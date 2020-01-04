 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Swedish princess breaks her leg in most Swedish manner possible   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

1787 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2020 at 8:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, no moose involved at all.

But isn't she a cute one
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assembling a Billy Bookcase?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I foresee lots of comments that will be super awkward once people rtfa.
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Nope, no moose involved at all.

But isn't she a cute one


Also plastered. It seems they start young in Sweden.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Seven-year-old Princess Estelle, pictured centre, who is second-in-line to the throne, fractured her limb in an accident on January 2 while her family was celebrating the New Year. Also pictured: Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf

I guess King Carl drives a Crown Vic
and/or
Carl:  Some say I'm robbing the cradle but I say she's robbing the grave."
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: I foresee lots of comments that will be super awkward once people rtfa.


Too late...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 444x666]

Seven-year-old Princess Estelle, pictured centre, who is second-in-line to the throne, fractured her limb in an accident on January 2 while her family was celebrating the New Year. Also pictured: Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf

I guess King Carl drives a Crown Vic
and/or
Carl:  Some say I'm robbing the cradle but I say she's robbing the grave."


Think again how a princess is related to a king.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was singing ABBA's 'Waterloo' whilst doing soft porn in a traditional sauna bought from IKEA, eating meatballs, as the muppets theme played in the background?
Mah Na Mah Na - 'Svezia, inferno e paradiso' (excerpt)
Youtube yXo1ufdQ4sg
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bjorking?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skiing in the Alps is the most Swedish manner?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Skiing in the Alps is the most Swedish manner?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 444x666]

Seven-year-old Princess Estelle, pictured centre, who is second-in-line to the throne, fractured her limb in an accident on January 2 while her family was celebrating the New Year. Also pictured: Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf

I guess King Carl drives a Crown Vic
and/or
Carl:  Some say I'm robbing the cradle but I say she's robbing the grave."


Rank has its privileges.

It's good to be the King.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still more evidence that Norwegians are much better skiers than Swedes.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she won't be dancing for a while.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slipped on a meatball?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: She was singing ABBA's 'Waterloo' whilst doing soft porn in a traditional sauna bought from IKEA, eating meatballs, as the muppets theme played in the background


My curiosity would have been more than satisfied if she'd simply tripped over some IKEA furniture that she was futilely and frustratedly trying to assemble, after having misplaced the all-important Allen Key. :P
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: jaytkay: Skiing in the Alps is the most Swedish manner?

[Fark user image 488x488]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamAwake
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Harry Freakstorm: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 444x666]

Seven-year-old Princess Estelle, pictured centre, who is second-in-line to the throne, fractured her limb in an accident on January 2 while her family was celebrating the New Year. Also pictured: Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf

I guess King Carl drives a Crown Vic
and/or
Carl:  Some say I'm robbing the cradle but I say she's robbing the grave."

Think again how a princess is related to a king.


The 7yo child in the picture is the princess.  The adult woman who looks to be 1/3rd the age of the man is still an adult and is the child's mother.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Burning down a goat?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I foresee lots of comments that will be super awkward once people rtfa.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: jaytkay: Skiing in the Alps is the most Swedish manner?

[Fark user image 488x488]


I'm neutral on Switzerland.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seven-year-old Princess Estelle, pictured centre, who is second-in-line to the throne, fractured her limb in an accident on January 2 while her family was celebrating the New Year. Also pictured: Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf

I guess King Carl drives a Crown Vic
and/or
Carl:  Some say I'm robbing the cradle but I say she's robbing the grave."

This looks a cover to a VC Andrews novel.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: BitwiseShift: jaytkay: Skiing in the Alps is the most Swedish manner?

[Fark user image 488x488]

I'm neutral on Switzerland.


Their flag is a huge plus for me
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IamAwake: The 7yo child in the picture is the princess. The adult woman who looks to be 1/3rd the age of the man is still an adult and is the child's mother.


And the Crown Princess.
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mentat: IamAwake: The 7yo child in the picture is the princess. The adult woman who looks to be 1/3rd the age of the man is still an adult and is the child's mother.

And the Crown Princess.


For all we know, she's a military genius.

