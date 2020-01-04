 Skip to content
(Reuters) To Iranians, he was the very model of a modern major-general
75
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is all so f*cked.

That dumb sack of shiat killed a guy and the Iranians wont be able to let it go. They'll have to respond.

I saw Melania with her squinty eyes and horrible english saying some dumb shiat, and i forget where I was going with this. Point is, f*ck these people. That fat sack of shiat thinks this will help him look tough, but I think he'll just rile up more Democrats because he's just. So. Dumb.

I'm getting more sober every minute. I dont even report to you.

Also, this is all farked. We're all so royally farked. I'm out of Guinness. I think I have red wine. That  works right? Whatever. I dont ow you any explanation. Yeah you're better than me... whatever.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he have information vegetable, animal, and mineral?
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Iran's slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others killed in a U.S. air strike.

Well, their other choice was to go to prison, so...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

granolasteak: Did he have information vegetable, animal, and mineral?


No information, but dissemination.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assorted points:

1. The article is about Iraqi opinion, subby, not Iranian. They are not the same thing.

2. Glad to see the Western media still illustrate every story about Arab public opinion with a picture of a screaming man in his twenties. What's he saying? Who cares, probably something all terroristy.

3. If our long term goal is to prevent the majority Shia population of Iraq from aligning themselves with Iran, then assassinating popular Iranian Shia leaders on Iraqi soil, while meeting with Iraqi Shia leaders, without the permission of the Iraqi government, in retaliation for a massive Shia-led protest, is probably not going to help with that too much.

4. Cool that the media still do Bothsides coverage when covering foreign reaction. One guy says X, another guy says -X, you decide which is more representative of opinion in a country sharply divided across ethnoreligious, political and historical borders that don't quite align with each other, or even whether either represents an opinion held by anyone who isn't on someone's payroll. You decide because we the journalists certainly won't, and very likely do not even begin to have the local knowledge necessary to even begin answering those questions.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just trying to figure out exactly how the Iraqi government is going to play this.

They do not want more US Troops there.

If you thought Operation Iraqi FUBAR was poorly planned. Holy sh*t...
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
soleimani: miss me?
trump: nyet
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?
 
tjfly
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I saw Melania with her squinty eyes and horrible english saying some dumb shiat, and i forget where I was going with this. Point is, f*ck these people....


I guess it's totally cool to start making overtly racist comments, so long as it's about Republicans.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm just trying to figure out exactly how the Iraqi government is going to play this.

They do not want more US Troops there.

If you thought Operation Iraqi FUBAR was poorly planned. Holy sh*t...


I believe we are finally at the 'shiat or get off the pot' junction in the journey. It's about time.
 
tjfly
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what the Trump administration "strategy" will entail, but blowing up mass murderers -- rather than handing them billions in ransom $ -- is definitely a good start.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like they were fond of him in Iraq too.  Weird, huh?
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: I believe we are finally at the 'shiat or get off the pot' junction in the journey. It's about time.


nah, we're at the let's divide the american left before the primaries so that they tear themselves apart and select a weaker ticket, eg sanders / gabbard, so that trump can wipe the floor with them at the general
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?


I'm sort of amused by the accusation that the protesters are only trying to get attention for their cause. Like, what did you think protests were *for*, man? Exercise?

Also fun: the number of people, who had no idea this guy existed a week ago and still cannot be bothered to Google-check his name, who are confidently proclaiming their satisfaction in his death.
 
rudemix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tjfly: Cubansaltyballs: I saw Melania with her squinty eyes and horrible english saying some dumb shiat, and i forget where I was going with this. Point is, f*ck these people....

I guess it's totally cool to start making overtly racist comments, so long as it's about Republicans.


I didn't know being a whore was a race
 
one0nine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?


Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pkjun: Assorted points:

1. The article is about Iraqi opinion, subby, not Iranian. They are not the same thing.

2. Glad to see the Western media still illustrate every story about Arab public opinion with a picture of a screaming man in his twenties. What's he saying? Who cares, probably something all terroristy.

