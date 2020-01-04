 Skip to content
(WBUR Boston)   So, umm, hooray for racism?   (wbur.org) divider line
28
•       •       •

mcmnky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing that crack the CIA sold them didn't hurt anybody. *EYE ROLL*
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Though these findings seem like good news for black Americans, Kolodny says this bias harms white Americans."

Why don't they "Just say no"?
 
blackhalo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So much for "white privilege"!

/ducks
 
uttertosh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I F*CKING *KNEW* IT!!!

/ibetthejewsdidthis.jpg
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me that sometimes bad things have positive outcomes?  My binary world view can't handle this.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah the War on Drugs gutted their communities and disappeared many of their men. I figure that attempt was based on race. This attempt to hook a class of people was based on money.
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Studies show doctors are less sensitive to a black patient's pain, and some may worry that black patients will become addicted to or sell the medication."

That pain bias has been around for a long, long time, along with the "Black peoples skin is thicker" and "Black people don't float" bullshattery. As recently as WWII there were still some white people who believed Black people had tails.
And of course white doctors believed not only were Black people more prone to become addicts, but that a black addict was far worse than a white one because reasons.

Of course crack, heroine and other drugs were pumped onto their neighborhoods instead. They couldn't get theirs in a clean shiny doctor's office with people in white coats handing the poison out, so a grimy cop patrolled street corner had to do.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In other news, the homeless are bring saved from dying in house fires.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh hai!  What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh.   Blacks have Crack, Whites have Opioids/Meth.

Both Blacks and Whites live in Harmony when smoking bowls of the Reefer.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone at Purdue Pharma is getting pissed off right now for missing potential customers.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hooracism!
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Yeah the War on Drugs gutted their communities and disappeared many of their men. I figure that attempt was based on race.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Meh.   Blacks have Crack, Whites have Opioids/Meth.

Both Blacks and Whites live in Harmony when smoking bowls of the Reefer.


No, they live in harmony when not taking any drugs at all (aside from those that are prescribed by a Dr for medical reasons).
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure the opiod manufactures will markets their next killer exclusively in the black
community.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Someone at Purdue Pharma is getting pissed off right now for missing potential customers.


Actually, TFA says that some of the studies were done by the Pharmaceutical companies BECAUSE they were trying to convince doctors to prescribe more opioids to black people.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheLogicAvenger: You mean to tell me that sometimes bad things have positive outcomes?  My binary world view can't handle this.


Not pain meds you need for pain, might keep you from getting addicted, but it's a real stretch to say that is good. Absence of an addiction isn't the presence of a 'good'.  Not being addicted is the baseline.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

40 degree day: In other news, the homeless are bring saved from dying in house fires.


This! You're smarter than half the ppl up this thread.
 
nanim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Heroin has been the drug of choice for whites and crack for blacks. Not sure why that is but those are the trends. Could be as simple as what networks are available to what neighborhoods.

Pain management is tricky since pain is entirely self reported. If more whites come in as drug seekers, then yes they'll get more meds.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not even dark enough to pass for Italian, but they've never seemed that eager to write me opioid 'scrips. Which is OK, because when they have, they didn't do shiat, anyway. Maybe if I took 3 or 4 times the suggested dose on the label, I could achieve vertigo and vomiting. Meanwhile, my knee, or my hand, or my rib cage, or whatever it was, still felt like it was going to fall off.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So.... we're all even now?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark.

One study shows marijuana is bad for you FU CORRELATION IS NOT CAUSATION

One study shows doctors prescribe opiods to whites more than black OMG RACISM
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dave Chappelle's take on this is funny. Mirroring the bullshiat platitudes spouted by Republicans. " Well , why can't they just say NO to drugs?"
 
40 degree day
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 40 degree day: In other news, the homeless are bring saved from dying in house fires.

This! You're smarter than half the ppl up this thread.


That's depressing! Also, preview would be my friend.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: FTFA: "Though these findings seem like good news for black Americans, Kolodny says this bias harms white Americans."

Why don't they "Just say no"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: FTFA: "Though these findings seem like good news for black Americans, Kolodny says this bias harms white Americans."

Why don't they "Just say no"?


trumps able to say no to drinking and drugs, so how hard can it be.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Welcome to Fark.

One study shows marijuana is bad for you FU CORRELATION IS NOT CAUSATION

One study shows doctors prescribe opiods to whites more than black OMG RACISM


The article mentions at least 3 studies, but please proceed.
 
Report