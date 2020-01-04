 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "Are you from the media? Tell the Prime Minister to go get farked." Australia's firefighters speak for a continent on fire   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That may or may not encourage him to do his job..
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: That may or may not encourage him to do his job..


At this point I'd rather the PM just shut the fark up, listen to the experts and help them get the shiat done that needs to get done. Cause he can't do shiat!
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I haven't been following the political happenings there, what has the PM done that has everybody all fired up? Bad pun but real question.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

maddog2030: I haven't been following the political happenings there, what has the PM done that has everybody all fired up? Bad pun but real question.


The one story I heard of was that he ran off to Hawaii for a vacation, and told his staff to lie about where he was.
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

maddog2030: I haven't been following the political happenings there, what has the PM done that has everybody all fired up? Bad pun but real question.


His government has denied climate change for more than a decade, he's underfunded science organisations, funded more coal industry, is a religious nutbag who's beliefs are more important than facts, thought praising cricketers as 'heroes' while volunteer fire fighters die was being a good Aussie, went on holidays and tried to lie about it when the fires were already a furious menace and thinks us Aussies should be 'quiet Australians' and put up with our lot without complaint. He wont last the next election, and may get booted out as leader of the party if the flack doesn't die down soon.

It was 48.2C at my home today. Our long term average for January is 28.6C. It's not like it's going to get better any time soon
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And now this. ADF not happy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ktybear: maddog2030: I haven't been following the political happenings there, what has the PM done that has everybody all fired up? Bad pun but real question.

His government has denied climate change for more than a decade, he's underfunded science organisations, funded more coal industry, is a religious nutbag who's beliefs are more important than facts, thought praising cricketers as 'heroes' while volunteer fire fighters die was being a good Aussie, went on holidays and tried to lie about it when the fires were already a furious menace and thinks us Aussies should be 'quiet Australians' and put up with our lot without complaint. He wont last the next election, and may get booted out as leader of the party if the flack doesn't die down soon.

It was 48.2C at my home today. Our long term average for January is 28.6C. It's not like it's going to get better any time soon


Thanks
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ktybear: is a religious nutbag who's beliefs are more important than facts


There is a lot of that going around.  Those people are dangerous.

If you say there's no global warming, you're a dangerous nut job in my book.

If you say we're not causing it, you're also a dangerous nut job.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maddog2030: ktybear: maddog2030: I haven't been following the political happenings there, what has the PM done that has everybody all fired up? Bad pun but real question.

His government has denied climate change for more than a decade, he's underfunded science organisations, funded more coal industry, is a religious nutbag who's beliefs are more important than facts, thought praising cricketers as 'heroes' while volunteer fire fighters die was being a good Aussie, went on holidays and tried to lie about it when the fires were already a furious menace and thinks us Aussies should be 'quiet Australians' and put up with our lot without complaint. He wont last the next election, and may get booted out as leader of the party if the flack doesn't die down soon.

It was 48.2C at my home today. Our long term average for January is 28.6C. It's not like it's going to get better any time soon

Thanks


Also (from my understanding), the people fighting the wildfires in Rural areas are volunteerorganizations that rely on donationsto function, and are, suffice to say, stretched very, very thin.

And, from what I understand, he-well. Won't just give them funding.

Also he basically forced a handshake from a woman in an affected area (and then ignored her when she asked him to actually do something), tried to force a handshake from some volunteer firefighters, and-yeah.

Trump-and-his-paper-towels-in-Puerto-R​ico.
 
I'm an excellent driver
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is indeed a lot of that going around.  And by "that" I'm sure you mean a disturbing level of support for autocratic and belief driven lunacy by screaming lunatics.  If the fascist leaders are worrying, the popular support should be terrifying.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maddog2030: I haven't been following the political happenings there, what has the PM done that has everybody all fired up? Bad pun but real question.


Absent when the shiat hit the fan and took his sweet time coming home.

And he's trying to bring his religion into politics and he's a climate change denier. In effect he's what Pence would be if President.
 
Lyonstaff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People are morons.  What's science is he going to fund or energy sector is he going to advance that will have any effect?    The groundwork for these fires was laid over many decades of bad forestry practices, and once it's time to pay the piper, there is no stopping it.  You don't prevent forest fires, you only push them off on the next generation.

What exactly is any current leader going to do to suddenly "change the climate" and put out these fires.?  Being a current "denier" doesn't erase the sins of the past which is what we are experiencing now.  Of course it's easier to say "bad man make bad fires!" than it is to clear out forests and tell people they can't always build their homes on prime real estate.
 
calufrax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And has waited a month to deploy the Defence Force to assist.