3. If our long term goal is to prevent the majority Shia population of Iraq from aligning themselves with Iran, then assassinating popular Iranian Shia leaders on Iraqi soil, while meeting with Iraqi Shia leaders, without the permission of the Iraqi government, in retaliation for a massive Shia-led protest, is probably not going to help with that too much.

4. Cool that the media still do Bothsides coverage when covering foreign reaction. One guy says X, another guy says -X, you decide which is more representative of opinion in a country sharply divided across ethnoreligious, political and historical borders that don't quite align with each other, or even whether either represents an opinion held by anyone who isn't on someone's payroll. You decide because we the journalists certainly won't, and very likely do not even begin to have the local knowledge necessary to even begin answering those questions.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/most likely not in his 20s...
 
b0rg9
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I'm out of Guinness. I think I have red wine. That works right? Whatever. I dont ow you any explanation. Yeah you're better than me... whatever.


Don't condescend me man...
 
LewDux
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tjfly: I'm not sure what the Trump administration "strategy" will entail, but blowing up mass murderers -- rather than handing them billions in ransom $ -- is definitely a good start.


Yeah but young Iranians like America
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tjfly: I'm not sure what the Trump administration "strategy" will entail


Let me help you out there, chiefie.  News came out the day before yesterday that Russians were backing all of Trump's loans from Deutschebank, and Trump needed a distraction, fast.

BOOM.  Instant distraction.  The media is like a toddler, it always chases the shiny thing.  So Donnie gets a reprieve for a shiat while, until his next crime is revealed.

So the strategy is, obfuscate, lie, and cling to power by whatever means necessary.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

one0nine: Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?

Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.


And I'm furious at the people who say they're okay with it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lycanth: Thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Iran's slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others killed in a U.S. air strike.

Well, their other choice was to go to prison, so...


Aren't these the same folks that greeted us as liberators?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alphax: one0nine: Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?

Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.

And I'm furious at the people who say they're okay with it.


The people that are OK with it are either ignorant as fark, or are working for the Russians.  They're not really worth your anger.  One gets pity, the other scorn.
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The people that are OK with it are either ignorant as fark, or are working for the Russians.  They're not really worth your anger.  One gets pity, the other scorn


same could be said for the people going overboard with the internet rage at it
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

21-7-b: Buck Dancer: I believe we are finally at the 'shiat or get off the pot' junction in the journey. It's about time.

nah, we're at the let's divide the american left before the primaries so that they tear themselves apart and select a weaker ticket, eg sanders / gabbard, so that trump can wipe the floor with them at the general


In this case, i believe you're thinking too much. USA rightfully merc'd an Iranian general in response to the US's embassy being hit.

/USA over Iran any day of the week
//iran are some violent, bigoted muthafu*kas
///USA is lower on the bigot causing violence death scale
////ymmv
 
brilett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: pkjun: Assorted points:

1. The article is about Iraqi opinion, subby, not Iranian. They are not the same thing.

2. Glad to see the Western media still illustrate every story about Arab public opinion with a picture of a screaming man in his twenties. What's he saying? Who cares, probably something all terroristy.

3. If our long term goal is to prevent the majority Shia population of Iraq from aligning themselves with Iran, then assassinating popular Iranian Shia leaders on Iraqi soil, while meeting with Iraqi Shia leaders, without the permission of the Iraqi government, in retaliation for a massive Shia-led protest, is probably not going to help with that too much.

4. Cool that the media still do Bothsides coverage when covering foreign reaction. One guy says X, another guy says -X, you decide which is more representative of opinion in a country sharply divided across ethnoreligious, political and historical borders that don't quite align with each other, or even whether either represents an opinion held by anyone who isn't on someone's payroll. You decide because we the journalists certainly won't, and very likely do not even begin to have the local knowledge necessary to even begin answering those questions.

[Fark user image image 425x332]

/most likely not in his 20s...


