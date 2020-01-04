 Skip to content
(The National)   You know that second airstrike in Baghdad? Yeah... wasn't us. Nope. Not at all. No idea who those advanced military jets belonged to. Pinky swear   (thenational.ae) divider line
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I didn't do it.
 
davin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine why anyone would lie about it...
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set the timer.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah...the old Shaggy Defense.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you'd say that the first time, the world might be a little less of a mess.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad to see the picture of the boy, less than 10-years-old I'd guess, already brainwashed into thinking that the terrorist general was a hero who deserves to have his portrait displayed. The local news channel here interviewed a couple of Iranian ex-pats who said he got what he deserved.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wasn't us. Nope. Not at all. No idea who

That line seems to work for other countries that attack us directly or indirectly.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical FARK headline - there is no mention of 'advanced military jets' anywhere in the article. Only that an unidentified Iraqi State Television anchor claimed it was a U.S. strike.

Why are FARK posters so filled with hatred they feel they have to lie?
 
roostercube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"near Taji" is where I got blown up.

I had hoped that by the 10-year anniversary of being blown up, I'd be able to travel to Iraq and re-visit the location, kind of like how Vietnam veterans have returned in their later years. Well, the 10-year mark came and went back in 2017. I'm not confident that the 20-year mark is viable at this point; 30 might be possible, though.

It's fair to say that the US military invaded and became the bullies. That specific population had been bullied for many years prior. And, the fighting was never really the people fighting for their freedom or independence, but rather it was bullies fighting one another with fairly innocent civilians being caught between. There's entirely too many a$$h0les in the region, and it's unfair to say that the US is the worst a$$h0le; but, it's equally unfair to say we're the best option, either. All I know for certain is that there's a lot of people who get to suffer or die regardless of which bully wins these battles in the region.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: So sad to see the picture of the boy, less than 10-years-old I'd guess, already brainwashed into thinking that the terrorist general was a hero who deserves to have his portrait displayed. The local news channel here interviewed a couple of Iranian ex-pats who said he got what he deserved.


Don't want martyrs? Don't make martyrs.

/Middle eastern etiquette
//Super simple stuff
///#QueenslandRail
 
Knockers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They blowed up real good.

Blame Canada
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Ah...the old Shaggy Defense.


It was quite boombastic.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Typical FARK headline - there is no mention of 'advanced military jets' anywhere in the article. Only that an unidentified Iraqi State Television anchor claimed it was a U.S. strike.

Why are FARK posters so filled with hatred they feel they have to lie?


So a reported air strike must have been done with Sopwith Camels after being chased off by the Red Baron, right?

How about you let the audits discuss things and you go back to playing with your toys.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please retaliate! Trump needs this!
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either us Russia,or China.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On behalf of the KBG, I will say that it was us, the Russians, who did it. We are trying to provoke a war between you Yankees and the Iranians.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The_Sponge: Ah...the old Shaggy Defense.

It was quite boombastic.


Simply fantastic!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: On behalf of the KBG, I will say that it was us, the Russians, who did it. We are trying to provoke a war between you Yankees and the Iranians.


KBG?

/Forget it, he's rolling.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The_Sponge: Ah...the old Shaggy Defense.

It was quite boombastic.

Simply fantastic!


Quite idiosyncratic!
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: cman: On behalf of the KBG, I will say that it was us, the Russians, who did it. We are trying to provoke a war between you Yankees and the Iranians.

KBG?

/Forget it, he's rolling.


Its part of my shtick. As a Chinese intelligence agent I am responsible for spreading FUD.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised I'm not seeing the following word in this thread: Israel.

If it wasn't the US, that would make the most sense. They might be seeing this as an opportunity to pile on against Iranian supported groups.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: WastrelWay: So sad to see the picture of the boy, less than 10-years-old I'd guess, already brainwashed into thinking that the terrorist general was a hero who deserves to have his portrait displayed. The local news channel here interviewed a couple of Iranian ex-pats who said he got what he deserved.

