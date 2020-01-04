 Skip to content
(CTV News)   He didn't even get a Hot Cocoa Sampler Box
23
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, you hate your job? Why didn't you say so? There's a support group for that. It's called everybody, and they meet at the bar." - Drew Carey
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I work really hard. We get pushed really hard to reach our sales goals," he said. "I felt I gave this company so much and I felt really disrespected when I was given barbecue sauce as a holiday gift."


he actually looked forward to a box of junk food and are pissed at bbq sauce?

maybe you should be pissed you got a box of junk food rather than an actual bonus
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have the six bucks.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hire that guy. I have thick skin. He wasn't biatching about his job or his company, he was bascially biatching about management which obviously is not thick-skinned.

So I wonder if they'll offer him his job back?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The guy is right to b
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The guy is right to b


Seriously need a reedit function for 20 seconds!

Before I cut myself off, I was saying the guy has the right to be ang
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why would he get severance if he got fired? Canadian thing?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was in Kansas City recently and I bought a bunch of bottles of bbq sauce. I kept some and stocking stuffer'd the rest. My favorite is a coffee one and a spicy one from Joe's. The spicy one from Arthur Bryant's is good too. Otherwise they're all pretty similar to KC Masterpiece, sweet and spicy ketchup - pretty much.

Anyway...

What a dumb brat.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eddie:  "Clark, that's the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.."


Clark:  "That is does, Edward. That it does."
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every time that Millennials decry the "Entitled Millennial" stereotype, someone like this guy comes along...
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tsar_Bomba1: Why would he get severance if he got fired? Canadian thing?


An employee who has been given a written notice of termination can resign and continue to keep the right to severance pay. To keep this right, the employee must give the employer two weeks' written notice of their resignation. The resignation must also take effect during the statutory notice period-the period of written notice that is required to be given by the employer.
If an employer provides longer notice than is required, the statutory part of the notice period is the last part of the period that ends on the date of termination.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's Fastenal. I'm surprised their employee Christmas gift isn't a punch in the nuts.
/Quite possibly one of the worst companies in Canada to deal with.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BTW you have to be employed for 5 years to qualify. It makes sense to me, if they've kept you in for 5 years it's not that you're a bad employee that's caused you to be terminated in most cases, those generally happen in a year or two.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Another person who doesn't get social media. Don't post ANYTHING on there that can embarrass you, your family or your employer. It's just that simple. I realize this may be stunning to some people, but employers generally don't like to be called out by employees.

I used to work with a woman who was very proud that she was a "tell it like it is" kind of girl. In other words, she's a biatch. She "told it like it was" one too many times on social media by complaining bitterly about work and her boss. Guess what? She was given a cardboard box and told to pack her shiat up and get out that afternoon. She actually had the nerve to try to tell HR they couldn't fire her for her biatchy social media posts. Lol, wut? They could and did.

Also, quit whining about your crappy gift. You got something a lot better every two weeks called a paycheck. Now you don't. I work for a company that has a very generous bonus incentive plan. I've never worked anywhere that had any kind of bonus plan even close to what I receive here and feel very fortunate I get it. I also realize it can disappear at any time.

And finally, I got my boss a nice gift for Christmas this year because he always get me something nice. I didn't buy anything for my employees because they don't buy me anything, even after I spent close to $1,000 on gifts for my team of 8 last year. It's a pretty simple concept and it saved everyone a lot of money and headache.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe I missed something, but did Fark quit the funny and smart votes?
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Maybe I missed something, but did Fark quit the funny and smart votes?


I thought it was just me. I was checking my other devices to see if it only disappeared from the laptop
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Every time that Millennials decry the "Entitled Millennial" stereotype, someone like this guy comes along...


So you're saying you would gladly smile and thank your bosses when you get a bottle of BBQ sauce as a "reward" for consistently meeting or exceeding sales goals for six years?

Think you can come over to my place, I was going to head to the cobbler to pay them to get my boots shined, but I wann
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Maybe I missed something, but did Fark quit the funny and smart votes?


Once upon a time the politics tab had a "commie/fascist" meter at the top of each comments thread.

I think it got jammed on commie.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Kriggerel: Every time that Millennials decry the "Entitled Millennial" stereotype, someone like this guy comes along...

So you're saying you would gladly smile and thank your bosses when you get a bottle of BBQ sauce as a "reward" for consistently meeting or exceeding sales goals for six years?

Think you can come over to my place, I was going to head to the cobbler to pay them to get my boots shined, but I wann


Ugh

I wanna see how well your tounge works after licking your bosses' boots!
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cautionflag: Big_Doofus: Maybe I missed something, but did Fark quit the funny and smart votes?

I thought it was just me. I was checking my other devices to see if it only disappeared from the laptop


It's just this thread, someone must have turned off voting for this thread by accident, usually only happens for things like a death in the Fark community threads.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Doesn't seem like it now and nobody likes getting shiatcaned, but they did him a favor.  "Parted company" with my prior employer over a year ago.  I gave a desperate pitch to the CEO to keep me because no one likes being unemployed but he said "no".  I shouldn't have bothered. Got hired at another firm really quick and after the anger dissipated (which admittedly took awhile), I realized what a bunch of miserable farks management was (which filtered into a shiat work environment).  Even if I had successfully pitched staying - I was staving off the inevitable and even if not, I would have been very unhappy.

Cheap company with high pressure work environment?  Fark that shiat.  With unemployment rates currently low?  Why put up with that BS?
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In electronic age it's hard to keep things private.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've complained about crappy bonuses and raises but I wasn't a whiny biatch about it.  I went to my bosses and explained why I was upset about the situation.  At two companies it was "blanket" bullshiat where everyone got the same bonus or raise.

First company, we all got the same Christmas bonus (Christmas wasn't a bad word back then) regardless of performance.  "It sends a pretty bad message when I get the same bonus as the person you fired a few days later."  I got an extra bonus.

At another company, we all got the same raise.  "I just got a perfect performance review.  Why is my raise the same as people who are barely hanging onto their jobs?"  "Well, you're already at the top of the pay scale for your position."  "This is a private company.  You can pay me whatever you think I'm worth.  Monetary compensation is how a company shows it's appreciation for my skills and effort.  I love this job but I wouldn't be here if I wasn't getting paid.  Neither would you."  "You really want me to take this up to Rich?"  (Not the owner's real name.)  "Yes."  Half an hour later, I got a call.  "I went to Rich and told him what you said.  He said, 'Pay him.'"  So I got close to triple the original raise.  Then the economy collapsed and we didn't get any raises for a couple years.  I survived many rounds of layoffs and still being employed was my bonus.
 
