out of control... and we'd be lucky to live through it.

/  You heard my joke hit the hull...
//  And I... was never here.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Carrot Top inconsolable.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/  Does anybody hear singing?
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Marcus Aurelius: They'll still have propellers, they're just inside a shroud to reduce cavitation.  Some types even have adjustable blade pitch / instant reverse.  It's quite an experience, like the boat hit a rock or something.

How can I tell that you did not read TFA?


Because you're on Fark?
 