And said a few weeks ago that the Volunteer Firefighters didn't need to be paid, that they WANTED to spend their Christmas fighting bushfires.

And refused to meet bushfire experts, but did meet several religious leaders.

And put higher priority into his "Religious Freedoms" Legislation (ie allowing people to discriminate on the basis of their own religious beliefs) than with dealing with bushfire.

And has waited all this time, only just now visiting affected areas.

And, if what we've heard is true, turned up to one affected town, him and his security detail in six vehicles, but didn't bother to bring any supplies to people who had just lost EVERYTHING.

And one of his ministers referred to those people he visited, and who immediately told him off, as "ferals" for not bowing and scraping...

Do you want us to go on?
 
calufrax
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh - and is happy to fall into lock-step with his coal-mining mates and water bottling plants, awarding contracts to pump as much water as they want from the ground, as the rest of the country runs dry.

We're seriously pissed off with him at the moment.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lyonstaff: People are morons.  What's science is he going to fund or energy sector is he going to advance that will have any effect?    The groundwork for these fires was laid over many decades of bad forestry practices, and once it's time to pay the piper, there is no stopping it.  You don't prevent forest fires, you only push them off on the next generation.

What exactly is any current leader going to do to suddenly "change the climate" and put out these fires.?  Being a current "denier" doesn't erase the sins of the past which is what we are experiencing now.  Of course it's easier to say "bad man make bad fires!" than it is to clear out forests and tell people they can't always build their homes on prime real estate.


People can see the things you type. Always try and remember that.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For once the comments provided some gold.

From a (presumably) female poster.

"First time I actually ever fell a little bit in love with a guy yelling out obscenities from a truck."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alphax: maddog2030: I haven't been following the political happenings there, what has the PM done that has everybody all fired up? Bad pun but real question.

The one story I heard of was that he ran off to Hawaii for a vacation, and told his staff to lie about where he was.



So hiking the Appalachian Trail?
I hear his Argentine mistress is en fuego.
 
Gig103
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: There is indeed a lot of that going around.  And by "that" I'm sure you mean a disturbing level of support for autocratic and belief driven lunacy by screaming lunatics.  If the fascist leaders are worrying, the popular support should be terrifying.


Fascism often starts with popular support. Hitler's rise (which is maybe the most obvious example) wasn't a military coup, he rose to Chancellor and then his party literally passed the "Enabling Act" which stripped the Reichstag of their own power.
 
freidog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What I'm gathering from this thread is if I wake up one day to a fark headline of "In desperate attempt to put out brush fire, Australian firefighters throw Scott Morrison on top of it" my reaction should be more "did it work?" and less "WTF?"
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ktybear: It was 48.2C at my home today. Our long term average for January is 28.6C. It's not like it's going to get better any time soon


Crikey, that's 118° and 79° for us normies. That's not natural.
 
srb68
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ktybear: maddog2030: I haven't been following the political happenings there, what has the PM done that has everybody all fired up? Bad pun but real question.

His government has denied climate change for more than a decade, he's underfunded science organisations, funded more coal industry, is a religious nutbag who's beliefs are more important than facts, thought praising cricketers as 'heroes' while volunteer fire fighters die was being a good Aussie, went on holidays and tried to lie about it when the fires were already a furious menace and thinks us Aussies should be 'quiet Australians' and put up with our lot without complaint. He wont last the next election, and may get booted out as leader of the party if the flack doesn't die down soon.

It was 48.2C at my home today. Our long term average for January is 28.6C. It's not like it's going to get better any time soon


So the Aussie's have a Trump too?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Science doesn't care what you believe PM
 
srb68
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sozelle: ktybear: It was 48.2C at my home today. Our long term average for January is 28.6C. It's not like it's going to get better any time soon

Crikey, that's 118° and 79° for us normies. That's not natural.


Thanks for the mathing conversion
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lyonstaff: moron


Understood.
 
Lady J
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Archie Goodwin: maddog2030: I haven't been following the political happenings there, what has the PM done that has everybody all fired up? Bad pun but real question.

Absent when the shiat hit the fan and took his sweet time coming home.

And he's trying to bring his religion into politics and he's a climate change denier. In effect he's what Pence would be if President.


This. The UK and US have (rightly) come in for a lot of criticism over their political situations, but the same shiat is happening all over the world.
 