Isn't that Dinesh D'Souza?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This most recent row began when rockets were fired at a US base and killed a guy. This guy was in charge of the militias that thought that launching rockets at American bases was a good idea.

Let's ask the Russian mercs what the likely outcome is of moving against the US military.

Now, how Hezbollah-funded militants got recognized as part of the Iraqi military I admit complete ignorance in. But their leadership has to recognize how farking stupid it is to give Trump a reason. And they are rallying around the military commander who was killed after his militia camps were attacked because of an attack on US forces?

Sheer idiocy for any Iranian military officer to be involved with this. These guys know how Trump is, they know what the US military can do.

At least Putin was smart enough to not send his top-ranked generals under cover into Ukraine, just a bunch of lower-level types. And he was smart enough to not directly attack American forces. The guy who did try in Syria lost his entire force.

Anyway, cheers to the death of a guy who apparently built a career creating armed militant groups in other countries. That right there is a major dick move, and it is all too appropriate an exit for him.
 
LewDux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alphax: one0nine: Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?

Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.

And I'm furious at the people who say they're okay with it.


How about "90% stupid, 10% won't shed a tear for general" people?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LewDux: Alphax: one0nine: Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?

Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.

And I'm furious at the people who say they're okay with it.

How about "90% stupid, 10% won't shed a tear for general" people?


I'm more concerned about the thousands or more who will die because the general died.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alphax: one0nine: Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?

Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.

And I'm furious at the people who say they're okay with it.


I'm okay with it. I'm okay with taking out a murderous, bigoted, fascist asshole.

/fark iran
//not their people
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: Alphax: one0nine: Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?

Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.

And I'm furious at the people who say they're okay with it.

I'm okay with it. I'm okay with taking out a murderous, bigoted, fascist asshole.

/fark iran
//not their people


And their people and ours will die for that.  Do you understand that?
 
rudemix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: Alphax: one0nine: Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?

Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.

And I'm furious at the people who say they're okay with it.

I'm okay with it. I'm okay with taking out a murderous, bigoted, fascist asshole.

/fark iran
//not their people


So you'd be ok if someone took out trump then?
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Alphax: LewDux: Alphax: one0nine: Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?

Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.

And I'm furious at the people who say they're okay with it.

How about "90% stupid, 10% won't shed a tear for general" people?

I'm more concerned about the thousands or more who will die because the general died.


You should fly over there and be a human shield. Do that.
 
LewDux
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alphax: LewDux: Alphax: one0nine: Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?

Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.

And I'm furious at the people who say they're okay with it.

How about "90% stupid, 10% won't shed a tear for general" people?

I'm more concerned about the thousands or more who will die because the general died.


AKA "90% stupid, 10% won't shed a tear for general"
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: 21-7-b: Buck Dancer: I believe we are finally at the 'shiat or get off the pot' junction in the journey. It's about time.

nah, we're at the let's divide the american left before the primaries so that they tear themselves apart and select a weaker ticket, eg sanders / gabbard, so that trump can wipe the floor with them at the general

In this case, i believe you're thinking too much. USA rightfully merc'd an Iranian general in response to the US's embassy being hit.

/USA over Iran any day of the week
//iran are some violent, bigoted muthafu*kas
///USA is lower on the bigot causing violence death scale
////ymmv


Wait, I thought it was because there was an imminent threat to American lives. What's this about it being a retaliation for a protest in which no Americans died?

Is that how it works now? Could Venezuela assassinate Mike Pompeo with a bomb in some airport in Mexico if they think America was involved in sponsoring protests?
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: In this case, i believe you're thinking too much. USA rightfully merc'd an Iranian general in response to the US's embassy being hit.


maybe, though personally i doubt it
 
brilett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: This most recent row began when rockets were fired at a US base and killed a guy. This guy was in charge of the militias that thought that launching rockets at American bases was a good idea.

Let's ask the Russian mercs what the likely outcome is of moving against the US military.

