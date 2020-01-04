 Skip to content
(Travel and Leisure)   How much is being clumsy worth? According to this klutz, about $5 million   (travelandleisure.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Hudson River, New York City, Ralph Faga, Hudson Valley, Westchester County, New York, Westchester County Airport, The Bronx, New York  
1034 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2020 at 10:35 AM



SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was purchasing a ticket on JetBlue.
He's a loser.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He isn't getting a dime.  Those machines don't move so like suing over running into a wall.

Also, wtf look up prices online and then go to the airport to buy a ticket?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"It's CHOWDER. HAHAHAHAHA. Get back here! I'm not through demeaning you!"
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: He isn't getting a dime.  Those machines don't move so like suing over running into a wall.


Depends. The county operating the airport or the commercial property insurance carrier covering the property might want the suit to go away and offer to settle.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give him $80 for a new pair of glasses.
His eye sight must be worse than mine. I see those things just fine.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The more you fool proof stuff, the dumber the fools get.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Litigation against airlines and even airports (in this case) are not entirely uncommon. Back in 2018, a man sued Southwest for causing "mental anguish"

Mental Anguish is the name of my new TSA tribute band.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah......not likely to succeed.  You'd think there would be cameras in such a place to back up his story.   According to him the ticket agent "invited him" to come around the counter to look at the screen.  Sure. Happens all the time. Definitely the idea of the ticket agent. More like he didn't believe the ticket agent and had to look at the screen himself. Sounds like he was being an outraged douche.  And how did that scale get there?  Who would have expected that unusual item in such a place?
 
nanim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When have you been to an airport that did not have a luggage scale right there next to the check-in counter?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Look, it's NOT MY FAULT, okay? Now pay me money.
 
neofonz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man has no case. Anyone buying an airline ticket at the airport should expect to take a trip.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: He isn't getting a dime.  Those machines don't move so like suing over running into a wall.

Also, wtf look up prices online and then go to the airport to buy a ticket?


AA once wouldn't take my credit card. So I had to go to their ticket desk at the airport to pay for my reservation.

Granted the airport was a 2 minute drive out of my way, but that clearly wouldn't be true for everyone.
 
