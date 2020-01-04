 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Mississippi prison officials worried about new prison depopulation trend   (foxnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Prison, 17-year sentence, 36-year-old, Mississippi prison, Dennoris Howell, death Friday, Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton, state's correctional facilities  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2020 at 9:51 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Simple solution: put all the members of the feuding gangs into solitary for six months. When they come out, tell them to play nice or it will be six years before they get out of solitary again.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This sounds like a problem that is already resolving itself.

Let it happen.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cabbyman: This sounds like a problem that is already resolving itself.

Let it happen.


Yeah, no

We put dangerous criminals in prison to separate them from society, not to go all murdery on more folks
 
groppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are they for profit prisons? If so dark them.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cman: cabbyman: This sounds like a problem that is already resolving itself.

Let it happen.

Yeah, no

We put dangerous criminals in prison to separate them from society, not to go all murdery on more folks


Less hung juries and more hung defendants then.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

groppet: Are they for profit prisons? If so dark them.


Mississippi State Penitentiary is ran by the state

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mississ​i​ppi_State_Penitentiary
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report