Don't want martyrs? Don't make martyrs.

/Middle eastern etiquette
//Super simple stuff
///#QueenslandRail


One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter. Remember that. Telling other people how they should feel about the guy is a losing proposition. Why did all these other presidents cease and desist? And say the same to Israel? I'm not judging - yet. I want to see the evidence of this plot - I don't trust uncorroborated claims from the government (and ESPECIALLY this administration) anymore. But I won't be the one white-knighting for this guy. I'm saying you have to KNOW the consequences and secondary effects before doing something of this magnitude.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see.  Who else might have aircraft in the region and hate Iran enough to do this?

Israel
Saudi Arabia

Hmm, short list.  The first one has a history of doing this sort of thing, the second might be looking for some revenge over the droning of some oil fields last year and get free pass and some cover from Donnie.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're telling me we have no idea who flew what into airspace we totally control? Yeah, this war is gonna go well.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Camp Taji was a coalition military base. Why would we be bombing it in the 1st place?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: dittybopper: cman: On behalf of the KBG, I will say that it was us, the Russians, who did it. We are trying to provoke a war between you Yankees and the Iranians.

KBG?

/Forget it, he's rolling.

Its part of my shtick. As a Chinese intelligence agent I am responsible for spreading FUD.


sure, Chinese intelligence, after half-an-hour you're stupid again, no, it was us, KAOS
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I thought Camp Taji was a coalition military base. Why would we be bombing it in the 1st place?


nm.. .the attack was NEAR the base. NEAR
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinyarena: cman: dittybopper: cman: On behalf of the KBG, I will say that it was us, the Russians, who did it. We are trying to provoke a war between you Yankees and the Iranians.

KBG?

/Forget it, he's rolling.

Its part of my shtick. As a Chinese intelligence agent I am responsible for spreading FUD.

sure, Chinese intelligence, after half-an-hour you're stupid again, no, it was us, KAOS


pfft

Any KAOS member couldnt hit a target three feet away from them
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So you're telling me we have no idea who flew what into airspace we totally control? Yeah, this war is gonna go well.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davin: I can't imagine why anyone would lie about it...


Car bomb and then scream that the US attacked them.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there was an international treaty not to kill health providers or something along those lines.  Out of curiosity, is Russia part of that treaty? Asking for a friend.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: cman: On behalf of the KBG, I will say that it was us, the Russians, who did it. We are trying to provoke a war between you Yankees and the Iranians.

KBG?

/Forget it, he's rolling.


All I know is that it's not over after the KBG bombed the Iranians.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Let's see.  Who else might have aircraft in the region and hate Iran enough to do this?

Israel
Saudi Arabia

Hmm, short list.  The first one has a history of doing this sort of thing, the second might be looking for some revenge over the droning of some oil fields last year and get free pass and some cover from Donnie.


Why is everyone missing the other possibility mentioned in the article?

It was no one. There was no air strike.  The militias made it up.  Not US, Not Israel, not Russia or Syria or Aliens.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So Trump accused Obama of bombing Iran to win reelection.
Now the farking worthless POS asshole is doing the same thing.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eiger: Surprised I'm not seeing the following word in this thread: Israel.

If it wasn't the US, that would make the most sense. They might be seeing this as an opportunity to pile on against Iranian supported groups.


Another easy conclusion to jump to. One loud fart in a room will obscure a lot of smaller ones. Remove the Qud leader - what happens after that? Israeli strikes? Other Qud members scrambling for position? It could be a lot of things and we won't know until a window is opened.
 
RightWingWacko
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did anyone check with Stark?  Sounds like something he might do.

Fark user image
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: wasn't us. Nope. Not at all. No idea who

That line seems to work for other countries that attack us directly or indirectly.


That is why its up to US to man up and stop the tit for tat.

If im a 300 lb linebacker and a 120 lb moron steps on my toes im the bigger person for not breaking his arm off and beating him with it.
Ill get more respect for not pounding him.