Considering all the farked up relationships royals of various countries have had thru the centuries, this is downright refreshing.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: Still more evidence that Norwegians are much better skiers than Swedes.


Yup. Falling down while skiing is indeed the most Swedish thing to do.

/Heia Norge
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Was it over when the King of Sweden married his own granddaughter? Hell no!"
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sirrerun: holdmybones: I foresee lots of comments that will be super awkward once people rtfa.

[Fark user image 686x448] [View Full Size image _x_]


Tall 10 year old...  kinda ugly, too..  Seems ready to bust out in tears.  Go home and grow up.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IamAwake: jaytkay: Harry Freakstorm: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 444x666]

Seven-year-old Princess Estelle, pictured centre, who is second-in-line to the throne, fractured her limb in an accident on January 2 while her family was celebrating the New Year. Also pictured: Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf

I guess King Carl drives a Crown Vic
and/or
Carl:  Some say I'm robbing the cradle but I say she's robbing the grave."

Think again how a princess is related to a king.

The 7yo child in the picture is the princess.  The adult woman who looks to be 1/3rd the age of the man is still an adult and is the child's mother.


And the old man's daughter. The child's father is Crown Princess Victoria's husband, the Duke of Västergötland (née Olof Daniel Westling).
 
GungFu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jeez, people. Are you all dumb?! The grandfather is married to the little girl's mother. It's Sweden.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Slipped on a meatball?


That was my guess.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tripped over cheese?
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GungFu: Jeez, people. Are you all dumb?!


When it comes to the details of Norwegian royal family trees?  Yes.

Willfully so.
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Tripped over cheese?


Bitten by a moose.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IamAwake: jaytkay: Harry Freakstorm: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 444x666]

Seven-year-old Princess Estelle, pictured centre, who is second-in-line to the throne, fractured her limb in an accident on January 2 while her family was celebrating the New Year. Also pictured: Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf

I guess King Carl drives a Crown Vic
and/or
Carl:  Some say I'm robbing the cradle but I say she's robbing the grave."

Think again how a princess is related to a king.

The 7yo child in the picture is the princess.  The adult woman who looks to be 1/3rd the age of the man is still an adult and is the child's mother.


The adult woman is also a princess. Now tell class who the old man is.

Take your time. Not a trick question.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The safest gifof the one I'm thinking of....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not putting the next part up
//not jesus quintana
 
Crunchy Frog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No pics of Princess Madelaine? Fark, I am disappoint.
 
gar1013
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sirrerun: holdmybones: I foresee lots of comments that will be super awkward once people rtfa.

[Fark user image image 686x448]


Fatboy Slim mixed Greta Thunberg: Right here, right now 😁
Youtube k_mzsMyTCJI
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just think, by difference in fate in a parallel universe - instead of being royals, these folks would right now be walking around eating a Cinnabon at a mall in Minnesota.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Frankly, I was expecting an accident involving recklessly driving a speedboat.

/obscure?
 
gar1013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gar1013: sirrerun: holdmybones: I foresee lots of comments that will be super awkward once people rtfa.

[Fark user image image 686x448]

[YouTube video: Fatboy Slim mixed Greta Thunberg: Right here, right now 😁]


Greta Thunberg sings Swedish Death Metal
Youtube CLxpgRqxtEA
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Harry Freakstorm: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 444x666]

Seven-year-old Princess Estelle, pictured centre, who is second-in-line to the throne, fractured her limb in an accident on January 2 while her family was celebrating the New Year. Also pictured: Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf

I guess King Carl drives a Crown Vic
and/or
Carl:  Some say I'm robbing the cradle but I say she's robbing the grave."

Think again how a princess is related to a king.


They can still be spouses.

QE's husband is a prince, not a king.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gar1013: gar1013: sirrerun: holdmybones: I foresee lots of comments that will be super awkward once people rtfa.

[Fark user image image 686x448]

[YouTube video: Fatboy Slim mixed Greta Thunberg: Right here, right now 😁]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CLxpgRqx​tEA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's totally farking awesome.  I don't know how I missed that until now.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the moshpit at an Entombed show?
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report