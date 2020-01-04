 Skip to content
(Some Cat Guy)   "Boo Loo," "Tony Tiger," "Girlfriend Sara," "Buh Buh Logan," "Sillygirl Sally," "Rascal Russell" along with ten others file a federal complaint for violations of due process, lack of tuna based gooshy meals while in detention   (courier-tribune.com) divider line
JohnnyFark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Buh Buh Logan?

(Then I read the article. Nope, I guess the story isn't about this fine upstanding citizen who any of you would let move into your place, date your young daughters, etc.
Oops.)
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dnrtfa; Are these the new names of the college football bowl games?
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope the dude wins.  Its none of the county's business how many cats he has and they were just trying to rip him off. $20/day to feed a cat?  Its absurd.  If the dude has a bunch of cat shiat on his floors that is pretty farking nasty but again, not a government concern.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought we would be reading about Times Square "SuparHeros".
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My farm yard has almost a 1/2 ton of cats, dogs, pigs, chickens, goats, ducks, rabbits, kids poop/pee.......none of which my county ain't coming to bother me about...that's why I have a barn & not  "In" my "House". Besides my allergies to Kat dander I'd never make it to breath another day.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't trust Katz anymore after this either!!!!
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Girlfriend Sara is an odd name for a cat.
 
Brofar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gooshy? Is this Quantum Leap?
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only unusual part about this story is that the defendant is male.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x308]


I think the cats should hire Lawyer Cat because their human is not acting in their best interests.

My grandparent's farm, with tons of mice, pigeons, and an occasional rat, only supported 7-8 cats at a time and they fed them table scraps as well.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: Girlfriend Sara is an odd name for a cat.


Not if she's an Instagram model on Fans Only it's not.

scontent.fymq2-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
