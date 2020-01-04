 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KY3 Springfield)   The BEST mattress endorsement ever   (ky3.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, St. Louis, Missouri, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Missouri store, undisclosed store, Joseph Pulitzer, social media, woman, St. Louis Globe-Democrat  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now that's what you call an inattentive staff.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Store operators declined to press charges."

Against who?
Their employees for criminal negligence?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alphax: Now that's what you call an inattentive staff.


That's what she said.
 
Trik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1970's Sexy Joey Heatherton Serta TV Commercial
Youtube xYDwMm8Ud_s
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Richmond Heights? That's a St. Louis suburb right next to Clayton and not too far from Washington University. The really wealthy people in that part of the US often have Clayton addresses.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not the best.

Parklane Mattresses "Timbers" Commercial Spot 2012
Youtube 46aBnrDWMZo
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not only was she sleepy, she's dopey too. There's always fire exits to use when the main doors are locked.
 
veale728
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Assuming the lady wasn't hiding in the ceiling or something, the closing manager is going to have some explaining to do to corporate.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report