Now, how Hezbollah-funded militants got recognized as part of the Iraqi military I admit complete ignorance in. But their leadership has to recognize how farking stupid it is to give Trump a reason. And they are rallying around the military commander who was killed after his militia camps were attacked because of an attack on US forces?

Sheer idiocy for any Iranian military officer to be involved with this. These guys know how Trump is, they know what the US military can do.

At least Putin was smart enough to not send his top-ranked generals under cover into Ukraine, just a bunch of lower-level types. And he was smart enough to not directly attack American forces. The guy who did try in Syria lost his entire force.

Anyway, cheers to the death of a guy who apparently built a career creating armed militant groups in other countries. That right there is a major dick move, and it is all too appropriate an exit for him.


Please girl. They'll respond- and try and make it personal. I mean the thought that Iranians would never do anything against Americans or an embassy full of them is crazy talk!

High ranking officials or family of administration members traveling in the Middle East are most likely.
 
payattention
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you love your children, you would not allow this to continue. If you love white coffins lined up at an airport, then keep on supporting those right-wing lunatics in D.C.. If you love this country, remove that spoiled child and his evil party from the White House. If you hate it, leave them in there. Simple. Forget all the hype/expose/expert opinion, whatever. You want this country to be seen as nothing but a bunch of dangerous animals on the world stage, then leave them in there. You want us to go the way of Rome, then leave them in there. But, if you have a shred of decency and/or morality in you, get up and help rectify this situation. Otherwise, prepare your little shrine to your offspring, because this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the depths these animals will sink to hold onto power in this country.

/read about how this guy was planning something against America.
//please fill me in on just how he was going to do that.
///I have snacks...
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rudemix: Buck Dancer: Alphax: one0nine: Buck Dancer: Solemycashmine sucked; glad he is dead. Did the protestors stop protesting once the cameras were turned off?

Yes, he was a murderous asshole through and through... but he was also one of the most powerful and politically connected leaders of a significantly powerful nation in the middle east.  This isn't like knocking off some little dipshiat warlord with 78 followers and a technical.

This is one of the most mind-bendingly farking stupid things we could have possibly done.

And I'm furious at the people who say they're okay with it.

I'm okay with it. I'm okay with taking out a murderous, bigoted, fascist asshole.

/fark iran
//not their people

So you'd be ok if someone took out trump then?


I wouldn't be okay with that. Trump is an asshole/narcissist/etc. but he hasn't willfully killed the innocent, despite collateral damage (looking at you fellow US presidents). I'm with the US, not Iran. What say you?
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pkjun: Buck Dancer: 21-7-b: Buck Dancer: I believe we are finally at the 'shiat or get off the pot' junction in the journey. It's about time.

nah, we're at the let's divide the american left before the primaries so that they tear themselves apart and select a weaker ticket, eg sanders / gabbard, so that trump can wipe the floor with them at the general

In this case, i believe you're thinking too much. USA rightfully merc'd an Iranian general in response to the US's embassy being hit.

/USA over Iran any day of the week
//iran are some violent, bigoted muthafu*kas
///USA is lower on the bigot causing violence death scale
////ymmv

Wait, I thought it was because there was an imminent threat to American lives. What's this about it being a retaliation for a protest in which no Americans died?

Is that how it works now? Could Venezuela assassinate Mike Pompeo with a bomb in some airport in Mexico if they think America was involved in sponsoring protests?


Venezuela would need a better crop duster to take out Pompeo. Maybe you should move to that country or Iran and offer your service.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
brilett: Lokilaw2012: pkjun: Assorted points:

1. The article is about Iraqi opinion, subby, not Iranian. They are not the same thing.

2. Glad to see the Western media still illustrate every story about Arab public opinion with a picture of a screaming man in his twenties. What's he saying? Who cares, probably something all terroristy.

3. If our long term goal is to prevent the majority Shia population of Iraq from aligning themselves with Iran, then assassinating popular Iranian Shia leaders on Iraqi soil, while meeting with Iraqi Shia leaders, without the permission of the Iraqi government, in retaliation for a massive Shia-led protest, is probably not going to help with that too much.

