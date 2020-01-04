 Skip to content
(Fox News)   "This behavior does not reflect our expectations for Burger King restaurants." Yeah, that's really more of a Waffle House thing   (foxnews.com) divider line
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have it your way...or else.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...that escalated quickly
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pull a Karen, you pull a gun. It's the Burger King way.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That's one Whopper of a story.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Shock G set my expectations for behavior in a Burger King years ago.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you have  3.5% unemployment.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Moore-Williams was working behind the counter at the time and reportedly yelled and cursed at the customer, who pretended to go grab something from her car."


Self defense, then.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Judging from that mugshot I can only assume she forgot to cover her tracks.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How does that NRA quote go?

"An armed Burger King employee means a polite Burger King Customer"

Something like that.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If Burger King employees can't have firearms, how will they ever win the burger war?
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The closest "Burnt King" to me is 40 miles.....not worth getting dressed to go and fight w/someone over my order being wrong.

When I do want "Fast Food" I'll let a rabbit loose and try to catch em for dinner!!!!
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: "Moore-Williams was working behind the counter at the time and reportedly yelled and cursed at the customer, who pretended to go grab something from her car."


Self defense, then.


Self defense or 'stand your ground' only applies if the victim is white
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is this what a "polite society" is?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark, you're slipping.


"Sir, this is an Arby's."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is Burger King's policy about getting busy in their bathrooms?
 