But yes that does take a person who has principles over personal ego.
The world does not respect powerfull bullies
Remember the US is only 5% of the worlds population.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, there's going to be funeral procession for them. Sure would be a shame if any of the funeral goers were to be bombed to smithereens.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eiger: Surprised I'm not seeing the following word in this thread: Israel.

If it wasn't the US, that would make the most sense. They might be seeing this as an opportunity to pile on against Iranian supported groups.


Nope. That would be silly. Israel gets the benefit without having to expend the effort and get the blame.

I would bet real money that Netanyahu told Donnie the world is laughing at him for the embassy riot. "You better show them, Donnie. Show them who's laughing now."
 
i ignore u
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does anybody care?  Are we caring about that?

Empire: We blew up Alderaan.
Rebels: You bastards!
Empire: But we didn't blow up Vespa.  (gasp... I can't breathe in this thing)
Rebels: Wut?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: wasn't us. Nope. Not at all. No idea who

That line seems to work for other countries that attack us directly or indirectly.


The entire world was on our side after 9/11 until W decided to be Mr Bigshot and attacked iraq.

Then the world wasnt as much on our side anymore.

America is supposed to set the example and not be the 10 year old with the expensive weapons.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Huntceet: So, there's going to be funeral procession for them. Sure would be a shame if any of the funeral goers were to be bombed to smithereens.


You just can't get enough murder, can you?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Soon afterwards, the Iraqi military released a statement saying there had been no air strikes in the Taji area on Saturday.

That's a pretty bold statement. Is there pictures or evidence of this supposed attack on the first place before we assume the US is lying about conducting it?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Does anybody care?  Are we caring about that?

Empire: We blew up Alderaan.
Rebels: You bastards!
Empire: But we didn't blow up Vespa.  (gasp... I can't breathe in this thing)
Rebels: Wut?


I mean, we didn't blow Druidia.  We sucked Druidia.  Vespa was there though.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: eiger: Surprised I'm not seeing the following word in this thread: Israel.

If it wasn't the US, that would make the most sense. They might be seeing this as an opportunity to pile on against Iranian supported groups.

Another easy conclusion to jump to. One loud fart in a room will obscure a lot of smaller ones. Remove the Qud leader - what happens after that? Israeli strikes? Other Qud members scrambling for position? It could be a lot of things and we won't know until a window is opened.


Every young man killed in the middle east produces two young terrorists.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fake News. Trump assured us that ISIS was  completely defeated.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: So Trump accused Obama of bombing Iran to win reelection.
Now the farking worthless POS asshole is doing the same thing.


Capitalism tends to bring out the beast in people.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: eiger: Surprised I'm not seeing the following word in this thread: Israel.

If it wasn't the US, that would make the most sense. They might be seeing this as an opportunity to pile on against Iranian supported groups.

Another easy conclusion to jump to. One loud fart in a room will obscure a lot of smaller ones. Remove the Qud leader - what happens after that? Israeli strikes? Other Qud members scrambling for position? It could be a lot of things and we won't know until a window is opened.


There are quite a few old farts on capital hill.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Fake News. Trump assured us that ISIS was  completely defeated.


With Soleimani's help. Oops.

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/​n​ews/politics-and-nation/soleimani-face​-of-fight-against-isis-taliban/article​show/73093126.cms
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: The entire world was on our side after 9/11 until W decided to be Mr Bigshot and attacked iraq.


NY Times - Sept. 21, 2001 - Iran Softens Tone Against the United States
"...Last week, for the first time since the 1979 Islamic revolution, there were no chants of ''death to America'' at weekly Friday prayers around the country, which are controlled by the conservatives.

"...On Tuesday, more than than 3,000 mostly young people held a candlelight vigil in Tehran for the victims of the terror attacks, closely watched by security forces.

"One reformist member of Parliament, Ahmad Borghani, even went to the United States interest section at the Swiss Embassy on Tuesday with a wreath of white flowers to sign the memorial book in sympathy with the family's of the victims."
 