4. Cool that the media still do Bothsides coverage when covering foreign reaction. One guy says X, another guy says -X, you decide which is more representative of opinion in a country sharply divided across ethnoreligious, political and historical borders that don't quite align with each other, or even whether either represents an opinion held by anyone who isn't on someone's payroll. You decide because we the journalists certainly won't, and very likely do not even begin to have the local knowledge necessary to even begin answering those questions.

[Fark user image image 425x332]

/most likely not in his 20s...

Isn't that CONVICTED FELON Dinesh D'Souza?

FTFY

/why isn't that a filter?
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brilett: Please girl. They'll respond- and try and make it personal. I mean the thought that Iranians would never do anything against Americans or an embassy full of them is crazy talk! High ranking officials or family of administration members traveling in the Middle East are most likely.


trump gets to talk tough, the putin-left get to shriek in horror and demand the complete opposite* to trump, a dem with the strength to beat trump doesn't get through the primaries, trump gets a second term

profit (kleptocratically)

*ie - another ridiculously underwhelming russian stooge but at the other end of the spectrum
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: USA rightfully merc'd an Iranian general in response to the US's embassy being hit.


That's certainly one way to look at it.

Another person might say that we let this guy fly into a US military controlled airfield, then just let him drive away, and then we droned him with a hellfire, instead of sending a jeep over to pick him up.

They just might say that.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: This is all so f*cked.

That dumb sack of shiat killed a guy and the Iranians wont be able to let it go. They'll have to respond.

I saw Melania with her squinty eyes and horrible english saying some dumb shiat, and i forget where I was going with this. Point is, f*ck these people. That fat sack of shiat thinks this will help him look tough, but I think he'll just rile up more Democrats because he's just. So. Dumb.

I'm getting more sober every minute. I dont even report to you.

Also, this is all farked. We're all so royally farked. I'm out of Guinness. I think I have red wine. That  works right? Whatever. I dont ow you any explanation. Yeah you're better than me... whatever.


But when Obama did the same shiat to Libya it was totally different, right?
Tell me all about how it was totally different when the guy you liked did the exact same shiat.
;)
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

21-7-b: brilett: Please girl. They'll respond- and try and make it personal. I mean the thought that Iranians would never do anything against Americans or an embassy full of them is crazy talk! High ranking officials or family of administration members traveling in the Middle East are most likely.

trump gets to talk tough, the putin-left get to shriek in horror and demand the complete opposite* to trump, a dem with the strength to beat trump doesn't get through the primaries, trump gets a second term

profit (kleptocratically)

*ie - another ridiculously underwhelming russian stooge but at the other end of the spectrum


If trump is a russian asset, and russia is in cahoots with iran, syria, and china. What is the endgame?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where people who never heard of Soleimani until two days lecture us about strategy and the geopolitics of Iran and Iraq?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: why isn't that a filter?


Please, don't encourage them!
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: If trump is a russian asset, and russia is in cahoots with iran, syria, and china. What is the endgame?


authoritarianism replaces democracy
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Buck Dancer: USA rightfully merc'd an Iranian general in response to the US's embassy being hit.

That's certainly one way to look at it.

Another person might say that we let this guy fly into a US military controlled airfield, then just let him drive away, and then we droned him with a hellfire, instead of sending a jeep over to pick him up.

They just might say that.


I get that. However, when did US intel know, and what message did the US want to send to Iran after knowing the dude the US nuked had precipitated the attack on the US embassy?
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tjfly: Cubansaltyballs: I saw Melania with her squinty eyes and horrible english saying some dumb shiat, and i forget where I was going with this. Point is, f*ck these people....

I guess it's totally cool to start making overtly racist comments, so long as it's about Republicans.


Where have you been for the past few years?

/WELCOME TO FARK!
//we pretend to hate bigotry
///but we only hate bigotry toward people we like
 
